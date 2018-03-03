Tributes have begun to pour in for author Emma Hannigan who died this morning after an 11 year battle with cancer.

'The very definition of a fighter' - tributes pour in for author Emma Hannigan following her death aged just 45

The Bray writer, who had published 13 books, was just 45 and is survived by her husband Cian and children Sacha and Kim.

Emma was an ambassador for Breast Cancer Ireland and the charity addressed the sad news of her passing on Twitter this afternoon, "BCI wish to extend our deepest sympathies to the family of our dear friend Emma Hannigan who lost her battle with cancer earlier today. RIP" Last month Emma revealed that she was nearing the end of her battle with the disease but in her last weeks she worked to raise money for BCI, which backs research into the disease. She recently revealed that €100,000 had been raised.

"It's never too late to dream big, keep dreaming," she told her followers on Twitter. "Thank you so much, please keep those donations coming in and don't stop until we reach the top," she added. Thousands of people have been supporting her CURE campaign and have also helped her new book 'Letters to my Daughters' reach the top spot in Ireland, with Dubray Books also donating all profits to BCI.

Emma's friend, broadcaster Maia Dunphy was among the first to pay tribute on Twitter, writing, "The news we never wanted to hear. Even in her last days, @MsEmmaHannigan was still blazing a trail. Her book reached number one and she raised over 100k for @BreastCancerIre . Just extraordinary. Love and thoughts with Cian, Sacha and Kim. We miss her light already. XX" Elaine Crowley's TV3 show said, "Our lovely and beautiful friend Emma Hannigan has lost her battle to Cancer. She was such an inspiration to all of us and will be sadly missed. Our thoughts are with her family. She will always be in our hearts."

Fellow author Patricia Scanlan shared her tribute on Facebook, "May our lovely, brave, talented Emma, Rest In Peace. Xxx" DJ Mark Kavanagh wrote, "Shocking sad news today about brave Emma Hannigan. Thoughts are with her brother @djmrspring and all of her family x" while Rosanna Davison simply wrote, "RIP Emma".

"My sisters and I knew Emma Hannigan and her family briefly when we were teenagers. She was so cool. She loved Elvis. So sorry to hear the news today, oh boy." wrote another Twitter user.

Another said, "Emma Hannigan left behind a warm, loving legacy. She will never be forgotten. She taught us all how important it is to keep fighting and to squeeze as much out of our lives as we can, for as long as we can. We owe it to her to do just that. Sleep well lovely girl"

Online Editors