The mother of all experiences: How to have a home birth in a pandemic

I gave birth to my daughter around noon and spent the following hours absolutely off my bin on oxytocin and adrenaline.

I was fortunate; my labour and delivery had gone quickly and it was, and will always be, one of the best experiences of my life.

Afterwards, I felt like Wonder Woman, humming with excitement and love, talking utter shite, eating Dairy Milks and wondering when everything would eventually stop leaking.

But then, just as all my energy began to ebb, the lights in the ward dimmed, and the people surrounding me disappeared.

I was stuck overnight in a hospital on my own, with a newborn, and not a notion what I was doing.

I felt exposed, and utterly exhausted.

In the 3am terrors, as I tried to hush my crying baby, I came to the horrible conclusion that perhaps while I was good at the birth part, the actual mothering bit was completely beyond me. And then, we both were crying.

When I found out I was pregnant this time round (yay!) I wanted to bypass all that existential crisis and toxic self-doubt.

I knew from the get-go I didn’t want to be alone at any stage before, during or after I gave birth.

But, like almost all aspects of our lives nowadays — thanks to the pandemic — ‘The Quickening’ has become more complicated.

Dads not allowed in to big scans, leaving mums facing the prospect of hearing bad news on their own. And then there’s the possibility your partner will spend a significant portion of your labour skulking around a hospital car park like we’re back in the 1950s. Not ideal.

So, early on I knew I wanted to explore different options available to me.

As lockdowns rolled on and on, it became increasingly important to me to regain a sense of ownership over my body, my pregnancy and my birth.

I also wanted my own bed, my toddler, and my shower within arms reach. All of which led me to consider a home birth.

I know that birthing plans rarely, if ever, go as predicted, but the minute I decided to sign up to the Domino Home Birth programme (which is available free on the public health scheme) I felt a wave of reassurance.

It was as if I was back in control, and that’s increasingly rare when the world is on its jacksie, and everything feels both alien and stagnant.

And it seems I’m not the only pregnant person feeling this way in a pandemic. The popularity of home birth has been growing in recent months.

Expand Close Kirsty Blake Knox is keen to home birth her second baby / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Kirsty Blake Knox is keen to home birth her second baby

In Ireland there has also been a jump in enquiries, and in certain regions the numbers of women signing up has climbed year on year. (In Dublin North East 62 women have registered in 2020 as opposed to 48 in 2019).

According to Janet Murphy, an Advanced Midwife Practitioner with Waterford Regional hospital, there was an ‘enormous number of requests in April and May’.

“People were concerned that because of lockdown their partners wouldn’t be there and they’d be on their own,” she says.

“We offered a lot of reassurance — and listened to what they want and how that can be achieved. It’s all about promoting women’s choice.”

Lynne Andrews, living in Dublin, had been thinking about a home birth before the pandemic hit.

“Then the onset of Covid persuaded me to do it. It made more sense for us. Proper lockdown was setting in and there was a fear factor. I have a sister who had a home birth in the Netherlands and that made it definitely feel more accessible in a way,” she explains.

Lynne had her first daughter Robyn in hospital through the Holles Street Domino scheme, and informed the team she wanted to sign up.

“It felt like I had more choice and there was more conversation. The good thing about home birth is that there is always the option to go into hospital. So, if on the day you feel differently or don’t feel comfortable, you can just go in. There’s no expectation.”

Many midwives stress that, while the pandemic restrictions may encourage many to explore home birth, it should not be the motivating reason for signing up.

Giving birth at home is not just about avoiding a clinical medical scenario.

You have to want it as an experience in itself, and be comfortable with the fact that it means giving birth without, for example, any pain medication.

You also need to make sure that you have no underlying health conditions, have easy ambulance access to your house, and it’s something both you and your partner really want to do.

“We look at the individual and make sure they are an eligible candidate,” Waterford-based midwife Vicky Byrne says.

“Partners also have to agree — you can’t have the dad not up for it. They need to both be fully on board.”

Perhaps because of all the necessary medical checks and balances, home birth is currently one of the safest ways to birth in Ireland, and has an extremely high satisfaction rate among those who use it.

The first national survey on antenatal care in Ireland showed that home birth service scored highest among women for antenatal care; it scored highest for care during labour; and 83pc of women using the service rated their experience as ‘very good’.

Despite all this, Irish people can still be a little squeamish about it.

“When I told people I was giving birth at home their eyes would widen,” mum-of-one Anna Sheils McNamee says. “And they’d usually say something like, ‘God I knew you were a bit of a hippy but I didn’t know you were that bad’.

“Or they’d immediately tell me it wasn’t going to work out, ‘Yeah you think you’re going to do a home birth but I guarantee you’ll be calling the ambulance’.

“It was so infuriating. I would say to people: ‘Chill out — I’m not asking you to do it. I’m telling you this is what I am doing.’”

