The perfect Salt Cod Fish Cakes

Dan Guerin is head chef at Cush Restaurant, The Pier, Ballycotton, Co Cork, tel: (021) 464-6768, or see cush.ie

Contrary to what people might think, there isn't much of a flavour difference between salt cod and normal cod.

Salting the cod draws the moisture out, and this makes it perfect for fish cakes, because it keeps the breadcrumbs crispy instead of making them soggy.

For this recipe, don't cook the cod too much at the start. Because you are deep-frying the fish cakes at the end, you should only cook the cod to 75pc done in the first stage.

Also look out for good breadcrumbs, to avoid the fish cakes cracking while they are being deep-fried. Whizz half the breadcrumbs in a blender, for the perfect texture.

Salt cod makes a great, quick risotto. Make the risotto with fish stock, and about three minutes before it's finished, flake in the salt cod, with plenty of soft herbs, such as parsley, basil, or dill.

Dan's Salt Cod Fish Cakes

Serves 5

You will need:

300g cod

Maldon sea salt

50g butter

2 finely diced shallots

1 stick of celery, finely diced

½ bulb of fennel, finely diced

Dash of olive oil

100ml white wine

1 tablespoon chives, finely chopped

1 tablespoon dill, finely chopped

1 tablespoon flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped

Zest of 1 lemon

Potatoes (you will need 100g of mash)

Flour, for rolling the fish cakes

Beaten egg, for rolling the fishcakes

Japanese panko breadcrumbs

1 Place the cod on a tray and salt it generously with the sea salt. Leave it for one hour. After an hour, rinse the cod under a cold tap, pat it dry with kitchen paper and leave it in the fridge.

2 Heat a medium-sized saucepan over a medium heat. Melt the butter, then add the finely diced shallots, the finely diced celery and the finely diced fennel, and sweat them off, then slowly add a dash of olive oil until the vegetables become soft.

3 Turn up the heat for one minute, then add the white wine and reduce it until it's nearly gone. Add the cod, being careful not to overcook.

4 Strain everything through a colander into a bowl. Pour this liquid into a separate saucepan, and reduce it by half. Combine the fish and vegetable mixture with the reduced liquid, and add the finely chopped chives, the finely chopped dill, the finely chopped parsley and the lemon zest. Season with sea salt. Set aside.

5 Boil the potatoes in salted water until cooked, then mash with a potato ricer. Combine 100g of mash with the fish mixture you set aside, and portion it into 80g balls, flattening them slightly. Refrigerate for 30 minutes.

6 Remove the fish cakes from the fridge, then roll each one first in the flour, then in the beaten egg, and then in the panko breadcrumbs, until each fish cake is completely covered. Deep-fry them in vegetable oil heated to 180°C, 350°F. Cook them until they are golden brown.

Sunday Independent