The unhappy pair: Life without my twin has been harder than I ever imagined

Due to Covid-19, many of us are unable to spend time with our loved ones. Writer Chris Wasser (32) is heartbroken that the pandemic has prevented him from being with his twin, Frank, who lives in London

Chris Wasser holds a photograph of his twin brother Frank and himself. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand

Chris Wasser holds a photograph of his twin brother Frank and himself. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Chris Wasser

It’s 11 months since I last saw my twin brother in the flesh. Just thinking about it now makes my head hurt. My heart, too. It was February 14, 2020 and Frank — the other half of me, and the only one in the Wasser family who decided to make a life for himself abroad — had arrived in from the UK for a weekend visit. I was enjoying a Valentine’s meal with my wife at a city-centre restaurant when suddenly my phone rang. I knew he was in town, and we’d planned to meet him later that night. But I didn’t expect him to join us for dinner.

In he walked, cold, famished and carrying a bag over his shoulder. “Mind if I join yas?” he asked. We welcomed him with open arms. Afterwards, we retired for drinks at the Crafty Fox pub on Camden Row, where two things happened. One: We drank an extraordinary amount of Guinness. Two: we chatted briefly about a mystery virus that had started to cause ripples overseas. It was quite the session. Eventually, we said our goodbyes and I promised to see him the following month for our niece’s confirmation.

That never happened.

