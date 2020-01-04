The ones to watch: Meet the Irish women set to have a game-changing 2020

Saoirse McHugh

The politician/activist

Almost overnight, Twitter had found itself a new political hero. With her plain talk and immortal put-down, "Go on Dancing with the Stars if you want the attention," Mayo twentysomething Saoirse McHugh tore into Peter Casey on a memorable Prime Time appearance. Casey was also gunning for a seat in her Midlands/North-West constituency in the European elections. Newcomer McHugh missed out on winning a seat as MEP that time, despite a strong showing in the exit polls, but the moment has been seared into the public consciousness.

"It was really strange," she says now. "I'd never received that much attention at all on social media. I was so hyper coming off the TV. I was definitely getting a lot of love, but it was my first proper interaction with trolls, who had largely ignored me up until then. So that was a bit surreal."

With an election likely around the corner, there's a growing sense that McHugh, as one of the Green Party's leading lights, will do fairly brisk business in 2020.

"If there's anything that will jinx you, it's people telling you that you'll be so important next year, or that you're one to watch," McHugh laughs. "I honestly don't know what the future holds. Perhaps I might convince someone more capable than me that they could do it."

McHugh's self-effacing nature belies her clear capability as a potential firebrand. After graduating from UCD with a BSc in genetics, McHugh then studied for a master's in sustainable agriculture and food security in the UK. The politics of food production and climate actions that benefit rural Ireland are high on her own agenda.

The Greens appear to be making gains, if this year's by-elections are anything to go by, although McHugh notes that the Government keep missing their own targets when it comes to climate action.

"I do be raging thinking about it," she says. "We've known about this for ages. We can't afford climate inaction, although we can afford the fines that go along with it.

"This might sound patronising but I think some of our politicians never wanted to deal with something that requires such transformation. Some of them have been 50 years in politics and think, 'I'll potter round, tweak health, make things a tiny bit better.' Now they have to face something that needs a total overhaul - not just in policy, but in attitudes."

A new generation of voters has already hailed McHugh's straight-talking ways and, should she get elected in Mayo in the next general election, she already has big plans in mind. "I'd like a couple of people like myself to write an alternative climate-action plan in response to the Government's one. And if you can propose a referendum, I'd like to propose one on citizenship again. The way things are right now is just so unfair.

"What I'd like to do is add to the rank of politicians who aren't just in it for the game, or the laugh, or for the career. There are people you see in the Dáil and they just don't care. But there are others who are in it to make things better. Maybe I'm overestimating my abilities, but I think I could do that."

Other challenges she has faced have been her own internal issues, she says. "In my experience, women are extremely quick to doubt their strength and abilities, and that doubt then further prevents them from developing their own strength. This is something I am still working on myself."

Three others to watch

Molly Mercier Redmond

Bray native Molly Mercier Redmond comes from a family with a long history of activism. Cousins have worked for the Green Party, while her father has campaigned on social issues in the past.

At her school in Bray, Co Wicklow, Mercier Redmond is part of the Schools Climate Action Network (SCAN) and has been a firm fixture at climate change protests.

With a trip to Áras an Uachtaráin to meet President Michael D Higgins already ticked off the to-do list, this 16-year-old is set to continue her work through 2020. She, along with others in SCAN, hope to not just inspire fellow youngsters, but hold the Irish Government accountable for its promises on climate action.

Catherine Ardagh

Already Leader of the Opposition in the Seanad, and spokesperson on Social Protection, Catherine Ardagh is likely to be seeking to win the seat held in Dublin South-Central by her late father, Seán Ardagh.

Catherine completed her undergraduate studies in law (LLB) at the University of London, her Master of Laws (LLM) at Trinity, law at the King's Inns (BL) and was admitted to the Roll of Solicitors in 2011, before which she practised as a barrister from 2006. Ardagh now practises as a solicitor and notary public from her office in Crumlin and has been involved in various community groups in the area. With housing, healthcare and proper access to services featuring prominently in her daily work, the smart money says that the general election will bring a big moment for her.

Emer Currie

The Fine Gael councillor, who was raised partly in Tyrone, has politics in her blood: her father is civil rights campaigner, former TD, SDLP founding member and one-time presidential candidate Austin Currie.

