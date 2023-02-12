The tale of Lady Baltimore’s unlikely journey from the US to a lonely Longford bog

When someone called to the front office looking to speak to a reporter, an old newspaper hand used to dispatch a junior to talk to them with the wise words: “Just because they’re mad doesn’t mean they don’t have a good story.”

Anthony Shanley wasn’t mad, but he did have a hare-brained idea when he called to the front office of the Longford News all those years ago. His mission was to bring a 10-ton statue of a woman, known as Lady Baltimore, from the city of Baltimore, Maryland, and erect it on a plinth outside the courthouse in Longford.

In those far-off days before new technology, he had only a fuzzy image of “herself”, but even that seemed to indicate an imperious-looking figure who, if anything, bore a scary resemblance to the empress Queen Victoria of Great Britain, unfairly not a well-regarded figure in the Ireland of the time.

Anthony Shanley was a civil servant who lived with his brother in Richmond Street, Longford, at the weekends, but worked in Dublin. He grew up near a small village called Bornacoola on the Longford-Roscommon-Leitrim border, and the story he told when we sat down with him — the editor of the paper Derek Cobbe and me — was stranger than fiction.

​Shanley, who knew his local history, told us a valued administrator and confidant of King James I named George Calvert (1579-1632) had been granted lands in the Irish midlands, which included his own ancestral home. When he was elevated to the peerage, Calvert had taken the title Lord Baltimore. A grassy lane in the townland of Cloonageeher that ran close to the Shanleys’ small holding was still known to locals as Baltimore Lane.

Expand Close Baltimore Lane, near Bornacoola / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Baltimore Lane, near Bornacoola

Finding that his boggy acres in Ireland didn’t provide the income for the life to which he had become accustomed, Calvert-Baltimore, a Catholic convert, emigrated to the new American colony of Maryland to establish a refuge for persecuted Catholics from Ireland and England.

A skilful administrator, he campaigned and eventually persuaded Charles I to grant a charter founding the town of Baltimore, Maryland.

The name is believed to come from the Gaelic, Baile an Tí Mhóir (the town of the big house), although if there was ever a big house in that area, not a stone of it has ever been found.

To celebrate the 150th anniversary of the granting of its charter, the grateful citizenry of Baltimore erected a very fine iron bridge, the St Paul Street Bridge, to commemorate the event. On each corner sat a recumbent carved stone figure on a plinth. As monuments to women were few and far between at the time, these anonymous figures became known as Lady Baltimore.

In time, with the enormous increase in cars and traffic, the bridge was no longer fit for purpose, and in true American style it was torn down in the early 1970s. Two of the Ladies were transported to the Cylburn Arboretum in the city and a third erected on Mount Royal Terrace, where they are still to be found. The fourth went into storage.

I can no longer remember how Anthony Shanley had discovered its fate, but industrious civil servant that he was, he somehow persuaded the elders of the city of Baltimore to present the ‘spare’ to the unsuspecting citizens of Longford.

As the response to this offer was less than enthusiastic, Shanley persuaded an up-and-coming young county councillor named Albert Reynolds to meet him in the Shelbourne Hotel and enlisted his support.

“Call and see the boys in the Longford News, they’ll give you a dig out,” was Albert’s canny advice, and we began a half-earnest campaign to help Shanley realise his dreams.

This dragged on for some time — the zealous Shanley used the publicity to persuade the influential Friendly Sons of Saint Patrick in Baltimore to stump up the cash to have the fourth Lady Baltimore boxed and shipped to Ireland, where it eventually landed in Dublin, some time in late 1973.

Instead of being greeted with the expected fanfare, we learned from the distressed Shanley that an assiduous customs man had immediately impounded the unlucky Lady pending the payment of duty.

“You won’t believe this, but the f*****s above in the docks are looking for £600 to release her,” said an exasperated Albert Reynolds one day.

Expand Close The city of Baltimore, Maryland, in the 19th century. Picture by Getty Images/iStockphoto / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The city of Baltimore, Maryland, in the 19th century. Picture by Getty Images/iStockphoto

This generated more newspaper articles and the matter dragged on for months until either the persistence of Shanley or the political connections of Reynolds had her released from bondage, and the lady was ready to begin a new chapter in her life.

Then another unexpected hitch developed.

In those sensitive political times, a photo of Lady Baltimore and her resemblance to a dead British monarch aroused the ire of certain republican elements in Longford, a town that had given to the world Ruairí Ó Brádaigh, the former IRA chief of staff and then president of Provisional Sinn Féin.

A well-connected source in the historical society got a message from the IRA that Lady Baltimore would not last long if erected in Longford and was likely to suffer the same fate as Nelson and his pillar.

The authorities in Longford were greatly relieved by this intervention, as there was no space on Main Street for such an installation anyway.

And so, by some sleight of hand, a small crowd of county councillors, staff of the Longford News and assorted oddballs gathered at the head of Baltimore Lane near Bornacoola for the formal unveiling of the statue of Lady Baltimore on a bend in the road, nobody quite sure whether it lay in Longford, Leitrim or Roscommon.

​All that I remember of that summer’s day in 1974 is that after the half-hearted unveiling ceremony, we repaired to a lovely old country pub owned by John Ger Reynolds, where stories were told and songs sung late into the night. It was my first and last visit to the establishment, which is now, like so many others in rural Ireland, sadly derelict.

The story told, the lady resplendent in her new setting, we quickly forgot all about her.

But she did come to the attention of a young Transition Year student from the locality, Oisín O’Driscoll, who passed her on his way to school and later wrote a lyrical essay about her origins.

“There are no houses or other landmarks within sight, there is no village to keep her company… There is simply The Lady herself sitting alone like some relic of a long-lost civilisation, the goddess of a pagan city lost in time,” he wrote in his story of the monument, which he says was “in many ways (more) bizarre than I could have imagined”.

In more recent times, a delegation from Baltimore visited the statue and returned home to Maryland impressed by the little piece of their city languishing in a remote corner of the auld sod.

They have since resolved to sign “an agreement of friendship” with the people of Longford. So, despite the scorn often heaped on Lady Baltimore, Anthony Shanley’s legacy lives on and may one day pay dividends.

Occasionally when I pass through the village of Newtownforbes, heading in the direction of Carrick-on-Shannon, I divert at a road sign for Bornacoola and stop for a moment’s contemplation of my own lost youth and the fun we had half-a-century ago, campaigning to bring a 10-ton statue of an unknown lady to the edge of a bog where she is seen only by locals and the odd chance passer-by.

The plaque that was to adorn the front of the monument is placed instead in a corner behind railings, bearing the legend: “To the town of Baltimore Ireland from the City of Baltimore State of Maryland USA in honour of our shared heritage and a distinguished name. Summer 1974.

That the town of Baltimore exists in Cork rather than Longford is just another anomaly that adds to the quirky setting of the lonely Lady Baltimore.