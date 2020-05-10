The new star of the County Down

The first record bought for Ryan McMullan as kid growing up in a little seaside town in Co Down was Hanson's first album, Middle of Nowhere. "The one with MMMBop on it," he clarifies. "But the first album I bought for myself was Thin Lizzy, Live and Dangerous."

Asked what brought him as a young teenager towards music, Ryan answers: "Everything really. My parents playing music, my friend group being so wrapped up in old records. I remember watching a DVD of the Eagles live, and to watch it all happening made it even more addictive. Watching each member play their parts and what type of guitar they used… it was all just fascinating to me."

"Honest. Hopeful. Glimpses into my life," is how he describes his music. There are glimpses aplenty on his new release Ruthless Cupid. He says it is a "concept EP looking to vilify Cupid. We recognise all his triumphs, but what about his failures? This EP was written to highlight a handful of times where his arrows missed the mark." How autobiographical is his writing? "I'd say 60 per cent," says Ryan, who has been releasing music since 2015. "I like to write what I know, with songs like Letting Go for a Little While. It was very much all about the goodbye to my parents before travelling.

"But I also like to dream up scenarios. For instance, I have a song called Ghosts about a girl named Mary. The premise is bumping into an old flame years after your time together and seeing how they're doing while reminiscing about all the good times. Completely made up. But I loved the sentiment so I just went with it."

Lots of people in high places are glad that the 23-year-old went with it. Ed Sheeran, for one. He is a big fan of Mr McMullan. He requested that the young wordsmith from Portaferry tour with him in 2017. Last year Ryan supported the Coronas on their Australian Tour, and earlier this year he opened up for Foy Vance in America. He's also been on the road with Snow Patrol and Kodaline.

Of the latter he recalls that it was show three of 12 with them across Europe in 2018 when he arrived to do a sound-check…

"I put on my guitar and start strumming. Guitarists will know that their guitars fit them from all the hours spent playing them. Like, they feel comfortable. And this day mine didn't. I looked down and to my horror it was smashed and cracked everywhere. It felt like my dog died, except I don't have a dog. The lads saw this and were so gutted for me. They gave me one of their guitars for the rest of the tour without even thinking. Legends."

What does Ryan think those acts see in him? "I think maybe potential and also hard work. It takes a lot of work to have this as a profession. And those who've worked for it recognise others working for it. Or maybe it's pity. I choose to believe the former, though."

And what does he see in himself?

"Some days the stars," he says. "And other days I can't see past myself. Isolation has brought on a lot of self-reflection and fighting demons but I'm learning more each day and I'm trying. I can't ask much more from myself."

Ryan McMullan's Ruthless Cupid EP is available now from the usual outlets. He has just announced The Olympia for next March 18 and The Waterfront in Belfast on 19 March (sold out & 2nd show on sale for 21 March) and they've rescheduled the Irish tour in December.

