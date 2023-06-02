The Weekend Hitlist: what we want to see, do, and buy this weekend

Irish designer Mia de Las Casas of Found Thread looked to the stars for her latest collection, which is inspired by astrology and horoscope signs. The Zodiac Collection features 12 scarves (£75 each) illustrating the signs in golden crescent moons, along with their constellations, ruling planets and flowers. The designs originate from hand drawings that are printed onto luxury silks, making these decadent pieces both wearable art and very personalised gifts. found-thread.com

Style it

Studio 32 cutwork tea towel

Rukmini Kelkar was a qualified dentist when she moved from India to Ireland in 2017. When she realised it wouldn’t be possible for her to practise here, she did “a lot of soul searching” before enrolling in a graphic design course in 2018. Studio32 was born out of an end-of-year project but has slowly morphed into the digital arm of her art practice, with a shop selling home decor and greeting cards. “I’m inspired by Indian kitsch art and my time here in Ireland and the landscape,” says Kelkar. “I love to blend my perspectives as both countries are very important to me.” We love her vibrant tea towels (€17 each), which offer the perfect colourful pick-me-up in a pared-back kitchen. @studio32_ie

Taste it

Two Green Shoots

​In Glengarriff, Co Cork, Kloë Wood Lyndorff and her partner Adam Carveth, aka Two Green Shoots, have created a two-and-a-half acre plant-filled paradise called The Garden of Re-imagination. It’s home to more than 200 varieties of rare and unusual plants, which each have an edible function. Now, for the summer season, they’re inviting guests to explore their haven with a series of edible experiences, including a new Guided Foraging Trail & Fireside Lunch Feast, a Breakfast Tour, an Afternoon Tea Tour and an immersive Garden Tour & Three-Course Lunch Feast (from €24.75). If you want to make a night of it, the garden also has accommodation options. twogreenshoots.com

Green it

Drobey founder Nicky Dwyer

The word ‘curated’ is overused but it perfectly sums up Drobey, Ireland’s newest fashion rental platform. With an eye for contemporary styling, founder Nicky Dwyer has selected an unrivalled collection of rising and under-the-radar brands, with statement apparel and accessories available to rent for either four, eight or 12 days. With prices starting at €30, it takes the sting out of summer outfit shopping. It’ll keep your wardrobe streamlined and tidy too. drobey.ie

Covet it

Pearl Oasis Studio

Working with natural pearls and delicate links, charms and chains, Miya Burke of Pearl Oasis Studio handcrafts luxurious jewellery that is as chic as it is contemporary. The designer and entrepreneur founded the brand last September and makes each piece by hand in her Dublin studio. We love her seaside-inspired pearl, starfish and clamshell necklace (€158) and her customised Keshi pearl rings (from €265). pearloasisstudio.com

Drink it

Everything’s Rosé at Wilde in The Westbury

Everything’s Rosé is back in Wilde at The Westbury, where rosé wines will be celebrated all summer long. Wine lovers can drink pink between now and September, with an exciting rosé tasting menu on offer, along with an exclusive evening hosted by Stephen Cronk, founder and winemaker at Maison Mirabeau, on June 22. The event includes a five-course menu created by executive chef Sandeep Singh, with each course paired with a Mirabeau rosé serve. Tickets (€95) are available to book via Wilde Events on Seven Rooms. sevenrooms.com

Bookmark it

Damian Clark

Want to keep abreast of upcoming comedy gigs or learn more about the industry itself? The newly launched Irish Comedy Guide is your one-stop-shop. Founded by three Irish comics — Ailish McCarthy, Damo Clark and Eddie Mullarkey — the site is designed both as a listing directory for live gigs and a platform for comedians, with agency listings, safe gig guidelines, workshops, classes, writing spaces and other opportunities. irishcomedyguide.ie