A running mate of Leo Varadkar in Dublin West, she secured a seat in the locals in Castleknock earlier this year.

Currie's election campaign agenda was to push for new measures on flexible working hours - an angle that's likely to make her popular with the electorate for some time to come.

She told The Sunday Times that she had no choice but to quit her job as an ad agency director after the birth of her second child, as the company could not accommodate job sharing.

'It's a really exciting time for our generation. It's very important that we get to tell our stories'

Clare Dunne

The filmmaker & actress

Clare wears blouse, €37; boots, €113, both River Island; skirt, €130, Selected Femme at Arnotts. Photo: Kyle Tunney

Clare Dunne looks like Rose Byrne and swears like a sailor in the dentist's chair. Given this striking and beguiling combination, she was probably always going to command attention.

Ask her about the year ahead, which will include a trip to the Sundance Film Festival to premiere her new film, Herself, and the air turns brilliantly blue. And rightly so: one of the most prominent festivals in the calendar, Sundance is also where films like The Big Sick, Call Me By Your Name, Boyhood and Mudbound had their premieres. Herself, written by and starring Dunne and directed by Mamma Mia! director Phyllida Lloyd, will be distributed by Element Pictures.

"To be honest, in all of my dreams, this was never going to happen," Dunne says, fresh out of a long sound edit. "I've pretty much been recovering this year. It's been an epic journey."

That said, her big moment has been nearly a decade in the making. In 2009, Dunne graduated from the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama in Cardiff and made her way to work at the Druid Theatre.

"What ensued after that was six months of doing nothing," she laughs. "I had written a very loose piece for an assignment in college and I got a prize for it - £1,000 sterling. As I was moving to London, I decided to put on the show, and I rented Smock Alley and put on Living with Missy. Looking back, it was one of the happiest times of my creative life."

Dunne then spent a spell in New York for pilot season. "I was auditioning and waitressing, and thought, 'Well, this isn't going great,'" she admits. "But I was reading so many scripts that I developed an eye for knowing a good one in the first couple of pages."

The story of Herself - about a single mother who is struggling to provide a home for her daughters and decides to take matters into her own hands - soon began to percolate. "These ideas come to you in flashes," Dunne notes. "I often have to cover my birth mark on my face with make-up and I thought, 'What story does my face tell?' I look like a battered woman. Then I had this idea of a woman leaving an abusive guy."

Dunne applied for Irish Film Board funding in 2015, and the project was passed over. Undeterred, she applied in 2016 and secured development funding. Dunne decided to send her fledgling screenplay to Sharon Horgan, by then a stablemate at her agency, United Artists.

"I sent an email saying, 'Hey, I'd love to submit this to you and see if you think there's anything to it,'" recalls Dunne. "I woke up to two emails from her: the first said, 'I'm really sorry, I won't get to read this for months,' and then the second said, 'I started reading the script. Can you take a phone call?'"

With Horgan attached, Herself began to gather pace. Lloyd, with whom Dunne was working on a theatre project, soon came on board as director. Malcolm Campbell (What Richard Did) was drafted in as co-writer.

"When Phyllida said that she would only do it if I could play the lead role, I was like, 'What the f*** is going on here?' It was magic," Dunne recalls.

Job done on cutting a swathe through Sundance, Dunne has an eye on more screen work. She has a couple of things "in the ether", some of them with Horgan. There's also a dream to get her lauded stage show, Sure Look It, F*** It, onto the screen.

"I'd love to get some bigger roles," she admits. "I haven't had much of a film career just yet. That said, I feel in my bones that I do want to keep writing. It's a really exciting time for our generation. It's very important that we get to tell our stories, because we're living in an era where we don't have something solid to stand on."

Three others to watch

Charlie Murphy

As a Love/Hate and Peaky Blinders alumnus, Murphy has already made waves close to home, but her big Stateside break appears to be right around the corner. The Wexford native has signed on to appear in Showtime's big-budget adaptation of the Halo gaming franchise. Production began on the series last month, and it's likely that it will be on Irish screens by late 2020. Murphy will reportedly star as Makee, a human who was orphaned and raised by the alien Covenant and "shares their contempt for humanity". Orange Is the New Black actor Pablo Schreiber and Natascha McElhone will co-star.

