The newly opened Dún Laoghaire baths are about as appealing as an abandoned car park – and did no one think about making them accessible for kids?

After a mere 17 years of campaigning and a reported budget of €18m, last week Dún Laoghaire baths opened in Dublin.

Politicians posed for photos and news reports bigged it up; there were references to the “Dublin Riviera” (how fancy!) and politicians spoke about the benefit to the “public realm”.

But, and I really hate to wreck the buzz, had anyone seen the baths before they came to praise it? First — and I’ll put this as simply as I can — there are no baths. It definitely does not do ‘what is says on the tin’.

So, arriving there can be pretty anticlimactic; like rocking up to a steakhouse to discover there’s no meat or chips on the menu.

Instead of a pool, there is what county counsellor Lorraine Hall accurately described as a “rectangular concrete void” — Yay! At the grand opening ceremony another counsellor Mary Hanafin said it was a “lid” that will one day in the future be lifted to house a tidal pool. So this is a stop-gap solution.

I think we all know the problem with stop-gap solutions in Ireland, especially when it comes to town and city planning. They have an alarming tendency to become fairly permanent. Let’s not forget it took 13 years to connect the Luas tracks.

So who knows when we might get to see an actual pool. Which is a real shame because as it stands the place looks about as appealing as an abandoned and desolate car park.

Visitors can feast their eyes upon swaths and swaths of grey concrete, and grey concrete steps. In Dublin, we already have heaps of heavily concreted swimming areas on the north and south side. Could something a little more imaginative have been done here?

In fairness, there are some nice elements; the Roger Casement statue is dynamic and the restored building looks beautiful from the outside — just a pity it’s currently closed. And it is great that this space is open to the public rather than becoming a private and gated luxury apartment complex or hotel. But as a public space it is, to say the least, somewhat lacking.

There is very little shelter, a highly prized asset for Ireland’s committed sea-swimming community. They don’t want their dry robes or underpants flying away with a rogue gust of wind. No, thank you sir!

But crucially there is hardly any provision for kids. There are no splash pads. No climbing frames. No bandstand to race around. I thought they might have invited Ireland’s talented street artists to decorate the bare walls with murals, but sadly no.

These days assessing how kid-friendly public venues are is constantly at the forefront of many people’s minds, including my own. Instead of looking bars up on Tripadvisor, I now search star ratings for local playgrounds. And it’s become clear that creating kid-friendly parks, greens, and pathways benefits everyone, even if you have no interest in babies, toddlers or tweens.

Catering for children sets the bar high; you need to create a space that is safe and easily accessible for people who crawl, roll and scoot. It has to excite toddlers who tend to have limited attention spans. Most importantly, it has to encourage them to explore and play. In short, it makes places a lot more fun.

In his book, Urban Playground: How Child-Friendly Planning and Design Can Save Cities, Tim Gill points out that the vast majority of urban planning decisions take no account for how they impact children. And this is strange given the population of urban areas is growing increasingly younger — and particularly strange in Ireland which has the youngest population and the highest proportion of children in Europe.

Gill describes children as an “indicator species” for cities. “The presence of children of different ages playing and moving around — being active and visible in public space — is a sign of the health of urban habitats, just like salmon thriving in a river,” he says.

The importance of constructing these sites for kids has grown in years. It is generally accepted that nowadays children have much less freedom than those growing up in previous decades. All our lives are more ‘indoorsy’ now. So the importance of creating enticing and fun places to hang out should be paramount. But instead it’s often an afterthought. Hopefully, we can change that way of thinking. Or, in the case of the baths, at the very least, paint it so that it looks less like an airport hangar.

Maura and the appeal of a messy night out

Earlier this year online publication Refinery 29 ran an article asking; Are We Living In The Most Boring Celebrity Era Ever? And when everyone is so constantly and carefully managed it sure can feel like that at times.

There have been so many interviews in the past few years where stars and models ‘confess’ to being a ‘granny at heart’ who loves a quiet night in.

We’ve heard that Taylor Swift likes to stay at home with her cats and sew, model Bella Hadid claims she likes watching Law & Order while eating sushi and turning the lights out by 9pm. Influencers advocate bypassing nights out so you can arise early, drink cacao and watch the sunrise.

And that’s great — bully for them — but after a while it becomes a little repetitive. And also, does everyone really hate partying this much?

Not RTÉ’s Today show’s Maura Derrane who told the Sunday Times that she adores going on the absolute rip.

“I love going out, but have to try to keep a lid on it,” she said. “As the problem is that if I go out, I just don’t want to come home.

“Oh, there’s a lot of wildness there,” she continued. “There are horns growing out of my head and I’m always pushing them down and putting sticking plasters over them.”

It’s far too early for the puritanical vibes of the New Year so if we could have more celebrities and TV presenters recalling their maddest and baddest nights out, it would be greatly appreciated.

Latest fat-sucking trend is just another money-maker

Reports this week show that a new cosmetic surgery trend is on the rise; the removal of buccal fat (pronounced buckle). It’s the new thing in Hollywood — Chrissy Teigen is a fan apparently, and it has exploded on TikTok. For the uninitiated, it involves removing fat from the centre of your cheeks so it permanently looks as if you are drinking through a straw. One social media user, Jules Zucker, asked how and why does the cosmetic industry keep “inventing new flaws for us” adding she is “running out of limbs and features”. I think the answer is pretty clear —money.