The Wholefoodie: I scream for ice-cream sandwich

These coffee and ice cream cookies will fabulise your life. Your vegan friends and your taste buds are going to freak out.

Instead of butter, this recipe uses extra-gorgeous olive oil. In place of eggs, I have enlisted the help of milled chia seed. And because I'm a wholefood whore, I have replaced boring white flour with wholemeal spelt flour. A mixture of half oat flour and half spelt is also wickedly good. And I do like being wicked here at Healthy HQ.

Nigella Lawson uses instant coffee to boost the intensity of her chocolate recipes. Olive oil does the same, in my opinion, adding a ravishing depth to pitch-dark chocolate. Blending all three together in the same recipe results in a form of pyrotechnics for the brain.

Try it and see.

Coffee & ice cream cookies

Makes 8 sandwich cookies

You will need:

100g dark chocolate

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 tablespoon milled chia seed

200g wholemeal spelt flour

160g golden caster or coconut sugar

5 tablespoons super-strong hot coffee

90ml extra virgin olive oil

2 teaspoons good vanilla bean paste

Flaky sea salt, to dust

Slab of (vegan) vanilla ice cream

1 Chop your dark chocolate into small chunks. Tumble into a large bowl with your baking powder, the milled chia, the flour and your preferred sugar. Fork through so that the baking powder is evenly distributed.

2 Using the same fork, whisk together your coffee, the olive oil and the vanilla paste, until luscious and smooth.

3 Pour the wet mix into your bowl of dry ingredients, and stir until everything is well coated. Place the bowl in the fridge for 20 minutes to firm up. Shoot your oven up to 170°C, 340°F, Gas 3 while the cookie dough chills.

4 As soon as the dough is malleable, form little balls of about 35g in weight. Flatten slightly on to a lined baking tray, and parachute a smattering of flaky sea salt on top. Repeat until there is no cookie dough left (you'll need three trays for this) or else freeze the remaining dough balls for another day.

5 Bake for 12 minutes, and remove from the oven. Small caveat: leave to cool until the chocolate chips have solidified (which is borderline unbearable if you're PMTing, so at the very least try not to burn your tongue). As soon as the cookies are solid, make a sandwich with the vanilla ice cream and use as currency with teens.

