The summer’s not over yet – here are 10 things happening in August

IT HAS been another summer of staycationing, which means many of us are keen to discover the fantastic events happening around Ireland.

There’s still a few good weeks to be squeezed out of the sunny season, and we’ve rounded up the top things happening this month – with something for everyone to enjoy.

Brought to you by Wexford Arts Centre in association with Music Generation, Summer Sessions features new young singer/songwriters on the scene, between the ages of 13-18.

The show of rising musical stars is hosted by Rachel Grace, who is a former Pwc Spotlight recipient at Wexford Arts Centre.

Young talents Karen Dunbar and Gayle Murphy will also be performing for two nights this month, on August 5 and 12. Tickets are €5.

24/7/2021 Summer sessions in the library with New Ross & District Pipe Band. Photo; Mary Browne

24/7/2021 Summer sessions in the library with New Ross & District Pipe Band. Photo; Mary Browne

SEEK Contemporary Urban Arts Festival (Louth)

SEEK Contemporary Urban Arts Festival is running until this Saturday, August 7, and is centred on promoting contemporary urban art in Dundalk.

On Saturday, there will be the Louth Craftmark Summer Fair, with a variety of beautifully made artisan craft, art and gifts available to browse. You can also meet the makers of the pieces.

On the same day there are spray-painting workshops running for children, as well as a workshop for all ages to learn about cyanotype, one of the oldest forms of photography.

A mural from the Seek Contemporary Urban Arts Festival

A mural from the Seek Contemporary Urban Arts Festival

Boyne Music Festival (Louth)

The eighth Boyne Music Festival is running until the end of the month, and will offer chamber music concerts, jazz, poetry, workshops, readings and more. This will be presented in a hybrid form, both online and to socially-distanced audiences in Drogheda.

While tickets to in-person concerts are now sold out, you can still check out loads of music and poetry performances online throughout the month.

West Cork History Festival (Cork)

One for the history enthusiasts, this festival brings together historians, journalists, writers and curators to discuss local, national and international history.

Running online from August 6-8, the themes for this year’s festival are Ireland in 1921, and Ireland and Empire.

Notable speakers include journalist Fergal Keane and historians Roy Foster and Jane Ohlmeyer, and there will also be a live-streamed festival concert, with specially composed music by Jessie Kennedy, performed by her, Tess Leak and the Vespertine Quintet.

Park N Party, The Ultimate Drive-In Show (Kildare and Galway)

Buckle up and get ready for the ultimate family drive-in Show, hosted by Ryan Andrews and James Patrice.

Park N Party features Beep-In Bingo, Car-eoke, Dancing with the Cars and a Wheely Big Quiz. Just park up with the family and enjoy all the fun complete with big screen and live-band Eugene & The Mechanics.

Tickets are €50.30 per car for shows at Junction 14, Mayfield this Saturday, August 7, and Blackbox Galway on Saturday August 28.

Presenter James Patrice. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Presenter James Patrice. Photo: Steve Humphreys

The Everyman Outdoors at Elizabeth Fort (Cork)

The Everyman theatre is running a series of live outdoor events this summer at the historic Elizabeth Fort in Cork City, until August 22.

From Laura O’Mahony to Bosco, The Everyman Sunday Songbook to Tadhg Hickey, the programme has something for the whole family to enjoy, al fresco.

Tickets start from €10 and can be bought on the Everyman’s website.

Dublin Quays Festival (Dublin)

Dublin Quays Festival, a multi-venue music festival taking place along the banks of Dublin’s River Liffey, will host 16 shows over 16 nights over the month of August.

Performances will be live-streamed from four venues: The Workmans Club, The Sound House, Sin É and The Grand Social. The diverse lineup includes Paddy Hanna’s experimental quartet Autre Monde, alt-rock Bitch Falcon, and plenty more free music, comedy & spoken word in between.

IFI Family Film Festival 2021 (Dublin)

The kid-focused film festival of “magic, memory, music and resilience” runs from Friday, August 27 to Sunday, August 29.

This year’s festival includes an exciting programme of new feature films, short film programmes, and engaging workshops, celebrating the return to storytelling and cinema.

With the help of RTÉ Home School Hub’s Emer and Ray, a variety of virtual and live activities are on offer across the festival.

With socially-distant seating and child-friendly precautions, families can feel safe while enjoying some of the best new films from around the world on the big screen in the Irish Film Institute.

Ringsend Comedy Festival (Dublin)

Garden Gigs Ireland is putting on two days of live stand-up comedy, family-friendly shows, live podcasts, kids shows, street performers, live music, and a whopper local street food market. It all happens on August 27 and 28.

Taking place at Ringsend & Irishtown Community Centre, all ticket profits will be going to two deserving local children's charities: Féileacáin and Autism Equality Dublin Bay.

Dunmore East Bluegrass Festival (Waterford)

The 26th Dunmore East Bluegrass Festival is set to take place from August 26-29.

There will be over 40 gigs taking place during the festival and some events may be ticketed. All events will comply with Covid-19 guidelines.