Lynne Andrews agrees that people can be a little judgmental.

“I would really not tell anyone apart from your close friends and family. You don’t want to have to spend your pregnancy justifying your choice to other people. And if it doesn’t work out on the day you may not want to have to explain that to everyone.”

As you can tell from this article, I am all for telling people. The way I see it, training for a home birth is like preparing for a marathon — you’re gearing yourself up for one hell of a physically demanding job. Even if it doesn’t work out and you’re unable to birth at home you’ve still put in the time and research. And surely that’s worth acknowledging: I mean, if a footballer doesn’t make the starting 11, it doesn’t mean their training was all for nothing, now does it?

But let’s get down to the brass tacks of it. What does having a baby at home actually entail? Do you have to turn your home into a mini hospital? How long will the midwives be there for? And how much of a state is your living room going to be afterwards?

“You need loads and loads of towels,” Anna Sheils-McNamee advises. Anna decided to opt for a home birth when she realised she wanted to birth in water.

“I listened to Deliciously Ella’s podcast, and she said being in water reduced the pain by 60pc so I started researching it more.”

Currently the Coombe is the only hospital In Dublin with water birth facilities. When Anna tried to sign up, it was booked out. Home birth — and sourcing an inflatable birthing pool — was her next option.

“I just had the mindset that if I could grow a baby, then I could birth it. I think there is so much tension and fear around birth and it is a really positive experience.”

Some midwives have their own birthing tubs. You can also buy them online, or bagsy a ‘traveling birthing pool’ doing the rounds on home birth Facebook groups. It’s important to make sure you get a new liner and tubing and that your floors can support the weight (they can hold about four bathtubs of liquid). A lot of expectant mums also rent a Burco Boiler (the tea tanks you see at weddings/ funerals) to keep the water warm throughout — otherwise you’ll be running around topping it up with a hot kettle. Oh, and then there’s the matter of emptying the pool when the show’s over.

“We’d recommend positioning it near a door so you can pour everything out the back garden,” midwife Janet says. “There’s a lot of water”.

It’s a good idea to semi inflate it in the days before the due date. You don’t want to have to start pumping up a giant paddling pool from scratch when you’re crowning.

Also check with your midwife what their policy is regarding delivering babies underwater. In some cases you may have to exit the tub at a critical moment.

That sounds like a lot of work, but home birth midwives advise people against getting too worked up about prepping their homes.

“Your house doesn’t need to become a mini-hospital,” Janet says. “Less is more, we try and bring as little as possible. We want it to be as relaxed as possible. We come with a yellow bin, and gas and air but we try to keep it as discreet as possible.”

Expand Close Anna Sheils-McNamee and her son Rian Murphy / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Anna Sheils-McNamee and her son Rian Murphy

The midwives will visit your home before the birth so they are familiar with it. There must be parking for two cars, and your home must be ambulance accessible.

I was concerned my teeny home would be too small for the delivery, but babies have been brought kicking and screaming into the world in all sorts of situations.

“We have delivered babies in high-risk blocks, up the side of mountains and in bungalows,” midwife Vicky says. “We can do it pretty much anywhere”.

In the weeks before her due date, Lynne Andrews filled a box with old towels and shower curtains. “I also packed two bags — one for the hospital, in case I had to transfer, and one for birthing at home,” she says.

Generally, two home birth midwives will be at your birth, they will be there for the duration of your labour and delivery, and one will remain at your house for two to three hours after the birth, to make sure the baby goes to the toilet, and is feeding. They clean up any mess from the labour or delivery, make your bed, and tuck you and your baby in before leaving.

“It’s a proper end to the experience. It’s lovely closure,” Janet says.

Lynne Andrews said nothing will compare to going to sleep in your own bed with your partner and new baby in the hours after giving birth. “It was such a special moment,” she says now.

It’s that element of intimacy, closeness and connection that made midwife Vicky Byrne, who had a home birth herself, such an advocate of it.

“I wanted my birth to be my own experience. I was in control the whole time. Afterwards, I thought everyone should have the option for this.

“It’s very special on both sides. There is a huge commitment to being on call so the midwives really want to be there doing this, and they will do everything to ensure this is going to be a positive experience for you. We thrive on it. You also build a relationship and trust with the parents, and you really feel like you become part of the family,” she says.

Vicky has delivered many babies in her local community which is also rewarding. “Some of the children I delivered are now in school with my own kids and that feels very special.”

Anna Sheils-McNamee, who gave birth to her son Rian after 36 hours in labour, also speaks of the special bond forged with her midwife.

“The minute I spoke to my midwife I knew I wanted her to deliver my baby — she just had a great sense of humour...”

“The bond is instantaneous — they’ve birthed with you so they are automatically your best mate. I was so sad when my midwife came for my last appointment. But I love her, when I saw her out with her kids one day I just stopped in the street and shouted at them, ‘Your mum is my hero!’”