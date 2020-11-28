The Saturday Read: The battle against resistance  to the Covid-19 vaccine

It was one of the great medical breakthroughs. In 1796, an English doctor, Edward Jenner, discovered that by injecting a small dose of the cowpox virus into a healthy person, they would be protected from the much more serious smallpox.

At the time, smallpox was among the deadliest diseases in the world. If infected, there was a 30pc likelihood of death. And for many of those who managed to survive, there was the risk of blindness and skin deformity.

Jenner had in effect created the world’s first vaccine and within a couple of years it was being used by physicians everywhere from the newly formed United States to Russia. The vaccine had such an extraordinary impact that Jenner was being hailed as the father of immunology long before his death in 1823.

But right from the start, advocates for vaccination encountered opposition. Despite the fact that Jenner’s discovery was helping to greatly reduce the numbers infected by smallpox, there were critics who rubbished the vaccine on scientific, religious and sanitary grounds.

In 1853, when the Vaccination Act was introduced, making vaccinations mandatory in Britain and Ireland, there was an upsurge in activists who felt their civil liberties were being eroded.

Read More

Read More

Read More

These episodes are a reminder that opposition to vaccines has existed for as long as the vaccines themselves. Those vociferously opposed to such medicines — anti-vaxxers, as they have become colloquially known — have been stepping up their activities following the news this month that three separate Covid vaccines may be introduced in a matter of weeks.

With the globe in the grip of paralysis due to the coronavirus pandemic, there has rarely been such focus on the development of a vaccine. The reported efficacy of vaccines created by Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and Oxford/AstraZeneca has been welcomed by most.

Yet several surveys in recent weeks suggest that up to one in three Irish people would not take a Covid vaccine when first introduced. An October poll commissioned by RTÉ showed that 32pc of respondents — people 12 years and older — would not take the vaccine. Separate research by the Irish Pharmaceutical Healthcare Association indicated that 55pc would take a vaccine, 33pc said they were unsure and 12pc said they would not.

Niall Conroy, an Irish consultant in public health medicine in the Australian state of Queensland says “it would be naïve to be unconcerned about the anti-vaccine movement”, but he believes it is too simplistic to simply label people as either pro- or anti-vaccine.

Expand Close Niall Conroy, an Irish consultant in public health medicine working in Australia / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Niall Conroy, an Irish consultant in public health medicine working in Australia

“Most people I speak to in clinical practice about vaccine concerns are what we’d call ‘vaccine hesitant’,” he says. “That means they’re open to the idea of vaccination for themselves or their children, but they have some concerns. “In most cases, these are reasonable people, who just want to do the right thing, especially when it comes to immunising their young children.”

Conroy’s concern is that when these vaccine-hesitant people look for information online, they often stumble across anti-vaccination sites, which can be a source of misinformation. “It’s our job in public health to reassure people that we know what we’re doing,” he says, “and that everything we do has the well-being of the community at its heart.

“My overall impression is that there are a lot of people with questions and concerns, but they aren’t usually so ideologically opposed to vaccination that we can’t have a reasonable discussion with them.”

It is a sentiment shared by David Robert Grimes, a Dublin-based cancer researcher and author of The Irrational Ape, a book that seeks to understand conspiracy theorists and vaccine deniers.

Expand Close David Robert Grimes, a Dublin-based cancer researcher and author of The Irrational Ape / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp David Robert Grimes, a Dublin-based cancer researcher and author of The Irrational Ape

“I think there is a cohort of people who are so set in their ways that they simply won’t engage in any meaningful conversation about vaccines,” he says. “There tends to be a huge amount of narcissism in such people, this idea that they are absolutely right and everybody else is wrong. But there are other people who are sceptical, but often that comes from a place of fear and a lack of knowledge.”

Grimes believes it is important that those who advocate widespread vaccination should engage with the latter group. “There is no point being provocative and saying that anyone who opposes vaccines is stupid. Sometimes the communication isn’t good enough and we have to acknowledge that people can have legitimate fears, especially when it comes to their children’s health.”

Social media has played a large part in the rise of anti-vaccine advocacy, and Grimes believes it has created a distorted picture.

“It has amplified opposition to vaccines and disinformation,” he says, “but it’s often the same voices shouting loudest and that was certainly the case around the HPV vaccine.”

This vaccine, which protects against cervical cancer, has been available free of charge to schoolgirls in Ireland since 2010. It has been the subject of a great deal of disinformation and, arriving during the advent of social media, it proved a happy hunting ground for conspiracy theorists and malcontents.

There was so much false information about the vaccine that uptake was much lower than expected. It took women diagnosed with cervical cancer to help change the conversation about HPV.

‘Don’t get swayed by rumours’

Laura Brennan was among those who fronted a high-profile HSE campaign and she strongly encouraged others to take the vaccine. She also fronted a widely-viewed documentary for RTÉ Player that was widely seen. Brennan died in 2019, aged 27.

The vaccine had not been available when she was at school in Ennis, Co Clare. “I wish the vaccine had been available to me, of course I do,” she said. “Don’t get swayed by rumours about the vaccine’s safety — get the vaccine.”

Expand Close The late Laura Brennan, HPV vaccine advocate. Photo by Colin O'Riordan / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The late Laura Brennan, HPV vaccine advocate. Photo by Colin O'Riordan

Even after her death, anti-vaxxers were using social media to push the message that the HPV vaccine was dangerous. Some of the more high-profile ones have been kicked off Twitter and Facebook.

