The tale of Lady Baltimore’s unlikely journey from the US to a lonely Longford bog

How a 10-ton statue that once adorned a bridge in Maryland ended up on a rural Irish road

The statue of Lady Baltimore as it currently stands on a lonely road in Longford Expand
Baltimore Lane, near Bornacoola Expand
The city of Baltimore, Maryland, in the 19th century. Picture by Getty Images/iStockphoto Expand

Liam Collins

When someone called to the front office looking to speak to a reporter, an old newspaper hand used to dispatch a junior to talk to them with the wise words: “Just because they’re mad doesn’t mean they don’t have a good story.”

Anthony Shanley wasn’t mad, but he did have a hare-brained idea when he called to the front office of the Longford News all those years ago. His mission was to bring a 10-ton statue of a woman, known as Lady Baltimore, from the city of Baltimore, Maryland, and erect it on a plinth outside the courthouse in Longford.

