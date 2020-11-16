‘The Queen’s Gambit is mostly true to life’ – What's it really like to be a female chess champion?

"I started playing chess when I was eight. I was living in Romania at the time and a chess coach came to the school and presented the game to us.

I didn’t know anything about it and I didn’t want to do it. I went home and told my mom and dad what happened in school and my dad said, ‘Why not try it?’.

I had heart surgery when I was six so I couldn’t play any sport. The only thing I could pursue was something that didn’t involve me moving. I think that’s the main reason why I started chess, and why I kept playing.

The chess coach who came to the school started teaching a few of us outside of school hours and I guess he saw that I understood a little bit. My dad knows how to play chess, so we played together too. He stopped playing me when I turned nine because he knew I would beat him!

I started going to chess club when I was nine. A year later, I won my first medal — a bronze — in an international tournament. That made me want to continue. I won a silver medal in an international championship when I was 11, and that pushed me a bit more.

When I started chess club, I was practising at least five days a week, for at least three hours at a time. To be honest, I’ve always thought that I’m not particularly talented. I work really hard — and effort beats talent any day of the week.

I think I’m more of a tactical chess player. I like to play active and attack. When we get to the endgame, which I think is my favourite part, I tend to be very strategical about it.

When I was 11, my parents told me I had to make a big decision: it was either school or chess. They wanted me to be the best at school and that meant I had to leave chess. But I didn’t want to. So I always had to be very good at school in order to be very good at chess.

To be fair, I missed out on a lot of the typical teenage stuff like parties, but I think if I found something different to chess, that would have happened anyway. Maybe it’s just a personality trait. If I find something I like, I’m going to work really hard at it.

Love brought me to Ireland in 2015. I knew some chess players here before I arrived and then I started playing some tournaments. I won the Limerick Open in 2015 and came second in the Dublin Open in 2016. Then I started competing in the Women’s Championships in 2017.

Read More

It’s very important to clear your mind before a game. When I was younger, I used to try to go for a walk of at least half an hour beforehand. Now that I’ve grown up, the gym has become part of my routine. I started going to the gym when I was 15. You have to be physically fit to withstand six hours of playing in a tournament.

The chess culture in Romania is very different to Ireland. In Romania, there are a lot of people who play chess for a living. And when you’re doing something for a living, it can get to the point of it just being a job.

It’s different when you’re doing it for fun. And what I’ve noticed since I arrived in Ireland is how relaxed chess players are here. They seem to enjoy it so much more.

The other thing that’s different in Romania is that there’s a lot of chess in schools, and even kindergartens. Chess was added to the Romanian school curricula since I left. I think it would be great if it was the same in Irish schools. Chess is so good for kids. It helps with decision-making, it trains their minds to work hard and be disciplined and, also, you make friends who think alike.

Chess has lots of real-life benefits. Right now I’m working in insurance fraud and that helps me a lot because I’m always thinking a few moves ahead. For example, I’m analysing why certain people do certain things — what are the reasons behind it?

It helps with day-to-day college work too. I’m studying IT in TU Dublin and because I play chess, I already know what hard work involves.

I also work as a chess coach for both adults and children. All the kids I’m teaching are very interested and very smart, but I’ve also had kids who got coaching because their parents wanted them to do it, and I could feel that they weren’t interested. And if the kid isn’t there because he likes the game, then you can’t really make him like it.

I think I can tell the people who’ll enjoy learning chess. It’s generally the kind of people who are deep and who can analyse stuff, even in a personal conversation. They think about what you’ve said and they analyse it in their head. They ask for opinions.

I watched The Queen’s Gambit on Netflix and I think it’s mostly true to life. Initially I was sceptical but then, in episode two, I was watching how they were moving the pieces and I thought, OK, they got training, that’s good. After that I was hooked!

Expand Close Anya Taylor-Joy in hit Netflix show ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Anya Taylor-Joy in hit Netflix show ‘The Queen’s Gambit’

Some parts aren’t true to life, though. I know it’s a drama and it’s meant to be dramatic, but in real life, when chess players make a blunder, it’s crucial to keep a poker face. You don’t want to show your cards or show your opponent that you’ve made a mistake.

The sexism depicted in the series is in the past but I would love to see more female chess players. There are a lot of female players out there but they’re not playing actively because their life has changed — they have college or jobs or children.

Some people think men and women play chess differently. I have a psychology degree so I kind of understand why they would say that. Women tend to think more emotionally whereas men tend to think more objectively. And that’s not a bad thing — sometimes you just trust your instincts more as a woman.

I think The Queen’s Gambit will lead to more women playing chess. I read recently that there’s been a big rise in online searches for chess sets since it was released.

You don’t need a lot of money to learn chess, or to become good at it. And there’s a great social aspect to it too.”