‘The war didn’t break us. We still have hopes and dreams’ – Yeva Skalietska (12) on fleeing Ukraine for Ireland and publishing her diary

Yeva Skalietska (12) is from Kharkiv, Ukraine. This is where she lived with her granny, Iryna, when the war started and from where the Red Cross helped them flee.

When a Channel 4 News TV crew did a report on them, their story caught the attention of Dublin schoolteacher Catherine Flanagan. She made contact, bought them flights and invited them into her family home. They arrived in Dublin on March 11.

All that time Yeva kept a diary and now it is a book published by Bloomsbury. It is set to be translated into 14 languages and sold in 19 countries and Keira Knightley has recorded the audiobook. Yeva now lives with Iryna in an apartment in Dublin and goes to Mount Anville.

​What were you like when you were very little?

In primary school I played the piano and I really liked studying. I was a great student. Life was incredibly good and I had lots of friends.

​Tell us about your childhood.

My parents divorced when I was two and they lived in other countries. I have lived with my grandmother since I was born. I don’t want to talk about that. I really like living with my grandmother and she has always done the best for me. She has given me all sorts of opportunities – piano lessons, English classes. I’m very happy with her.

​Choose three words to describe yourself.

Smart, ambitious and hard-working.

​Tell us about your language skills.

I speak Russian, Ukrainian and English. I’m learning German and Italian.

​Who inspires you and why?

My grandmother always told me that if you have dreams, you need to work hard to reach them.

​What was your life like in Ukraine?

It was a normal life. On my 12th birthday I went bowling with my friends. I had piano lessons, English lessons and I liked to paint.

​Why did you start to write a diary when the war started?

It was my safe place where I could write about all the things that happened around me. I was so afraid.

What has been the worst thing about the war?

The worst part is when you are leaving and realising you have nowhere to go. At my young age I should have been enjoying life and instead I was crying rivers of tears. The planes were dropping bombs. It was horrible. I was praying to God to save us.

​How would you describe being rescued to Ireland?

I was so delighted that someone wanted us, so a huge thank you to Catherine and her husband Gary. It was very nice for us to join them. They showed us around and really helped us understand what was going on around us.

​What are your first memories of Dublin?

The next morning I woke and I heard a plane and I thought ‘what the hell is that?’ Then I thought, ‘calm down, I‘m in Ireland, there are no war planes here’. Their house is near the airport.

​How do you keep up to date with what’s happening in Ukraine?

I watch the news. It is very upsetting. Our apartment was bombed and there is still danger. I miss the past, I miss my friends. And I hope that everything will be like before. Many of my friends are still in Ukraine, without normal facilities like electricity. I am so sorry for them.

​What is your life like now?

I live in a really nice apartment with my granny and it is only a six-minute walk from school.

The people around us are so kind. The girls in school are very nice and I attended some parties with them in the summer. Since the book was published I’ve done some travelling. I went to the

Milan book fair and I was in Scandinavia too.

​What are your hopes for the future?

My dream is to study at Oxford University. I hope the war in Ukraine will end as soon as possible.

​Has the war changed you?

The war didn’t break us. We still have hopes and dreams. It gave us lots of lessons, like life is important and you don’t need to think about your property. You should think about life, and that faith in God can make miracles.

​‘You Don’t Know What War Is’ by Yeva Skalietska, €12.99, is published by Bloomsbury