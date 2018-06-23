'The two of us stood there crying. But he had an impact on me' - Catherine Fulvio on emotional encounter that caused her to overhaul her lifestyle

RTE chef Catherine Fulvio has revealed a recent emotional encounter with one of her fans has caused her to overhaul her lifestyle.

The Wicklow chef, who runs Ballyknocken House and Cookery School while also working on RTE shows like Lords and Ladles, was warned by a fan a few weeks ago at the Bloom Festival that she needs to slow down and take care of her health.

The mother-of-two told the RTE Guide this week: “He took my hand and said ‘Catherine, I came up to tell you that you need to take it easy and shouldn’t work as hard as you do.” "He said he was like me and ran his own business and he had a stroke from the stress of it. He asked me to promise to take it easy. The two of us stood there crying. But he had an impact on me and that’s why I took up meditation.”

Even recalling this moment weeks later, Fulvio was still emotional. "You can never take anything for granted; every day is special and a bonus. I like being busy; I'm a driven person and I get joy from it, but maybe it took someone else to observe how busy I am."

"I'm very grateful that he shared that with me because it has made me think a bit and it's not that I'm stopping or slowing down but I do need to carve out a bit more time in the day just to gather myself." "We all say we're busy all the time and it really shouldn't be that way. Maybe your day can be 'full' - that sounds enjoyable, whereas 'busy' sounds stressful."

The celebrity chef said she now walks everyday and eats healthily, and she's taken up meditation. “I’ve found even 10 minutes of meditation in the morning has been good for me and it really helps with the stress because there is a lot of running the business, dealing with teenagers, travelling so much - it does take its toll.”

“I really feel the meditation and time to myself empowers me.”

She told the RTE Guide: “I have a serious thing with chocolate that I need to sort out. It’s my go-to food when I’m looking for something quick. I should be going for a banana.

“I’m trying to organise myself because I want to be as healthy as possible “I’ve gotten much better at exercising: I’m doing that ‘one hundred days of walking’ challenge and trying to get to the gym, and I’ve taken up meditation. It’s a new Catherine.”

