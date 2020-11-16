| 11.9°C Dublin

‘The Queen’s Gambit is mostly true to life’ – What's it really like to be a female chess champion?

Ioana Gelip is the 2017, 2018 and 2019 Irish Women’s Chess Champion. The 25-year-old was born in Iasi, Romania and has lived in Dublin for the last five years

Ioana Gelip pictured at her home in Dublin. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand

As told to Katie Byrne

"I started playing chess when I was eight. I was living in Romania at the time and a chess coach came to the school and presented the game to us.

I didn’t know anything about it and I didn’t want to do it. I went home and told my mom and dad what happened in school and my dad said, ‘Why not try it?’.

I had heart surgery when I was six so I couldn’t play any sport. The only thing I could pursue was something that didn’t involve me moving. I think that’s the main reason why I started chess, and why I kept playing.

