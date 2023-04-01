The truth about pop’s golden era: ‘5ive say Westlife were not the sort of angelic band behind the scenes’

From Britney to B*Witched, Boyzone to Blue, in his new book music journalist Michael Cragg delves into the secrets, lies and dark side of the 1990s pop party

Did you know that the earliest incarnation of Westlife, which featured Kian Egan, Mark Feehily and Shane Filan at the time, were rejected by Simon Cowell, who called them the ugliest band he had ever seen in his life? Or that Una Healy had auditioned alongside Nadine Coyle on Irish Popstars to become a member of Six?