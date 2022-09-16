The Weekend Hitlist: what we want to see, do and buy this weekend

Presenter and podcaster James Kavanagh and his partner, chef and artist William Murray, recently embarked on a joint business venture with their Currabinny food caravan. Located in Goldenbridge Industrial Estate in Inchicore from Thursday to Sunday, 10am-3pm, the vibrant food truck serves up its own specialty Currabinny Soma coffee blend, along with delicious homemade and made-to-order sandwiches. Expect quality produce, including loaves from Bread 41, On The Pigs Back cooked ham, and Coolattin Cheddar — and make sure to get there early before everything sells out. @currabinny

September has well and truly arrived, which can only mean one thing — oyster season. That is far from all this month signals, but for the team at The Shelbourne Hotel, it means the rolling out of several tastefully matched native oyster and drinks pairings. The Shelbourne, along with its sommelier, Nisea Doddy, has created some beverage pairings to enjoy with the bivalves on offer, as well as some delicious flavour accompaniments, including zesty ponzu, imperial caviar, and a Bloody Mary sauce. Need some inspiration? Try six oysters Rockefeller (€22) with a crisp Domaine Le Verger Chablis

(€56 per bottle). theshelbourne.com

Two budding Irish clothes and accessories brands have come together to give shoppers a treat in Dublin next weekend. Niamh Gillespie of Tidings, which specialises in print-forward silk scarves, has teamed up with Cleo Prickett, the designer known for her sharp, versatile and ethical tailoring. The pair have organised a pop-up event to celebrate Fashion Week, where attendees can see pieces in person. Taking place at 11 Camden Street Lower, the pop-up runs from September 23-25, with drinks, nibbles and a DJ on the opening evening. @tidings.ie/ @cleoprickett_womenswear

Cocktails on the go, anyone? Husband-and-wife team Sarah Maunsell and Oscar Lai had their fill of single-use plastics while working in the film industry and wanted to create products that seamlessly integrate into everyday life and make the sustainable option the easier one. Today, their company, Ecoset, makes durable bottles and food pots, and is bringing the same technology to a new cocktail shaker and tumbler set (€60, above). With a non-slip base, no-condensation exterior and vacuum-insulated technology, the hard-wearing cups will cater for all types of Irish weather. ecoset.com

Bespoke gift boxes are arguably one of the best presents to give (and receive). A collection of items personally tailored to the recipient, it is the perfect present for anyone that is notoriously hard to shop for when Christmas or birthdays roll around. Clare Grennan and Laura Caffrey of Irish Design Shop have taken the guesswork out of meaningful gift giving. Their gift boxes are categorised by occasion, including ‘New Arrival’, ‘Far from Home’ and ‘Whiskey for One’ (€130, above), giving you the option to add or take away components, allowing for total customisation. Check out the range in their bricks-and-mortar shop on Dublin’s Drury Street, or order online. irishdesignshop.com

Back with his fourth work of fiction, Graham Norton knows what goes into a bestseller. Set in rural Ireland, Forever Home follows divorced teacher Carol as she enters into a new relationship. Gossip ensues, and Carol ends up living at home with her mother, who takes it upon herself to get to the bottom of the rumours... Norton will be in conversation with Rick O’Shea on Saturday, October 1, in the President’s Area at the Aviva Stadium. Tickets are €28 and include a signed copy of the book. ti.to/eason

Looking for a unique gift for the niece/daughter/friend in your life? Cedese&Co has a playful range of sustainable, handmade jewellery options that should do the trick. Dainty, but bursting with colour, its earrings and necklaces will lift the spirits and elevate a monochrome outfit, while its plated-gold pieces will bring a touch of elegance to an outfit without breaking the bank. The Rhianne pearl necklace (€22.95, above) and other select pieces can be purchased in-person in Collected Treasure in Temple Bar. Stock is limited, so make haste. cedeseandco.ie