Murphy graduated from the Gaiety School of Acting in 2008, and her acting career on home soil, both on stage and screen, has been impressive to watch already. Not before time, the US is starting to pay attention.

Naomi Sheridan

The daughter of well-known director Jim and sister of Kirsten already has an Oscar nod under her belt as a co-writer of her dad's script for In America.

Several years of writing scripts for the studios followed that nomination, although Naomi has recently ventured into directing. After receiving acclaim for her 2018 short film Prodigy, Sheridan's next project, a feature film called Bird, has received a funding boost from Screen Ireland. All going well, the project, which is co-written by Charlotte George, will get the production green light in late 2020. Also in development, reportedly, is a TV adaptation of In America for HBO and Fox TV, with Naomi herself at the helm.

Lara McDonnell

The release of Artemis Fowl, an adaptation of Eoin Colfer's bestselling book, is already touted as one of the big releases of the year.

It's certainly likely to single out Lara McDonnell, playing the lead Holly Short, as a name to keep an eye out for. She has been in rather good company on the set of the Kenneth Branagh-directed Disney blockbuster, counting Judi Dench and Josh Gad as co-stars.

Despite being just 16, McDonnell is already something of an acting veteran. Famously, she spent a year playing Matilda on the West End stage in 2015. Cinephiles might also recognise the youngster from her role as Cillian Murphy's young daughter in The Delinquent Season, directed by Mark O'Rowe.

Nikki Lannen

The tech entrepreneur

Nikki Lanen. Photo: Kyle Tunney

A native of Galway until she was 18, Nikki Lannen had a casual eye on a career in human resources before joining a certain well-known company at a rather opportune time. In 2012, Facebook's Dublin-based team was 100-strong. By the time Lannen left in 2014, the team had swollen to 3,000, and Lannen had been promoted to the role of gaming team client partner.

"Working as part of Facebook's game team really sparked my interest in the gaming sector," she recalls. "It was a really interesting time to be at Facebook, especially in terms of growth. There were only five or six people on the gaming team to begin with. I was working with some of the top EMEA games studio, and WarDucks pretty much grew from there."

WarDucks, of which Lannen is CEO, build fun, innovative augmented and virtual reality games and experiences. Since the company's inception in 2014, they have had six bestselling VR titles, including a top-selling game on Samsung Gear VR (Sneaky Bears RollerCoaster). Their two most recent titles were in the top 10 bestselling on PlayStation VR. In March of this year, the studio appointed Doom co-creator John Romero as a consultant, and raised €3.3m in funding. EQT Ventures, a Swedish venture capital firm with commitments of just over €566m, led the funding round; proof positive that WarDucks are officially on the global VR map. Boosted by this funding, Lannen tells Weekend that a new location-based AR game, yet to be named, is likely to be launched next year.

"We've obviously been working very hard and had some success in the VR space, and this was something we'd pitched to EQT," she explains. "Once they reached out to us, things moved quite quickly, and from there we've been working on this massive project."

Lannen also runs the Irish AR and VR Meetup group, which allows others in the community to showcase their products. The industry, she notes, is still dominated by men in terms of workforce but changes are certainly afoot.

"The interesting thing in terms of mobile games is that something like 52pc of them are played by women," she says. "'The fact that the games industry is dominated by [men] is definitely the view, and there's no denying it in terms of the coding sector and development, but that's not what the actual industry is. We are definitely starting to see a change in that, and we make sure our own team is as diverse as possible."

For now, WarDucks is hiring from as far afield as Brazil and Mexico, and the team is focused on the new product launch. That Lannen is being named as an industry heavy-hitter set to change the AR landscape isn't something that necessarily sits well with her. "Honestly, I want us as a team to be recognised for this game," she says. "We're excited to bring WarDucks to the forefront of people's minds. But I guess, for me, it's all about the team."

Three others to watch

Nicola McClafferty

As a partner in Draper Esprit, Nicola McClafferty is the woman known for funding many an Irish tech company with her venture captial (VC) operation, one worth a reported €180 million.

