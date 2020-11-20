The pressure to be liked: the social media minefield faced by politicians

Fine Gael councillor Anthony Donohoe does not believe in using social media. He avoids it like the coronavirus and has called it a “public sewer” in his local paper.

The Wexford politician (39) has never had a Facebook account and ignores Twitter and Instagram. It is hard to imagine him dancing for the camera on the latest political social media phenomenon, TikTok.

“I just see some of the stuff that goes on on Facebook, or my family tells me about the conversations between Mr X and Mr Y on Twitter, and I think, ‘thank God, I’m not on there’,” Donohoe says.

“I see how it takes over some people. It’s time-consuming and some people should not be on it for their mental well-being.”

The Gorey politician says he must be doing something right because he increased his vote at the last local election from 900 to over 1,400. He says if anyone wants to find him, they can get him by phone or on email.

Donohoe may take pride in his absence from social media, but in politics he is an outlier who is trying to defy the conventions of 21st century electoral strategy.

Wexford Fine Gael councillor Anthony Donohoe

Wexford Fine Gael councillor Anthony Donohoe

Whether you are Leo Varadkar, Mary Lou McDonald or Donald Trump, it is considered vital to post tweets or upload messages and videos on Facebook and Instagram.

Craig Dwyer, the digital communications consultant who managed the Yes side’s social media in the marriage equality referendum, says it is a vital part of a politician’s toolkit. It doesn’t replace canvassing, meeting constituents and putting up posters, but it is a way of keeping in touch.

After Sinn Féin’s success in the general election, winning a higher percentage of the vote than any other party, their rivals may feel they have to redouble their efforts online and build a more effective strategy.

Populist approach

Research by two academics at Dublin City University found that Sinn Féin outperformed their bitter rivals from the Civil War parties on social media.

In research for the forthcoming book How Ireland Voted 2020, Kirsty Park and Jane Suiter calculated that Sinn Féin had much greater engagement on Facebook than Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil. They had 567,020 “interactions”, compared with 49,358 for Fianna Fáil and 55,152 for Fine Gael.

Dr Park told Review: “They were unashamedly populist in their approach and they were able to set their own narrative.” Sinn Féin constantly billed itself as the party of “change”.

The politician hoping to navigate social media faces a challenge in finding the right tone. Do they take the strident, outspoken and occasionally unhinged approach of Trump, attacking all comers, and even firing staff by tweet when the fancy takes him?

Outspoken approach: Donald Trump's use of Twitter helped him win the 2016 US election

Outspoken approach: Donald Trump's use of Twitter helped him win the 2016 US election

Commentators on this side of the Atlantic may wring their hands at his antics, but nobody could deny that social media helped turn him into a political star (and is probably playing a role in his demise).

At the other extreme is the cautious, responsible, avuncular style of Joe Biden, who delivers carefully worded messages on the need to deal with Covid-19, tackle climate change, and honour the US armed forces. On social media, he presents himself as the anti-Trump, without mentioning the president’s name.

In recent weeks, politicians in Ireland have veered between the style of American attack ads on opponents and attempts to create a homespun man- or woman-of-the-people image.

As the Irish Independent’s Ellen Coyne noted in her Weekend Magazine column last week, politicians often try hard to make us like them by creating online avatars of themselves neutered of all political skill and responsibility.

So, we have a video of Richard Bruton baking scones, and Simon Harris on Instagram presenting a video message from his nightly walk, or observing this week that: “We need Dublin Zoo! We need it now and we will need it into the future.”

Varadkar set the tone not long after he became Taoiseach when he was photographed putting a spoon in a communal dishwasher with the caption: “No-one gets away without packing the dishwasher around here....”

But social media plays an important role in modern political discourse. This week as the controversy over Supreme Court Judge Seamus Woulfe and the Golfgate dinner rumbled on, it was reported that TDs’ tweets would be monitored to check they are unbiased before they would be allowed to sit on any judicial impeachment committee.

Varadkar is the first Taoiseach who came of age politically in the age of social media. When the internet became a mass medium in the mid-90s, he was still in school.

The jury is still out on whether his online persona, with mundane glimpses behind the scenes of political life, has been a success. His party performed poorly in February’s election but is now well ahead of its rivals in the polls. Social media isn’t the only influence on or gauge of popularity, of course, but it is assuming a greater prominence.

Full-scale attack

In recent weeks, with Varadkar under pressure over the leaking of a government agreement with doctors when he was Taoiseach, his party mounted a full-scale online attack on Sinn Féin.

Fine Gael’s Twitter account took a break from the videos of Bruton’s Great Irish Bake-Off to blast Sinn Féin over a €4m donation to the party — described as “only the tip of a deep, dark and corrupt pit of money”.

Sinn Féin supporters responded in kind, accusing Fine Gael of trying to deflect attention from the leak controversy, and emphasising that the politicians in Varadkar’s party were the richest in the country.

Dwyer doubts whether the aggressive approach to social media, as epitomised by Trump, works in winning over new voters in Ireland. “The emphasis on going on the attack tends to preach to the converted and doesn’t bring in new supporters, but it can help to mobilise the base,” he says. “It can be powerful for mobilising the organisation and getting supporters to row in behind it.”

Perhaps it suits both Fine Gael and Sinn Féin to demonise the other, casting themselves as the two main alternatives in Irish politics with distinct identities, while Fianna Fáil is left trailing without a distinctive voice.

Sinn Féin actively recruits supporters to take part in its online activism. On its website, it encourages people to “become an online supporter” and “be part of a digital rising”.

While its supporters are frequently denounced as “Shinnerbots”, renowned for an aggressive style online, the party enjoyed success in the election with a more constructive message by portraying itself as the party of change.

