The Weekend Hitlist: what we want to see, do, and buy this weekend

Joanne Hynes is back in Dunnes Stores with a bang. The designer recently launched her new SS23 collection Make Your Hope Jump, which features vibrant, sequin-heavy pieces to get you in gear for the warmer months. Included in the collection is the party-ready Sequin Cocktail Cami Top (€100), which integrates the designer’s ‘Clashed Up’ print on heavyweight two-way sequins — by reversing the sequins, the print disappears and the cami can become fully black. This technology is seen across the collection, which also includes strong staples like tailored pants, cardigans and coats. dunnesstores.com

Bookmark it

Dublin by Design at The Fitzwilliam Hotel

To celebrate the 25th birthday of The Fitzwilliam Hotel, stylist Irene O’Brien is taking guests on a tour that showcases some of the best independent shops in the area. O’Brien champions sustainable businesses, so they feature strongly on the itinerary. Guests will meet O’Brien before they set off on foot to visit shops including Jenny Vander and MoMuse. The tour will be curated to the group to best cater to their interests, so don’t worry if clothes and jewellery aren’t your thing. There will be stops for coffee or something stronger, before returning to the hotel for cocktails and afternoon tea. Breakfast is included the next morning and guests can enjoy a late checkout. fitzwilliamhoteldublin.com

Gift it

Éimear Alice Breacadh an Lae scarf

Graphic designer Éimear O’Keane has a real grá for both the Irish language and landscape. This passion, combined with a punchy, vibrant style, is at the heart of her brand, Éimear Alice. Her collection includes prints and scarves that feature old Irish typefaces in a fresh and contemporary way. Designed to promote the preservation of the Irish language, one of our favourite prints reads, “Is fearr Gaeilge bhriste ná Béarla cliste”, or “broken Irish is better than clever English”. The Breacadh an Lae scarf collection (€25) is inspired by the winter solstice. Each graphic element of the scarf is influenced by the history and magic of Brú na Bóinne, which rests in her home county of Meath. Each scarf is double-sided, one symbolising dusk and the other dawn. eimearalice.bigcartel.com

Support it

The Currach Building Project

If you thought you would be hard-pressed to find a boat in the middle of Temple Bar, the Currach Building Project is here to prove you wrong. The project, which is a collaboration between artist and currach maker Mark Redden and artist Rosie O’Reilly, is taking place in the Tøn Gallery in the heart of Dublin’s Cultural Quarter. Redden is currently building a currach boat in the space, which is open to the public should you want to drop in and see him in action. They hope that the boat, An Mór Ríoghain, or The Great Queen, will be ready to set sail early next month at the Grand Canal basin. @mark.redden

Eat it

Airport Café Sligo

The west coast of the country has plenty of defunct commercial airports, but Strandhill airport in Sligo is making a particular point of using the space that remains. Ashleigh Fallon, who opened the Airport Café in October 2021, operates from what was once the dining lounge in the old airport terminal, where guests can look out onto the runway while they enjoy a quick bite. While the airport is not functional for commercial flights, you could very well see planes in action, with the runway still used for light aircrafts, private planes and rescue and Army aircraft. It’s open for breakfast and lunch, seven days a week. Find them on Facebook.

View it

NICE Film Festival at the Light House

The NICE (New Italian Cinema Events) Italian Film Festival is taking place this weekend at the Light House Cinema in Smithfield. The programme includes nine new films which tell the story of Italy’s past and present, along with two biographical films based on two of the most illustrious Italian authors in the world ­­— Dante Alighieri and Luigi Pirandello. Splendido! nicefestival.org

Book it

Monica Heisey. Picture: Rachel Sherlock

The International Literature Festival Dublin is returning to Merrion Square next month with a stacked line-up. The celebrated festival, which runs from May 19-28, will feature talks and panel discussions with a wide breadth of Irish and international authors. Speakers include actor and author Stanley Tucci, who will chat about his book Taste, tickets for which have been snapped up; screenwriter Monica Heisey, who will talk about her debut novel Really Good, Actually, and Aoife Barry and Rory Hearne will discuss the fallout of the Celtic Tiger, two decades on. There are 180 events happening over the course of the festival, so plenty to enjoy for the whole family. ilfdublin.com