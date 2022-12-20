| 6.9°C Dublin

The newly opened Dún Laoghaire baths are about as appealing as an abandoned car park – and did no one think about making them accessible for kids?

Kirsty Blake Knox

Dún Laoghaire Baths. Photo: Peter Cavanagh Expand
Dún Laoghaire Baths. Photo: Peter Cavanagh

After a mere 17 years of campaigning and a reported budget of €18m, last week Dún Laoghaire baths opened in Dublin.

Politicians posed for photos and news reports bigged it up; there were references to the “Dublin Riviera” (how fancy!) and politicians spoke about the benefit to the “public realm”.