Kirsty Park says it focused on an “anti-elite” message and this seems to have been successful. “Through videos and social media posts, they were able to create their own narrative that did not rely on journalists to be the gatekeeper.”

While Twitter might attract more attention in the media and among academics and policymakers than the general public, Facebook is considered much more important for grassroots political campaigning.

“Facebook is much more important for keeping in touch with the ordinary citizen, particularly at a local level, and now has a slightly older audience,” says Dwyer. “Instagram would now be important for reaching a younger audience of digital natives.”

Dwyer says modern politicians have to use all these platforms to reach different audiences, and the message may have to be different on each one.

Michael Healy-Rae, the Kerry independent, is an example of a politician who uses every campaigning technique effectively — from old-fashioned foot stomping, phone calls and postering to quirky Facebook and Instagram videos. His Instagram site features an image of Healy-Rae that looks a little like a discount tribute to Jim Fitzpatrick’s celebrated portrait of Che Guevara, plus countless photos of him out and about.

Michael Healy-Rae's Instagram site features a Warhol-style picture of himself

Michael Healy-Rae's Instagram site features a Warhol-style picture of himself

It remains to be seen if Irish politicians will embrace the social media platform TikTok, which became famous for its dance sequences. It featured in the US presidential campaign when young anti-Trump activists used the platform to sabotage one of the president’s rallies by booking thousands of tickets then not turning up, leaving rows of empty spaces.

“Voters who engage with politicians on social media are looking to be entertained and informed,” says Dwyer. “They want to understand a politician’s point of view, and it shouldn’t just be light content.”

Showing authenticity

The homespun video of the TD or minister performing mundane chores is an attempt to show that they are not just like any other politician. They are trying to portray themselves as a man or woman in touch with ordinary concerns.

Park says politicians have to show authenticity, and that perhaps is the attraction of Trump to his supporters. “Whether you like it or hate his approach, when you read his tweets, you do feel like that it is the real person,” she says.

Trump famously said that he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and not lose votes. He seems to get away with virtually anything online, but he is perhaps the exception in mainstream politicians.

“Politicians need to engage with people in a way that attracts attention, but they can go too far sometimes,” says Park. “If you make an eejit of yourself, the message is spread and is amplified very quickly.”

The senator and former minister Regina Doherty, who is on the board of a suicide charity, recently expressed regret over any suggestion in a tweet that Covid-19 was leading to an upsurge in suicide and other tragedies. “I should have known better,” she said after deleting the message.

In another controversial tweet, she attracted criticism for suggested that a healthcare assistant found guilty of rape “should be castrated”.

While social media enables free communication between politicians and voters, it also turns them into easy targets for abuse.

Fianna Fáil senator Malcolm Byrne was the victim of sustained trolling this year and he said some of the tweets from an anonymous Sinn Féin member were homophobic.

Byrne was one of the public figures targeted by the private @peeoneill Twitter account. It has since been deleted and Sinn Féin has accepted the member’s resignation from the party.

“Sadly, anyone who has the courage to put their name on a ballot paper is going to get abuse and you just handle it. Sometimes you are more worried about your friends and family, because they see it,” he says.

“99pc of people who communicate with you on social media are decent, but there is the one per cent of sad individuals who want to troll people anonymously.”

Byrne, who sat in the Dail for a short time after the Wexford by-election last year, says social media is a great way of communicating in an unfiltered way to a wide audience.

But he worries about the polarising effect. He admits that Fianna Fáil has not been at the races on social media, as the keyboard warriors from the two other main parties go to war.

“The danger when you have polarisation on social media is that people retreat into their echo chambers and don’t listen to the other side,” he says.

“When it comes to legislation, it’s hard for evidence-based policy-making to compete with a fancy hashtag or a meme.”

Seven social media tips for political novices

Beware hackers

MEP Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan said his account had been hacked when it referred to a photo of ex-Green Party politician Saoirse McHugh “skinny-dipping”. He reported the incident to the authorities in Belgium, where he said the alleged offence took place.

Use all the popular platforms

Use Instagram and Facebook as well as Twitter. TikTok is said to be the latest big electoral social media app, but avoid doing a dance video unless you are as nimble as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the US politician who reacted to the unearthing of a video of her dancing on a rooftop as a student by doing the same routine in her office at Congress.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reacted to the unearthing of a video of her dancing on a rooftop as a student by doing the same routine in her office at Congress

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reacted to the unearthing of a video of her dancing on a rooftop as a student by doing the same routine in her office at Congress

Clean up your act

Go through your old posts on social media and delete material that could be resurrected, such as that time you were legless in Temple Bar. Social Democrat TD Holly Cairns apologised about an old tweet from 2012: “The pope is gonna get so cyber bullied, can’t wait.”

Don’t just type in your name

The former British Labour minister Ed Balls once tweeted a message with just his name: “Ed Balls”. He was presumably searching for tweets about himself but became a trending topic on Twitter as hundreds of people shared the blooper. The same thing happens every year on ‘Ed Balls Day’, April 28, the anniversary of the incident.

Don’t just follow anyone

There were red faces at the top of the Israeli government when PM Benjamin Netanyahu followed @PersianHotBook, described as the “library for hot sex books in the Persian language”. His spokesman said this eclectic choice was due to a ‘malfunction’.

Be careful what you like

Republican congressman Raúl Labrador’s February 2013 response to an advert for the TV sitcom 2 Broke Girls created a stir. It wasn’t him, but a spokesman who tweeted: “Me likey Broke Girls” in reference to a scene “involving a stripper, clothes being ripped off, and a cherry being seductively consumed”.

Get your facts straight

Fianna Fáil TD Robert Troy tweeted this week to mark 80 years since Bloody Sunday 1920. Some more mathematically minded users pointed out his mistake, prompting a follow-up message to say “this error was made by a staff member”. That tweet was later deleted.