The secret to being happy in your golden years and what you can do about it now

Planned regular exercise and cultivating good long-term relationships are essential to happiness later in life. Picture posed Expand

Planned regular exercise and cultivating good long-term relationships are essential to happiness later in life. Picture posed

Christina Hopkinson

Everyone knows that sensible people invest in a pension, but a new bestseller argues that what we really need from our 50s onwards is an emotional investment plan.

Although its author, Arthur C Brooks, is an economist at Harvard, his book Strength to Strength: Finding Success, Happiness, and Deep Purpose in the Second Half of Life ignores the usual monetary tips about putting aside 12.5pc of your monthly salary in favour of auditing the soul. He’s not The Atlantic magazine’s chief happiness correspondent for nothing.

