The Weekend Hitlist: what we want to see, do, and buy this weekend

Combining colour, texture and contrasting patterns, Limerick-based fashion designer Ijeoma Griffin, of Ejay Griffin, creates bespoke and ready-to-wear pieces that look on the bright side of life. The designer works largely with locally sourced dead-stock material, which has its challenges, she admits. But challenges can spark creativity to . We love the perfect clash of her plaid pants (€150) and cheetah-print jersey turtleneck top (€75). Her collections are made in small runs to curb overproduction and Griffin is also available for one-off commissions. ejaygriffin.com

Boost it

​

Expand Close VIBO vision board retreat / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp VIBO vision board retreat

​If you’re planning a slower-paced St Patrick’s weekend, VIBO Vision Board founder Hannah O’Neill and yoga teacher Erica Bracken are hosting a unique retreat in Fumbally Stables, Dublin 8 on March 18. The day kicks off with a 90-minute session with Erica, during which she’ll use movement, breath and meditation “to help you release anything that no longer serves you and tap into dreams and ideas already harbouring within”. Then it’s over to Hannah whose workshop includes journalling exercises to reflect on your goals and a guided vision-boarding process. Priced at €110, the five-hour retreat includes a nourishing sit-down lunch and meditation.

vibovisionboards.com

Gift it

Expand Close Mother's Day cards from pickledpompom.com / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Mother's Day cards from pickledpompom.com

If you’re looking for an Irish designed and made greeting card to show your love on Mother’s Day (March 19), look no further than Pickled Pom Pom. Founder Laura Dempsey puts her background in childrenswear design to use in her thoughtfully designed and beautifully illustrated range of greetings cards (€4), plus most of her creations have been designed to be framed after gifting. The online shop also offers affordable greeting card bundles (from €12), for savvy shoppers who like to stock up in advance.

pickledpompom.com

Display it

Expand Close Farouk Alao prints / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Farouk Alao prints

​

​Lagos-born, Dublin-raised multidisciplinary artist Farouk Alao, aka Farouk858, hasn’t stopped since graduating from Limerick School of Art & Design in 2021. Always pushing his own boundaries as an artist, he creates installations, public artworks and large-scale digital work that is at once playful, thoughtful and deeply personal. His latest project explores the positive impacts of AI through computer-generated hyper-realistic 3D portraits. The prints are available in a variety of sizes and colours, with prices on request.



Support it

Expand Close Aware Harbour2Harbour Walk on St Patrick's Day / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Aware Harbour2Harbour Walk on St Patrick's Day

​

Over 2,000 people will walk from Howth Harbour to Dun Laoghaire Harbour (or the other way around) this St Patrick’s Day to raise funds for mental health organisation Aware. The 16th annual Harbour2Harbour Walk takes in 26km of the Dublin Bay route with a Halfway Hooley hosted at sponsor Dublin Port Company’s historic Pumphouse. Online registration (€25pp) is now open online.



Taste it

​

Expand Close Me Auld Flower food festival on St Patrick's weekend at Dublin City Fruit, Vegetable & Flower Market / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Me Auld Flower food festival on St Patrick's weekend at Dublin City Fruit, Vegetable & Flower Market

The historic Dublin City Fruit, Vegetable & Flower Market is a location that promoters and club owners have had their eyes on for years. A couple of lower-key events have taken place in the space in recent times, but now for St Patrick’s weekend, it’s going to be used to its full potential. Highlighting the best of Ireland’s food and drink culture, Me Auld Flower Festival is bringing together dozens of restaurants and bars, along with chefs, producers, makers and DJs, for four days of culinary discovery. It runs from March 16-19, with tickets priced from €24.45.



Green it

Expand Close Boots Scan2Recycle / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Boots Scan2Recycle

​

Boots has just launched a new recycling initiative and it’s a win-win for all involved. Using Scan2Recycle technology, customers can now use their mobile phone to scan empty beauty products, including those not stocked at Boots. Once verified, they can then head to a participating Boots store to deposit empty products at an in-store recycling point. For every five products deposited, they will receive a voucher for 500 Boots Advantage Card points (worth €5 when you spend €10 or more) to use in-store or online within three days. Meanwhile, the empty products will be transformed into new items such as reusable storage containers that are now being used at Boots warehouses.

boots.ie