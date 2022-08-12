The Weekend Hitlist: what we want to see, do, and buy this weekend

Want to see Connemara from a different vantage point. Fourth-generation fisherman Damien O’Malley’s new boat tours set off from Roundstone Harbour and take in the beaches of Gurteen and Dog’s Bay, the harbour at Ervallagh and the deserted island of Inishlacken. On board the 21ft ‘Benbaun’ boat, seafarers can expect to see dolphins, sunfish, otters and basking sharks, along with incredible scenery. A one-hour tour for up to five people costs €100, or you could quite literally push the boat out with the three-hour Catch & Cook experience (€450), where you can pull crab and lobster pots before sitting down to a feast of seafood and bubbles in Ervallagh. roundstonebayandisland.ie

Wear it

Whether it’s his and hers, his and his or hers and hers, matching robes make an inspired gift for couples who love lounging around on lazy Sunday mornings. Classic white cotton bathrobes are the obvious choice, but there’s a lot to be said for an invigorating pop of colour. Available in Kerala Green and Leh Sapphire colourways, the Ethical Silk Company’s matching robes (€195-€235) are made with luxurious mulberry silk from India. Designed in Dublin and produced to the highest ethical standards in Jaipur, they combine the smooth touch of silk with a chic matte finish. theethicalsilkco.com

Support it

A vase of sunflowers is an instant mood-booster, but nothing quite beats picking them yourself. For the third year running, the Our Lady’s Hospice & Care Services Sunflower Fields for Hospice fundraiser is giving people the chance to pick their own ‘happy flowers’ for a good cause. Three acres of sunflowers have been planted in Wicklow and are now in full bloom. The two fields, one hosted by Joe Mahon of Scalp Wood Nurseries, Kilternan, and the other by Charles Tottenham near Ballinahinch, Ashford, are open seven days a week from 10am-5pm (weather permitting) with no pre-booking required. Visitors can make a donation using cash, card or via QR code.

@ourladyshospice



Bookmark it

If you want to discover the work of some of Ireland’s finest craftspeople under one roof, the Conjuring Form exhibition is a must-see. Taking place at the National Design & Craft Gallery, Castle Yard, Kilkenny, until October 15, the showcase brings together pieces by 38 envelope-pushing makers in Design & Crafts Council Ireland’s Portfolio Critical Selection 2021/22, each of whom were selected by an international expert panel for achieving excellence by comparative worldwide standards. Expect to see work by makers including Sara Flynn, Jennifer Hickey, Sadhbh Mowlds, Michael Rice and Jack Doherty. ndcg.ie

Taste it

August is Spanish Month in The Food Hall at Fallon & Byrne, Dublin 2, where they’re running promotions on a range of products such as Don Gastronom tinned fish, Montellano jamon Ibérico, Marinero anchovies, Olé olives and Manchego cheese, and offering 20pc off selected wines. There’ll also be a couple of special guests paying a visit on August 23 and 24. Javier Hernández Hernández from the fourth-generation family business Ibéricos Montellano in Salamanca will be doing a ham-carving demonstration, while Ervigio Adnan from Premium Fincas in Rioja will also be on hand for in-store tastings. fallonandbyrne.com

Download it

When Strength In Numbers started as a club night and artist showcase, it quickly became clear to founders Glen Brady and Arveene Juthan that there was a plethora of musical talent looking for more than “just a faceless label somewhere on the internet” to champion them. The platform has since evolved into an artist development platform, record label and music supply company, and they’ve just released their first compilation, Strength In Numbers 001. Available on SoundCloud and Spotify, it’s worth a listen. @sinmusicgang

Style it

Whether you want to channel your inner child or just collect a miniature menagerie of your favourite animals, you’ll find something that delights in the Minizoo glassware collection. Handmade with Murano glass and charming animal embellishments, the range features glassware, cups and straws, with prices starting at €9.90. Better still, the international homewares brand now has a base in Dublin, so you can expect speedy delivery, too. minizoodublin.ie