In 2015, McClafferty sold her own start-up, Covetique, an online marketplace for second- hand luxury fashion. After taking time out of her career to raise a family following a canny sale to retail giants ASOS, the chance to become part of the investment scene again came knocking.

Brian Caulfield, the Irish managing partner of Draper Esprit, approached McClafferty, and so she joined the company at an opportune time, helping to turn it into one of the biggest investors in Irish tech start-ups. As a seasoned entrepreneur and investor, she is now one of the most influential people in the VC scene.

Aimée-Louise Carton

A graduate of Trinity College Dublin and the University of Amsterdam, Aimée-Louise Carton is the founder of the KeepAppy app and has been described as "starting a digital mental health revolution".

Her own mental health challenges led her to create and co-found the wellness app, which allows users to monitor and address their mental health ("Putting wellness in people's pockets everywhere," Carton has been quoted as describing it).

A Kickstarter campaign in 2019 saw Carton raise over €30,000 to launch the app. After a 'soft' launch over the summer, a full version of the app will be available next month. Carton now finds herself part of the global Tech for Good movement, one that is gaining ground by the day.

Trish Scanlon

Trish Scanlon has already been named as one of the top women globally in tech, and SoapBox Labs, of which she is founder and CEO, has enjoyed a stellar 2019. The company was chosen for a $30 million child-literacy project last month.

Reach Every Reader is supported by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan through their Chan Zuckerberg Initiative. Scanlon has a PhD in digital signal processing in electrical engineering, and has been hailed for creating what's been often described as 'Siri for kids'.

Perhaps not surprisingly, Scanlon was one of two Irish women named by Forbes magazine in its global Top 50 Women in Tech ranking last year. Soapbox Labs was also recently named as one of Europe's hottest start-ups by tech bible Wired.

Naoise Dolan

The author

Naoise wears dress, €55; shoes, €60, both River Island. Photo: Kyle Tunney

It's almost hard to believe, but when Naoise Dolan first crossed the threshold of Trinity College Dublin's creative writing class, she was so terrified that she "couldn't face going back". "Everyone in it was older and seemed a lot more sure of themselves," she recalls. "They were all very nice, but I found it intimidating."

Yet Dolan's debut novel, the aptly named Exciting Times, certainly belies any hint of a shaky creative nerve. In a two-book deal, the title was snapped up by Orion imprint W&N after a seven-publisher scrum. "I'm very grateful for how people responded to Exciting Times, but it was a lot for me to take in," she admits. "I think to enjoy writing a book, you have to be the kind of person who doesn't depend very much on external validation, because you need to spend a lot of time by yourself and go a long time without knowing what other people will think of your work. So it's quite disorienting to finally hear what people think of it, this thing you've been working on privately."

Hailed as blazingly assured, politically alert and deeply intelligent, the Dubliner is now getting used to industry murmurings about "the next Sally Rooney".

"I understand why publishers and journalists compare writers with each other, but I think for writers it's more important to focus on producing the best work we can," she says. "I love to read other contemporary writers, but I don't think about their books when I'm writing."

As to why she thinks the book might have appealed to such a wide swathe of publishers, she adds: "A few people mentioned the humour, and some of them said they liked that I was frank about money and about female sexuality. But I wasn't setting out to do any of that. I think it's just that those things are very close to my own heart - I use humour to cope with the world, and I'm a socialist, and I'm queer, so dark humour and money and queerness tend to appear in my fiction."

Raised in Terenure, Dolan studied English literature at Trinity before completing her studies at Oxford University. At the former, she eventually became comment editor of the college newspaper, Trinity News. Dolan spent a year living in Hong Kong, which became the nucleus for her debut novel. It's a new take on an age-old conceit: the love triangle. "On a conscious level, I just made up the story as I went along, but your imagination draws on everything you've ever encountered," she notes.

An excerpt of her novel - back then called Edith and Julian - was published in The Stinging Fly. The book will be published in the spring, likely alongside a major marketing campaign. Apart from fielding much acclaim, Dolan will spend next year shaping her second book. "I've written it and am currently editing it, but I haven't shared it with anyone else yet," she admits. "I find feedback too distracting at the early stages. So it will be out in the world eventually, but I don't know when. I take a long time to edit my novels, much longer than I take to write the first draft, because I just use the initial version to get the ideas and the structure down. Then it takes ages to make it suitable for human consumption. For now I'm enjoying working on the book and trying to make it better."

