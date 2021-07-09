The Weekend Hitlist: What we want to see, do and buy this weekend

Book it

With an enticing line up of live music and experiences, the Sofft Nights festival series of socially distanced gigs takes place on the grounds of Dunderry Park in the Boyne Valley, Meath over the next while. July 16-17 sees Cormac Begley and Lemoncello play, with Soda Blonde headlining the next event on August 27-28 and the Pillow Queens taking to the stage on September 3-4. A family friendly, alcohol-free affair, activities include falconry, night-time astronomy, reggae yoga and shamanic drumming. Tickets are limited and camping isn’t on offer but there’s lots of local camping and self-catering options in the area. Tickets €67, https://www.sofftproductions.com/

Eat it

Sásta by the river in Maynooth

Sásta by the river in Maynooth

Generous outdoor seating, a location alongside the Lyreen River and upcycled furnishings, means Sásta by the river in Maynooth already ticks a lot of boxes — and that’s even before you dive into the prettily presented breakfast and brunch restaurant’s dishes. These include tempura fish tacos served with Mexican slaw and cauliflower steak with chimichurri, as well as the highly Instagrammable sunshine and berry acai smoothie bowls. From the healthy drinks and cold brew menu, the brightly hued ube lattes and blue butterfly pea lattes are must-orders, and gourmet sandwiches, savouries, salads and pastries are available from its sister business located beside it, The Pantry at Sásta, which opened in spring.

Wear it

Laura Callaghan x Lazy Oaf. From €13.96-€209.44, lazyoaf.com

Laura Callaghan x Lazy Oaf. From €13.96-€209.44, lazyoaf.com

Laura Callaghan’s vibrant work is brought to life in a new collaboration with Lazy Oaf. The Irish London-based illustrator has collaborated with the streetwear label for a collection called ‘Book Lovers Never Go To Bed Alone’ which presents reading fiction as fun escapism and comfort. Callaghan found inspiration from the covers of romance novels as well the kind of spaces she imagined readers inhabiting, and the 19-piece collection includes unisex pants, patchwork smock dress, a bowling shirt and a reversible coat with pink and red hearts on one side and book covers on the other. Playful accessories include a red furry bag and satin eye mask. From €13.96-€209.44, https://www.lazyoaf.com/

Style it

Trinket trays by House of McCarthy

Trinket trays by House of McCarthy

Looking for interesting, fun pieces that give your space personality and where design and function are prioritised? House of McCarthy’s handmade objects, created by founder Fiona McCarthy, use an eco-friendly material called Jesmonite and include oval, trinket, rectangle and large circle trays and candleholders which are ideal for organising jewellery and similar, or just for display. House of McCarthy’s also has colourful glass mugs available in jade, pink, honey and grey, which are made of durable borosilicate glass. Its newest offering, the Scandi mugs, come in two pattern variations and have a funky rectangular handle to make your morning coffees more stylish. Tray, €25,

https://houseofmccarthy.com/

Follow it

The Vintage Rose Company, @thevintagerosecompany

The Vintage Rose Company, @thevintagerosecompany

The mood-enhancing properties of flowers are undeniable and for occasions when you don’t have access to actual blooms, opening Instagram can be the next best thing. If you love roses, you’ll want to follow The Vintage Rose Company, a family-run flower farm in North County Dublin. Landscaper and florist Susan Lynch practices sustainable and eco-friendly farming and specialises in growing beautiful and fragrant roses. Her customers are mainly event florists who are looking for something different for their wedding bouquets, but Covid saw the company pivot slightly and sell directly to customers. Her feed combines inspirational bouquet ideas and roses so lush. https://www.instagram.com/thevintagerosecompany/

Download it

It’s widely acknowledged that there are too many podcasts and not enough time to get through even a fraction of them. Sound Heap, the sketch show which launched last month, is “a podcast of infinite podcasts” and is part written, part improvised, presenting parodies and spoofs as if they were real. British stand-up comedian John-Luke Roberts is joined by dozens of comic guests for different kinds of podcasts like the genius That’s Elementary where seven and eight year olds investigate a cold-case murder. Available weekly. https://auddy.co/

Boost it

Oiche masks, €12, oiche.ie

Oiche masks, €12, oiche.ie

New ethical Irish skincare range Oíche Apothecary might incorporate Irish peat in its products, but the range is anything but bog standard. Founders and sisters Lorna Stewart and Aisling Boyle use sustainably harvested organic peat from Dublin bogs in their products, which include a brightening and hydrating Midnight Dew peat sheet mask with bilberry, a natural antioxidant that can reduce redness. Twilight Dreams, a hydrating peat mask, has Lady’s Mantle, which has a history of use dating back to medieval times because of its healing properties as it can help fight signs of ageing. The cruelty-free masks, which are made in Ireland, are biodegradable with fully-recyclable packaging. Masks, €12, https://oiche.ie/