The Weekend Hitlist: what we want to see, do and buy this weekend

Eat it: If you want to discover some of Dublin’s most exciting new chefs, restaurants and street food, just take a look at the D-8TE programme of food takeovers at Roe & Co Distillery. Hosted in its outdoor Power House Garden, the takeovers showcase the best of modern Irish food matched with Roe & Co cocktails as part of the experience. Upcoming events include a Big Fan Chinese restaurant takeover from June 16-July 3, and a Vietnamese-inspired takeover from the Vietnom food truck from August 4-21. The set food menu is priced at €40pp, with a curated cocktail menu, created to pair alongside each dish, an additional €30pp. roeandcowhiskey.com

While chic gold earrings will elevate even the simplest of outfits, it can be hard to find timeless pieces that look good with everything. Enter Inner Island, a contemporary Irish jewellery brand featuring elegant yet affordable handcrafted earrings, necklaces and rings that add polish to any look. Its textured ‘Strata’ hoop earrings (from €110) will beautifully offset a crisp white shirt, while the versatile ‘Molten’ hoop earrings (from €110) can be switched up with add-on tiger’s eye or howlite gems. All of the pieces are designed and handcrafted in Ireland, and are made from recycled gold and silver where possible. innerisland.ie



If your self-care routine involves beauty treatments and bubbles (no judgment here), then you’ll love the Perfectly Polished offer at The Salon at The Shelbourne, Dublin 2. Designed as a pre-summer glow-up, the pampering experience includes a pedicure, manicure, cut and blowdry and a glass of champagne, priced at a very reasonable €165. Make a day of it with afternoon tea in the adjoining five-star hotel, or just turn off your phone and soak in the surroundings. theshelbourne.com

You don’t necessarily need to visit a gallery to experience the arts. In Dublin city centre, on the banks of the Grand Canal, the Living Canvas initiative showcases the work of writers, artists, poets and filmmakers on an outdoor digital art screen. The latest programme, IPUT Real Estate’s Words at Wilton Park, coincides with the International Literature Festival and features eight films commissioned by the Adrian Brinkerhoff Poetry Foundation and produced by Poetry Ireland. If you’re in the area, it’s worth taking a moment to pause and watch artists including Dagogo Hart, Nithy Kasa and Padraig Regan breathe new life into beloved poems. The screen operates from 8am-10pm every day, with this latest series running until June 30. iput.com/living-canvas

Galway sisters Sinead Curran and Dympna Dickson opened Ré Coffee + Design in April 2021, right in the middle of lockdown. Just over a year on and their Salthill lifestyle store is a fully fledged local gem. While their focus is on speciality coffee and natural wine (along with a thoughtful selection of Irish and European design pieces), they recently launched a thirst-quenching menu of summer coolers, including mint lemonade, made fresh to order, and hibiscus tea, which is bursting with fresh berry and orange flavours. If you’d prefer a caffeine fix during the warmer months, they also do delicious iced coffees and affogato. @re_galway

The return of the live music industry has brought many unexpected gifts, not least a mini jazz resurgence in Dublin city. Glovebox, the buzzy art gallery and cocktail lounge on Level 5 of Trinity Car Park, beside Allta, welcomes its house jazz band every Thursday from 7pm and every Sunday from 3pm-6pm. Elsewhere, there’s live jazz in Dashi (under Soup 2 in Smithfield) on Thursdays; in The Big Romance, Dublin 2, on Sundays; and in The Devlin, Ranelagh, on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 7pm. glovebox.space

Dearbhla Gallagher finished her degree in fashion design a few weeks ago, but she’s already making a name for herself on Instagram, where her Dea Designs jumpers have gathered a loyal following. Handmade in Donegal, the retro-inspired designs feature mood-boosting colourways and upbeat slogans, and include her bestselling ‘Have a Nice Day’ jumper (€50). @dea.designns