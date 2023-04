‘The sunrise, the views’ – remote lodges with hot tubs named one of Ireland’s hottest stays

Letteran Lodges were built by Ryan Donnelly to create inspirational stays and help future-proof his family farm. The Fab 50 list of Ireland's best places to stay is coming tomorrow... here's just one of the inclusions.

Ryan Donnelly of Letteran Lodges at the foot of Slieve Gallion in Co. Derry. Photo: Lorcan Doherty

Pól Ó Conghaile Fri 14 Apr 2023 at 13:00