The new breed of cycling clubs: ‘A lot of what we’ve seen around activism and campaign work was very male, pale and stale’

Forget middle-aged men in Lycra, female cycling clubs around the country are helping more women to find community, strength and joy on two wheels

Janet Horner, Sara Stephens, Joan O'Connell and Louise Williams from the cycling group Monthly Cycles. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand
Janet Horner, Sara Stephens, Joan O'Connell and Louise Williams from the cycling group Monthly Cycles. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Women&rsquo;s officer for Connacht Cycling Stefanie Carr. Photo: Jake McCabe

Edel Gallagher from Cycling Ireland Leisure Commission

Champion mountain biker Laura Pratt

Yvonne Rogan from Westport Covey Wheelers Cycling Club at the women's gravel bike event. Photo: Jake McCabe

Niamh O'Donoghue

Joan O'Connell from the cycling group Monthly Cycles, who meet up around Dublin. Photo: Steve Humphreys

“Let me tell you what I think of bicycling,” Susan B Anthony wrote in 1896. “It has done more to emancipate women than any one thing in the world.” The famed American civil rights leader was referencing the use of the bicycle — then called the ‘Freedom Machine’ — as a democratic device for good, spurring on societal change and even aiding the suffragette movement.

In today’s world, however, the bicycle’s egalitarian roots have changed direction somewhat. For a start, the gender balance of cyclists is different, with far fewer women taking to their saddles these days than in Anthony’s time. And even though bicycle sales in Ireland soared by more than 30pc during the pandemic, ​​recent research suggests only about a quarter of cyclists on Irish roads are female.

