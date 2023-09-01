The Weekend Hitlist: what we want to see, do, and buy this weekend

​September marks the start of oyster season in Ireland and, to celebrate, Hawksmoor in Dublin is running a great-value offer. Oyster Hour runs throughout September in the restaurant’s spectacular back-to-back bar from 5pm-7pm, where diners can enjoy Flaggy Shore or Kelly’s oysters served with a choice of dressings on the side for just €1.50 each. There’s also a special Martini menu, with three drinks designed as the perfect pairing, available for €12 each. hawksmoor.ie

Book it

Mark O'Connell. Picture: Rich Gilligan

To Be a Machine (Version 1.0) pushed boundaries when it premiered at the Dublin Theatre Festival in 2020. The fascinating and unsettling adaptation of Mark O’Connell’s book To Be a Machine went on to play in Paris, Belgium, Vienna and Hong Kong. Dead Centre theatre company is now returning to the festival with the world premiere of To Be a Machine (Version 2.0), with Jack Gleeson once again playing the part of O’Connell. This time around, the theatre company is exploring the possibility that virtual reality will soon feel more immersive than reality itself. It runs from September 29 to October 8, with tickets priced from €20-€25. dublintheatrefestival.ie

Style it

H&M jeans, €249; top, €79.99; bag, €199; gloves, €69.99; and knee boots, €299

It’s much too early in the year to mention the C-word, but as temperatures drop, we’re thinking about autumn fashion and, in turn, partywear. H&M Studio pieces are always a cut above the rest, but we’re particularly excited about the AW23 collection, which is inspired by “horror-movie heroines whose style always stays sophisticated, no matter how spooky the circumstances”. Expect sharp suiting, sculpted outerwear and disco-ready denimwear when it arrives in selected stores and online on September 28. hm.com

Bookmark it

Memphis Milano Carlton bookcase

Timeless, the Irish Antique Dealers’ Fair, returns to Dublin’s RDS from September 15-17, with a captivating array of contemporary and antique-focused exhibitors, including The Vintage Hub, Acquired and The Store Yard, along with some of the country’s top galleries. Attendees will have a chance to check out covetable and highly collectible pieces in person, including a 400-year-old diamond ring that travelled the Silk Road and a rare first-edition Memphis Milano Carlton bookcase, beloved by David Bowie. Admission is €10 while children under 16 go free. timelessfair.ie

Wear it

JimJams

When former lawyer Deirdre Adams decided to start an Irish pyjama company, she travelled to India with her daughters to find an ethical and sustainable manufacturer. The Waterford woman has since founded JimJams, a gorgeous sleepwear brand of Irish design that uses the highest quality GOTS-certified organic cotton. The company also collaborates with #projecthrive, a social empowerment programme run by its Indian-based manufacturing partners that provides training and ethical employment to local women who would otherwise remain trapped in abject poverty. If you’re giving someone the gift of new PJs, why not choose a brand that gives back? Available in sizes 8-18 and priced at €120. jimjams.ie

Read it

Maeve Binchy’s literary legacy will live on at Echoes 2023, a festival that celebrates the work of the late author as well as other renowned Irish writers. Taking place in Dalkey Castle & Heritage Centre from October 6-8, this year’s festival features Aingeala Flannery, Edel Coffey and Emer McLysaght, who will discuss why Binchy was the standard-bearer for authors who followed, as well as hotelier Francis Brennan, who will talk about having Binchy to stay. Tickets are priced from €18.95. echoes.ie

Drink it

If you’re planning a weekend in the City of the Tribes, it’s worth checking out Galway Food Tours, which offers a smorgasbord of culinary experiences for food lovers. The two-and-a-half-hour walking tours include daytime and evening food experiences (€80), a whiskey tour (€100) and a craft beer tour (€60). Expect to discover new flavours and maybe even meet some new friends. galwayfoodtours.com