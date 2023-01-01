| 6.7°C Dublin

‘The war didn’t break us. We still have hopes and dreams’ – Yeva Skalietska (12) on fleeing Ukraine for Ireland and publishing her diary

Young Ukrainian author Yeva Skalietska [12] from Kharkiv Expand

Ciara Dwyer

Yeva Skalietska (12) is from Kharkiv, Ukraine. This is where she lived with her granny, Iryna, when the war started and from where the Red Cross helped them flee.

When a Channel 4 News TV crew did a report on them, their story caught the attention of Dublin schoolteacher Catherine Flanagan. She made contact, bought them flights and invited them into her family home. They arrived in Dublin on March 11.