Three others to watch

Elaine Feeney

Described by Mike McCormack as a "powerful, open-hearted novel" and by Lisa McInerney as "an absolute tour de force", Elaine Feeney's As You Were is already being touted as the Irish fiction debut of 2020. The Galway-based writer has published three collections of poetry and also teaches creative writing at NUI Galway. She was commissioned in 2016 to write a national screen and stage piece, WRoNGHEADED by the Liz Roche Company, which has toured internationally since its first run at the Dublin Fringe Festival. As a novelist signed to Harvill Secker, she now finds herself in the same rarefied stable as Karl Ove Knausgaard, Haruki Murakami and JM Coetzee.

Molly Aitken

Born in Scotland and raised in Ireland, Molly Aitken's is another name feverishly doing the rounds in publishing circles these days. Canongate bagged the "haunting' debut novel of editor/ghostwriter Aitken in a triumphant two-book deal.

The Island Child, to be published in March, tells the story of Oona, born on the Irish island of Inis at the same time a boy called Felim is born on a deserted beach. Aitken's second novel, Vinegar and Honey, will follow next year. Aitken studied literature and classics at NUI Galway and has an MA in creative writing from Bath Spa University, which she received with distinction. She says she wrote her first 'novel', entitled Sophie the Orphan, at the age of nine, and still considers it one of her finest works.

Michelle Gallen

Born in Tyrone in the 1970s, Michelle Gallen made her way to Trinity College Dublin to study English literature. Yet hers proved to be a rather circuitous route into novel writing.

Her professional interest has long resided in creating digital solutions for the healthcare sector. The latter was a career move driven by personal experience, after Gallen survived a serious brain injury in her early twenties.

In 2019, Gallen became a finalist in the novel fair held at the Irish Writers Centre, where she met superagent Marianne Gunn O'Connor.

With her help, Gallen signed her "darkly comic" debut novel to John Murray. Big Girl, Small Town will be published in February.

'I'm ambitious, yeah, but I don't want to become a shell of myself just to get to the next level'

Sadhbh & Cadhla O'Reilly

The fashion models

Sadhbh wears boiler suit, €75, River Island; shoes, €77, Marks & Spencer; Cadhla wears dress, €69, & Other Stories; boots, €90, Marks & Spencer. Photo: Kyle Tunney

No one can say that Sadhbh (left) and Cadhla (right) O'Reilly don't make for an utterly striking pair. Standing at 5ft 9in, the identical 18-year-old twins, who boast a quarter Nigerian heritage, are the sort of fine-boned, poised signing that the fashion industry dreams of. And luckily for the industry, the Lucan teenagers had dreams of stalking the catwalk.

"We always watched America's Next Top Model and have always been obsessed with fashion," says Cadhla. "Our mom loves fashion and our older sister [Caoilainn] started modelling and once we saw that, it looked really cool and interesting."

Through Caoilainn's work, the twins are already well versed in the less glamorous side of the job.

"We saw that you wake up at the crack of dawn at 6am and you have to make your way to the location," says Cadhla. "We've shot in 5°C in the Wicklow Mountains."

Perhaps not surprisingly, the O'Reilly sisters were spotted on Instagram; a mutual friend had just signed to NotAnother Agency as a model and had posted a picture of the twins at a birthday party on her feed. The agency's Aislinn Lawlor asked Sadhbh and Cadhla if they, too, were interested in signing up.

"The first question, of course, was, 'Are they twins?'" recalls Sadhbh.

The two began juggling work with their other passion - basketball - and the rigours of the Leaving Cert year.

"It was hard to balance study and basketball and, because it was pretty tiring, we had to cut back on shoots," recalls Cadhla.

It was a juggling act that paid off handsomely, though. Now the sisters are students at Maynooth University, where Cadhla is studying business and law. Sadhbh, the older twin by eight minutes, is studying geography, economics and politics.

The twins made a lasting impact when they walked down the catwalk for Arnotts' autumn/winter collection in September. The two also sported Irish design in Fí, a fashion film directed by Perry Ogden in collaboration with Showcase 2019.

