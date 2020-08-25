| 14°C Dublin

The sound of silence: I miss the haven of pre-Covid libraries

With seating and tables removed and an end to all social activities in-house, Mary McCarthy laments the loss of long afternoons in her happy place

Little readers: Mary&rsquo;s children John, Alexandra and Dermot Feeney enjoy the library Expand

Little readers: Mary’s children John, Alexandra and Dermot Feeney enjoy the library

Mary McCarthy

There's a lot more to libraries than books and in pre-Covid times the social side was a big draw for visitors.

In the initial roadmap to reopening, libraries, like the pubs, were earmarked to resume a full service on August 10. But with the tightening of restrictions, chairs and sofas for readers to sink into are not looking likely anytime soon.

It is not all bad news. Thankfully, 80pc of public libraries have reopened for quick browsing and readers will be grateful even if the pandemic has set a less welcoming tone.