The pressure to be liked: the social media minefield faced by politicians

Politicians are now expected to perform online, but is it worth the time and effort it consumes?

Ireland captain Claire Molloy takes a selfie of Leo Varadkar and her fellow captains ahead of the Women's Rugby World Cup in 2017. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile Expand

Ireland captain Claire Molloy takes a selfie of Leo Varadkar and her fellow captains ahead of the Women's Rugby World Cup in 2017. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Kim Bielenberg Twitter Email

Fine Gael councillor Anthony Donohoe does not believe in using social media. He avoids it like the coronavirus and has called it a “public sewer” in his local paper.

The Wexford politician (39) has never had a Facebook account and ignores Twitter and Instagram. It is hard to imagine him dancing for the camera on the latest political social media phenomenon, TikTok.

“I just see some of the stuff that goes on on Facebook, or my family tells me about the conversations between Mr X and Mr Y on Twitter, and I think, ‘thank God, I’m not on there’,” Donohoe says.