When Covid-19 was first identified at the start of the year, several hardline anti-vaccine activists in this county turned their attention from HPV to the coronavirus.

Even as Ireland was suffering high case numbers and deaths each day in the first wave of the pandemic, a number of the more prominent sceptics were dismissing the virus as a hoax perpetrated by pharma giants and the so-called New World Order.

From the moment a first potential vaccine, from Pfizer/BioNTech, became news, some seem to have redoubled their efforts to convince their followers that Covid is a “scamdemic” dreamt up by nefarious conglomerates and a lie perpetrated by the “lamestream media”.

One Irish anti-vaxxer, who broadcasts to thousands of followers, shared a video from veteran conspiracy theorist David Icke on her website this week. Its title: ‘The New Definition of Insanity: Wanting the Gates Covid Vaccine’. At the extreme end of coronavirus denial, there is talk of 5G, microchipping and Microsoft founder Bill Gates.

“Most people won’t fall for that sort of stuff,” David Robert Grimes says, “but it’s the more plausible disinformation that’s a worry — the bad science that’s dressed up as fact.”

Kingston Mills, professor of experimental immunology at Trinity College Dublin, says he would be concerned by anything that dissuades people from having vaccines based on information that is not sound scientific evidence.

“I would hope that people would base their decisions on the advice of experts who have looked at data and used that data to make informed decisions rather than listening to hearsay on social media,” he says. “There’s no question that adverse publicity about vaccines affects uptake. We saw that with the HPV vaccine when uptake went way down when people were saying negative things. But when people who had cervical cancer said these vaccines do save lives, there was an uptake again.”

For Amy Morgan, a GP based in Drogheda, Co Louth, the immediate concern has been the low uptake of the children’s flu vaccine this winter.

“We see the effects that influenza infection has in kids. There had been a great programme in the UK over the past 10 years and we were really happy to see it rolled out here, especially as there tends to be a very good adult uptake of the vaccine, but we’re disappointed that there has been a low uptake so far,” she says.

Expand Close Dr Amy Morgan at the Bryanstown Medical Centre in Drogheda. Photo by Frank McGrath / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dr Amy Morgan at the Bryanstown Medical Centre in Drogheda. Photo by Frank McGrath

Morgan estimates that about 20pc of children in her catchment area have had the vaccine.

“Maybe there’s confusion out there. People are hearing about a low supply of the adult vaccine and they’re thinking that if their child gets it, they’ll deprive someone who’s vulnerable from getting it. But that’s not the case at all.” She says the vast majority of her patients believe in the power of vaccination but she says she occasionally encounters sceptics. “Sometimes you’d meet people who have set ideas about what a vaccine does and doesn’t do. Our job as GPs is to explain risks to people and give them reliable health information and, thankfully, I think we do enjoy a good level of trust with our patients here in Ireland.

“With everything that’s coming up with the Covid vaccines, it’s normal for people to be curious, to have concerns about things they don’t have a lot of knowledge about or experience of.

“I’d be hopeful that we can be proactive about this and to use our skills and our knowledge and our ability to communicate with patients to step into any void that might appear, and to try to stop miscommunication from taking over. And we have to remind people that these vaccines do not just protect your own health but those around you too.”

Expand Close A woman puts on an anti-mandatory vaccination T-shirt at an anti-coronavirus lockdown demonstration in Hyde Park, London in May AFP via Getty Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A woman puts on an anti-mandatory vaccination T-shirt at an anti-coronavirus lockdown demonstration in Hyde Park, London in May

Niall Conroy, meanwhile, believes health authorities around the world need to be more “inventive” with their communication about any Covid vaccines. “At the moment, the global messaging around vaccine safety is quite bland, and I can’t imagine it’s very engaging,” he says.

“The theme is very much ‘trust us, vaccines are safe’. That’s true, of course. But facts don’t always get people engaged. I often think back to the Aids campaigns in the 80s and the famous ‘Slip, Slop, Slap’ skin cancer campaigns in Australia. These really grabbed public attention and they were very effective.”

Ultimately, he is adamant that quality engagement with concerned people is the best way forward when it comes to vaccine acceptance.

“I think phrases like ‘anti-vaxxers’ get used too broadly to describe concerned parents,” he says.

“This often means that well-meaning worried parents are put into the same category as people who actively campaign against vaccines. When that happens, it’s an impediment to relationship-building. It’s those relationships that help parents trust you and to trust your opinions.

“Sometimes I can reassure a parent about the MMR [measles, mumps and rubella] vaccine, for example, by telling them that the rates of autism are no higher in children who have received that vaccine than in those who haven’t. But more commonly, they opt to get the vaccine because they know I’ve taken their concerns seriously and have spent some time talking with them about their fears. In short, they get vaccinated because they trust that I have their child’s best interest at heart.”

Conroy believes vaccinations are one of civilisation’s greatest achievements.

“Most people realise that they’re important and safe. But when we’re talking about their baby, the thing they hold most dear in their lives, they usually just need us to listen and take them seriously.”

Rewind to Edward Jenner. More than 200 years after he discovered a vaccine for smallpox, his name lives on. He is sometimes credited with saving more people than anyone in history — possibly hundreds of millions. And, in 1977, something that was once unthinkable happened: the World Heath Organisation announced that smallpox had finally been eliminated.