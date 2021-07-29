The Weekend Hitlist: What we want to see, do and buy this weekend

The notion of hitting the road in a converted van is right up there in terms of life-goal fantasies and Vanlife Ireland on Instagram provides plenty of inspiration to follow that dream. Salty Sea Sister Eimear Tangney, a self-converted van owner herself, started Vanlife Ireland to showcase some of the converted vans of Ireland and to bring similar-minded people together. Why is everyone so obsessed with vans at the moment? It’s partly because converting a van is something anyone can do if they put their mind to it, Eimear thinks, but it’s also related to the uncertainty in the world at the moment, especially regarding travel. “You’re always at your destination when you already have — albeit tiny — kitchen/living room/bedroom right there with you,” she says. @vanlife.ireland

Follow it

Drink it

Expand Close Silks Gin, €39.95, boanndistillery.ie / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Silks Gin, €39.95, boanndistillery.ie

If you’re looking to shake up your cocktail and your G&T game, a new Irish botanic spirit, Silks Gin, is worth a punt. Mother and daughter Marie and Sally Anne Cooney use honey from their hives, and elderflower and hawthorn blossom from their trees, for the gin, which is distilled by hand in small batches in a 500-litre custom copper pot still. There are 14 botanicals in total in Silks, which is named after jockeys’ silks worn at the Bellewstown racecourse beside the Cooney’s distillery, Boanns, in Meath. They also plan to turn a horsebox into a gin bar, the Ginbox, for when crowds return to sporting events, including race meetings later this summer. boanndistillery.ie

Wear it

Expand Close Begley and Bowie T-shirt, €40, begleyandbowie.com / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Begley and Bowie T-shirt, €40, begleyandbowie.com

For easy breezy summer looks, the latest collection from art and sustainable clothing brand Begley & Bowie makes for effortless dressing. Founder Doireann Healy’s love of the sea is evident from this range of eco-friendly, surf girl-cool pieces, including hoodies, joggers, shorts, tees, tank tops and totes for adults and children. Pretty pastels, neon accents and the slogans for which the Kerry-based designer has become known, all feature in the collection which can be found at a new pop-up shop at 16 Henry St, Kenmare, Brown Thomas as part of CREATE 2021, and online; 10pc of profits from the ‘Beach Please’ range goes to Irish Surf Team members. T-shirt, €40, begleyandbowie.com

Style it

Expand Close Twig & Stem bouquets, from €45 @twigandstem_ / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Twig & Stem bouquets, from €45 @twigandstem_

As a more eco-friendly alternative to fresh blooms, the trend for beautiful dried flowers isn’t going away anytime soon. Irish business Twig & Stem was launched in March of this year by sisters Dee and Maeve Byrne —Dee previously worked in the fresh flower industry for over 10 years and Maeve’s focus is photography and digital marketing — with the aim of bringing a more sustainable floral option to their customers, with low carbon footprint luxury flowers that can last anything between one to three years. Their super-chic range includes bouquets, floral rings, installations, individual stems, wedding flowers and baker boxes with nationwide delivery available. Bouquets from €45, @twigandstem_

Download it

You don’t need a guidebook or even Google Maps when you’re travelling west if you have the free-to-download Atlantic Way Explorer Map. There are 140 destinations on the app, which has been developed by environmentalist and ecologist Marie Louise Heffernan, with all sites vetted by one of the app’s team. Whatever you’re looking for, whether that’s the best places for surfing or hidden walking trails, you can search by location, specific routes, attractions or county, and because it’s geolocated, you won’t get lost. Available on Apple and Google app stores.

Bookmark it

Expand Close A mural from the Seek Contemporary Urban Arts Festival / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A mural from the Seek Contemporary Urban Arts Festival

Dundalk’s streets are to become awash with colour from today with Seek Contemporary Urban Arts Festival which runs until August 7. Acclaimed urban artists from Ireland and overseas are lined up for the outdoor mural festival, including Italian artist Basik, who has been chosen to depict the theme of Saint Oliver Plunkett, and Northern Ireland based artist Friz, who is depicting the life of 19th-century Dundalk-born explorer Francis Leopold McClintock, the Arctic Fox. Guided walking tours of the murals take place throughout the festival, as well as workshops, fringe events and a summer fair hosted by Louth Craftmark featuring designers and makers. seekdundalk.ie

Boost it

Expand Close Roza Salve, €15, rozanaturalcosmetics.com / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Roza Salve, €15, rozanaturalcosmetics.com

Any ultimate staycation packing list should always include a rescue balm for the minor mishaps that inevitably happen while you’re away. Roza Natural’s Healing and Soothing Calendula Salve, with calendula and comfrey oils and turmeric root powder does exactly what it says on the jar. The antiseptic and antibacterial properties of the salve helps reduce the pain from cuts and stings, and speeds up the healing process. It’s also good for very dry and chapped skin and can ease other issues like psoriasis and spots. The Irish-based family business is also big on sustainability, using all natural ingredients, amber glass jars and minimal packaging. Salve, €15, rozanaturalcosmetics.com