"I think, starting off, people wanted us to do it [modelling] together because of how it looked, and we've done most of our shots together, although we've also gotten shots taken by ourselves," explains Sadhbh.

During the summer, the two travelled to London to meet with agencies, among them the international powerhouse that is IMG. Despite some enthused offers, they have decided to quietly build their books and revisit the city next year.

"They all said it would be great, but maybe that we should take a year out and develop our books and come back with more experience and more knowledge of the industry," explains Sadhbh.

"We definitely want to take the year to do more modelling," adds Cadhla. "Because of the Leaving Cert, we didn't get the chance to do as many test shoots as we wanted. They're not like real campaigns, though they give you a chance to practise."

In 2020, the plan is for both women to return to London and to venture towards Milan, where sister Caoilainn is already a regular on the summer catwalks.

Clearly, the pair know a thing or two about the fashion industry, as they already have their dream designer campaigns in mind.

"I'd love to work with Miu Miu," enthuses Cadhla. "They're so modern and colourful."

"I think Balenciaga would be great - I just love how the look is so blunt," adds Sadhbh.

"We're lucky that we don't look like a certain type of person," says Sadhbh. "We did a shoot in Harper's Bazaar Arabia, and we can take on the appearance of a lot of places, so we're very thankful for that."

2020 is very much theirs for the taking, but the O'Reillys also have an impressive dollop of common sense that should serve them well in a cut-throat global business.

"I'm ambitious, yeah, but I don't want to become a shell of myself just to get to the next level," says Sadhbh.

"I want to get in a year of travel and grow my confidence," Cadhla adds. "I'm not going to say I'm in it to become a top model. I mean, I don't want to be up there with Kendall Jenner or anything."

And if someone does indeed offer her the chance to become the next Kendall Jenner?

"I mean, obviously, I'll take it," she smiles.

Three others to watch

Aoife McNamara

Sustainable wear is going to be an even bigger story in 2020, and Limerick-based designer Naoise McNamara finds herself at its coalface.

Her label, AOIFE Ireland, has enjoyed a surge in popularity thanks to Instagram, where the designer herself - a fashion 'It' girl if ever there was one - would often wear her own pieces on the platform.

Working alongside Irish mills like John Hanly and Magee, McNamara blends Irish traditional materials like tweed with a strikingly contemporary eye.

Her collection has just been picked up by notable online retailer Silk Fred - a site that boosts a devoted and sizeable following. Amid it all, the designer has also found time to train for triathlons.

Johanna Dooley

Borrower Boutique is the brainchild of Johanna Dooley, Chloe Best and Sarah Monahan, and as businesses go, it's a small venture (for now) with big ideas.

The service offers pieces to renters by fashion-forward labels like RIXO, Réalisation Par, Sandro and Self-Portrait for as little at €40 a night, and has enjoyed a huge upswing in popularity of late.

Dooley, a Wicklow native, noticed a gap in the market during her teenage years, when many of her friends were asking to borrow covetable outfits.

It's certainly a part of the fashion business that is growing by the day: fashion tech company Rent the Runway announced plans to open its first international office in Galway earlier this year, creating 150 jobs.

Leonn Ward

Known for her individual style and vibrancy, London-based director and photographer Leonn Ward has already amassed some big names and brands in her portfolio - among them, Stella McCartney, Rimmel and Calvin Klein. Also in there are Liv Dawson, Rita Ora and Kendall Jenner.

A graduate of Camberwell's College of Arts, Ward landed on-radar at the age of 22 with her first worldwide print campaign for Adidas Originals. It was a meteoric debut by anyone's standards, and she has managed the near impossible by only moving upwards from there.

These days, she's the go-to girl for up-and-coming music artists, as well as magazines like Wonderland and Dazed. Now a director for Black Dog Films, Leonn Ward is someone whose work we are going to see plenty more of in 2020.

Photography: Kyle Tunney

Styling: Sophie Donaldson

Hair: Elaine Sullivan at Aviary Lane

Make-up: Sue Brophy, assisted by Lisa Smyth

Nikki Lannen’s make-up by Aidan Corcoran for Brown Thomas Beauty Lounge

Weekend Magazine