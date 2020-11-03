| 5.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The mother of all experiences: How to have a home birth in a pandemic

More women are opting for home births this year, and in this time of Covid, it’s a way to take back some kind of control

Anna Sheils-McNamee and her son Rian Murphy who was born at home. Expand

Close

Anna Sheils-McNamee and her son Rian Murphy who was born at home.

Anna Sheils-McNamee and her son Rian Murphy who was born at home.

Anna Sheils-McNamee and her son Rian Murphy who was born at home.

Kirsty Blake Knox Twitter Email

I gave birth to my daughter around noon and spent the following hours absolutely off my bin on oxytocin and adrenaline.

I was fortunate; my labour and delivery had gone quickly and it was, and will always be, one of the best experiences of my life.

Afterwards, I felt like Wonder Woman, humming with excitement and love, talking utter shite, eating Dairy Milks and wondering when everything would eventually stop leaking.

Privacy