The Weekend Hitlist: what we want to see, do, and buy this weekend

​Signs of climate change are all around us, but sometimes we need visual reminders of the urgency of the climate emergency. That’s the premise of visual artist Fergal McCarthy’s deceptively simple new project, which uses red flags, made from fallen branches and organic cotton, to draw attention to locations at the coalface of the climate crisis, including beaches across Dublin that could be off the map by 2050 due to rising sea levels and gas-fired power plants in Ringsend and North Wall. The project, commissioned by Project Arts Centre, will continue to travel across the country this year, with regular updates on McCarthy’s Instagram. @fergalmccarthy

Wear it

Rodd & Gunn

Looking for timeless, trendless men’s fashion that’s made to last? New Zealand brand Rodd & Gunn has arrived in Ireland, now at Arnotts, and it’s renowned for its focus on quality, durability and natural fabrics. Shoppers can expect to find long-sleeve and short-sleeve fitted Italian linen shirts, linen shorts, chino trousers, lightweight jackets and leather accessories in the new store. If you want to build a capsule wardrobe, this is a good place to start. Pictured is the Halfmoon Ave Shirt (€149). arnotts.ie

Bookmark it

June Blake's garden

June Blake’s magical garden in Tinode, Co Wicklow, will need no introduction to green-fingered types. But now there’s even more reason to pay it a visit. Blake has spent the last eight years renovating old farm buildings on her land and bringing new life to them. She recently opened The Grinding House, a new exhibition space within her garden that will become a showcase for both established and emerging artists. Its inaugural exhibition, A Journey Through Creativity, with painters Bob Lynn and Trevor Geoghegan, runs until August 15. Expect colourful and atmospheric landscapes in the gallery, spectacular views in the garden and a very warm welcome. juneblake.ie

Taste it

The Aniar Academy

After the success of his online cookery courses for children during the pandemic, chef JP McMahon of Aniar saw, first-hand, just how many budding young chefs we have in Ireland. It sparked the idea for the Aniar Academy, which is aimed at teenagers aged between 15 and 18 years old. The first term commences on September 9 for six weeks each Saturday from 10am to 2pm. Students will cover bread, meat, fish, vegetables, savoury baking and sweet baking, along with basic techniques such as filleting, preparing vegetables and poaching, and more advanced techniques like pickling, smoking and an introduction to fermentation. Priced at €495, each course is limited to six students. aniarrestaurant.ie

Style it

Colin Harris shelving

If you live in a small space, you’ll know that furniture needs to be chosen extra carefully. Pieces have to be compact and easily movable, while striking the balance between form and function. It’s yet another reason to love furniture maker Colin Harris’ mobile Repose shelving (from €525). Handmade in wild Irish ash and black waxed Finnish pine, it leans neatly against a wall. Beautifully crafted, solid wood furniture like this is always a good investment — even better if it maximises space. colinharris.ie

Book it

Festival in a Van

Festival in a Van is back on the road this month, as seven of Ireland’s most-lauded poets and 10 traditional Irish musicians tour seven counties over 16 days. Starting in Louth on August 14, Vital Signs will bring poetry and music to care and community settings across the country, and the odd town square. Participating poets include Martin Dyar, whose anthology Vital Signs: Poems of Illness and Healing is the inspiration for this tour, Tom French and Nithy Kasa. Keep an eye on the Instagram page (@festivalinavan) to find out when it’s pulling up near you. festivalinavan.com

Drink it

Moët Tasting Experience

If you’re celebrating a special occasion next week, the Moët Tasting Experience, taking place in The Gables in Foxrock Village, Dublin, might be right up your street. On Wednesday, August 16, the restaurant will be serving a celebratory dinner, with the champagnes of Moët & Chandon paired with three sumptuous dishes. It’s an opportunity to discover new flavours and favourites in like-minded company, with award-winning sommelier Julie Dupouy on hand to provide some fizz-ical education. Tickets (€75) are available from Eventbrite. eventbrite.ie