The Weekend Hitlist: What we want to see, do and buy this weekend

You can keep your Telfar Shopping Bag and your Bottega Veneta Jodie and any other of the supposed It bags of the season. For a quirky and far more individual arm candy option, we’d much rather one of Aisling Duffy’s recently launched Starbags, which are made using upcycled fabrics, with no two exactly the same.

The Dublin/London-based fashion designer is currently working on her A/W collection, which will be available online and in store at Om Diva, Dublin, and she’s also hoping to order a custom service through her website later this year, where customers can order various styles from her collections in fabrics of their choice using measurements unique to them. instagram.com/aislingduffystudio

Wear it

Dress from Belfast design label Keziah

Dress from Belfast design label Keziah

Belfast brand Keziah splashed onto the scene in summer 2020 with boldly coloured pieces that are both sustainable and affordable, the kind of clothes that founder Florence Hughes-Finney loved to wear but struggled to find anywhere else.

Since starting the brand, Hughes-Finney has released two collections, ‘Black Sheep’ and ‘Dreamers’ with a third collection due this autumn, and her focus is on creating clothes that are unique, individual and ethical.

Every order is designed and created by hand from either upcycled material or limited deadstock fabric, and she also offers a made-to-measure services. Keziah accessories are also fun and eye-popping, including a pink quilted scarf and bright red embroidered burger bum bag. florencekeziah.com

Read it

The Women of Troy by Pat Barker

The Women of Troy by Pat Barker

A follow up to her acclaimed 2018 novel The Silence of the Girls, Booker Prize -winning author Pat Barker continues her feminist retelling of The Iliad from the fresh perspective of the Trojan women.

In The Women of Troy, the ancient city has fallen and we see the aftermath through the eyes of Trojan Queen Briseis, who was given as a slave to Achilles and now belongs to his companion Alcimus, who is largely unnoticed by her captors and goes about making alliances with King Priam’s wife Hecuba and the seer Calchas, while plotting her revenge. €17.99, available from August 26, penguin.co.uk

Eat it

Aventura cafés are located in Portmarnock and Paddy's Hill car park in Dublin

Aventura cafés are located in Portmarnock and Paddy's Hill car park in Dublin

Coffee lovers regularly name check Aventura cafés at Portmarnock train station and Paddy’s Hill car park, Dublin, for quality brews and lunch offerings less ordinary. Venezuelan couple Mercedes Olivares and Orlando Contreras are building on their burgeoning mobile café empire and have opened a restaurant at Portmarnock Sports & Leisure Club.

The brunch and dinner menus are influenced by their Latin roots with dishes like Brazilian picanha steak and tequeños (Venezuelan cheese sticks), as well as more traditional dishes like burgers and pancakes and the usual selection of artisan pastries and treats for which they’re celebrated. instagram.com/aventuracafe.ie

Green it

Solas Eco Garden Centre, Portarlington, County Laois

Solas Eco Garden Centre, Portarlington, County Laois

Gardening became everyone’s favourite lockdown pastime and it’s a hobby that’s taken root. Solas Eco Garden Centre and Food Market, which opened in Portarlington, County Laois this summer, takes a ‘reduce, reuse, recycle’ approach with all steel, plastic, cardboard and stone at the centre 100pc recycled and 40 old steel shipping containers housing the street food café and market village where local food and craft producers are showcased.

It’s also committed to spreading the green word and is running onsite class on a range of topics from growing your own vegetables, to sustainable green energy and learning to make a rustic hanging basket. ecogardenshop.ie

Style it

Paula Moen vintage plates, from €30, instagram.com/paulafmoen

Paula Moen vintage plates, from €30, instagram.com/paulafmoen

Giving new life to beautiful vintage plates, designer and illustrator Paula Moen upcycles them to give them a very contemporary feel. The plates are sourced from charity shops and online sellers on Instagram, and she researches their history and origin online and collates as much information as possible, so that when a customer receives a plate, they also receive an information card as well as cleaning instructions and a plate hanger.

Personalisation is an option and some of her bestsellers include a Michael D Higgins quote (the designer says the President has given her permission to use his quotes any time); Eircodes, which are especially popular as house-warming gifts, and she says suggestions from her followers on social media are another rich source of inspiration. From €30,

instagram.com/paulafmoen



