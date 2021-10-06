| 12.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The tattoo artist helping breast cancer survivors to reclaim their sexuality and process their trauma

Aisling Mahon creates natural-looking nipples and decorative tattoos for

Tattoo artist Aisling Mahon. Photo: Mark Condren Expand
Pic:Mark Condren Expand
Pic:Mark Condren Expand
An areola/nipple tattoo by Aisling Mahon Expand
A tattoo completed by Aisling Mahon Expand
A tattoo completed by Aisling Mahon Expand
Aisling Mahon's Tattoos Expand
Aisling Mahon's Tattoos Expand
Aisling Mahon's Tattoos Expand
Aisling Mahon's Tattoos Expand
Aisling Mahon at work Expand

Close

Tattoo artist Aisling Mahon. Photo: Mark Condren

Tattoo artist Aisling Mahon. Photo: Mark Condren

Pic:Mark Condren

Pic:Mark Condren

Pic:Mark Condren

Pic:Mark Condren

An areola/nipple tattoo by Aisling Mahon

An areola/nipple tattoo by Aisling Mahon

A tattoo completed by Aisling Mahon

A tattoo completed by Aisling Mahon

A tattoo completed by Aisling Mahon

A tattoo completed by Aisling Mahon

Aisling Mahon's Tattoos

Aisling Mahon's Tattoos

Aisling Mahon's Tattoos

Aisling Mahon's Tattoos

Aisling Mahon's Tattoos

Aisling Mahon's Tattoos

Aisling Mahon's Tattoos

Aisling Mahon's Tattoos

Aisling Mahon at work

Aisling Mahon at work

/

Tattoo artist Aisling Mahon. Photo: Mark Condren

Tanya Sweeney

‘I’ve had a lot of clients compare this place to a spa,” Aisling Mahon says of her Newbridge tattoo parlour, and they’re definitely not wrong. With its muted pastel tones, array of houseplants and ornate mirrors, Mahon has created a welcoming, calming and private environment that’s a far cry from a typical tattoo shop.

Mahon originally did an apprenticeship in one of those traditional tattoo parlours in north Dublin. She greatly enjoyed the experience, but knew that if she ever went out on her own, as was always her dream, things would be different. “It was your typical studio: male-orientated, cluttered art works on the wall, and it could be a little intimidating. It wasn’t what I wanted to do with my space,” she says.

A serene atmosphere is important to Mahon for a number of reasons. A growing number of her clients have never had a tattoo done before; some think of themselves as people who wouldn’t ordinarily get tattoos. Mahon specialises in working with women who have undergone breast cancer treatment and mastectomies. They request areola restorative tattooing and/or decorative mastectomy tattooing. Mahon does around two mastectomy or areola tattoos a week. Demand for the service is high — Mahon is already booked up until the end of the year (she has a private room to do the mastectomy and restorative tattooing, separate to the floor where the general tattooing takes place).

Most Watched

Privacy