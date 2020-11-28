| 3.5°C Dublin

The Saturday Read: The battle against resistance  to the Covid-19 vaccine

As many as one in three people say  they would not have a coronavirus jab.  John Meagher investigates how they might  be persuaded to change their minds

Members of StandUpX stage a protest against coronavirus measures and vaccine in London Expand

John Meagher Twitter Email

It was one of the great medical breakthroughs. In 1796, an English doctor, Edward Jenner, discovered that by injecting a small dose of the cowpox virus into a healthy person, they would be protected from the much more serious smallpox.

At the time, smallpox was among the deadliest diseases in the world. If infected, there was a 30pc likelihood of death. And for many of those who managed to survive, there was the risk of blindness and skin deformity.

Jenner had in effect created the world’s first vaccine and within a couple of years it was being used by physicians everywhere from the newly formed United States to Russia. The vaccine had such an extraordinary impact that Jenner was being hailed as the father of immunology long before his death in 1823.

