The sound of silence: I miss the haven of pre-Covid libraries

There's a lot more to libraries than books and in pre-Covid times the social side was a big draw for visitors.

In the initial roadmap to reopening, libraries, like the pubs, were earmarked to resume a full service on August 10. But with the tightening of restrictions, chairs and sofas for readers to sink into are not looking likely anytime soon.

It is not all bad news. Thankfully, 80pc of public libraries have reopened for quick browsing and readers will be grateful even if the pandemic has set a less welcoming tone.

All through lockdown you could borrow e-books, audiobooks and newspapers online, and after just a few weeks, a 'contact and collect' service was provided, with some libraries delivering books to the housebound.

While these moves were appreciated, for many the appeal is about having a friendly space to go to.

Today there's a different vibe. No chairs to relax on, no tables on which to work or study. There are limits on numbers and signs reminding you of the 20-minute turnaround.

None of the workshops, talks, book clubs, book launches, baby groups or the annual 'Summer Stars' initiative for children are physically taking place. Some are online, but for many this is a poor substitute.

Take the Summer Stars programme. A big motivator was the event at the end with lots of raffles, sweets and small prizes, and a medal for every child that filled in a reading card of 10 books. Last year 3,000 took part nationwide. I brought my children to an event at our regular library, Kevin Street in Dublin, with more than 100 kids. This year I can't whip up any interest. When I mention taking part online, their eyes glaze over.

We have popped into the library three times since it reopened its doors. Though the staff - if you seek them out from behind the plastic screens - are as helpful as ever, the message ringing loud and clear is 'order online, please only come in if you really have to'.

But even in a pandemic, many people want to go in. As well as being something to do, parents prefer to bring their children as there is more buy-in when the kids select books themselves.

For all ages, it's the random browsing that leads you down the unexpected paths of glory. This is why people linger in bookshops and the library has the huge bonus of being free.

Recently, a brilliant biography of the du Maurier sisters caught my eye, an old book and one I would not have thought of ordering online. My intention now is to borrow everything written by the du Maurier sisters.

It's great news that the majority of libraries are open for browsing but there is a big, albeit understandable, gap in what was provided before.

I popped into Dingle library last week - we were on holiday and as you can borrow books from any of the 330 libraries in the country, I thought I might pick up a few since where we were staying had no broadband.

It's an attractive, bright space but the chairs and tables stacked up against the wall reminded me not to get settled.

Librarian Bernard Mac Brádaigh told me that summer would be their busiest time but with no foreign visitors, and with many users possibly not knowing they are open, numbers are down - the previous day 83 people came in compared to the average of 200.

He said the 'call and collect' service is proving popular but the regulars are missing the social aspect.

"Before Covid-19 I would have bought all the local papers every morning and it was a bit like a coffee shop where you would meet the same people regularly who would come in to read them. We also had three PCs that those without an internet connection would use. We had storytime for the kids and a sofa they could sit on.

"Normal service was supposed to come back on August 10 but we have not heard anything. Summer Stars has been a disaster this year, kids have no interest in doing it virtually," he added.

Karen Moran lives in Cabinteely and used to bring her toddler regularly to the local library. "I used to take Esmé for storytime every two weeks. We really miss it as she enjoyed it and it was a lovely morning for us and a great way to entertain her," she says.

Angeline King is a writer living in Larne, Co Antrim who did not avail of the 'call and collect' service in lockdown as the attraction for her is the browsing and social interaction.

"I miss it and so do the kids. I was involved in a peace community project before lockdown and we were supposed to launch our book in the library. We had the option of doing it online but it would not have worked. Libraries are fantastic for supporting authors and in the past I would have done tours and used them for book launches," she says.

She adds that her father, also living in Larne, is really feeling the loss.

"My dad James (King) is a big reader and now he is retired he used to love to pop in for a wee browse and a sit-down. For him it broke up the day," she says.

My library in Kevin Street always had many reading the newspapers and using the computers. It's an amazing place with a separate room for children with a big slide, Lego, lots of new books, computers for the kids to play games on and tables for homework. It was always busy but there was plenty of seating and the staff were incredibly helpful.

Unfortunately, it remains closed and when I rang this week I was told they had no idea when it would reopen, though they are offering the 'call and collect' service.

At present 257 out of 325 library branches are open to the public, with a further five closed due to redevelopment. Why are one in five still shut?

"Those branches that remain closed are generally smaller branches where physical distancing and adequate staffing can be an issue," says a spokeswoman from the local government management agency. "It is intended that all library branches will reopen in time, when appropriate and safe to do so."

She adds that operating hours reflect the level of staff, with some redeployed and restrictions on how relief staff pools can be managed. The intention is to return to full operating hours in "due course" and she notes that the lockdown period saw a 264pc increase in use of e-books with over 600,000 views of 1,045 online storytimes. It's clear that many people still logged on, which goes to show the huge demand.

These days, with fewer things to do, and with books a lovely way to transport yourself out of the present, users are reminded what a wonderful resource our libraries offer.