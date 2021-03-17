The more the merrier: How we made our blended family work

When Kamala Harris became Vice President of the United States she shattered historic barriers. Her big ‘blended’ family celebrating her historic achievement at her side also highlighted something else: the different ways in which families are made.

Harris’s husband, Doug Emhoff and his two children Cole (26) and Ella (21) — from a previous marriage — were by their stepmother’s side for the inauguration. Both call Harris ‘Momala” and describe a very healthy co-parenting relationship that exists with their mother Kerstin Emhoff. The children’s mother — a good friend of Harris — also attended the inauguration.

While our understanding of the many different things family can mean has broadened beyond recognition, the elevation of Harris has put a spotlight on just how families like hers make it work.

According to Karen Kiernan, chief executive of parenting organisation One Family, it takes a lot of clarity to make blended families work but the main overriding principle is to always put the child or children first.

“People have different ways of seeing what’s important for the child. Parents really need to think about how they can work together so the child can still have their family, even though the shape of that family has changed,” says Kiernan.

She says there are great examples of families who make it work. “Sometimes a parent will welcome a new partner for their ex because they can see it improves the quality of his or her life. We’ve seen it work where there’s a new child and people are getting on well and it becomes a whole new opportunity for the child to have a new sibling”.

However, she says making things work is not without its challenges and the organisation has published a list of tips to help people navigate their way through these changes in their family’s life.

“What every child needs is age-appropriate honesty. There are great challenges in step-parenting and you have to decide how far do they go in parenting. If someone is going to be left in charge of a child, what are the parameters? Lots of people take on the role of step-parent and they can be a really strong additional support to the child but no one can replace a parent. It should be about adding value to the child’s life,” she says.

Kiernan also points out that it’s always much better for people to try and come up with a solution that works for their families rather than go to court.

At her home in Thomastown, Co Kilkenny, Muirne O’Connor knows that making blended family life work is a journey that’s not always easy, but is worth the hard work you put into it.

Her daughter Ronia O’Connor (14) was born when Muirne was very young. When she later went on to meet Jarrad Ferguson, originally from New South Wales in Australia, they fell into being a family very quickly and their daughter Aesien O’Connor Ferguson (11) was born. However, their relationship broke down and the couple separated.

When Jarrad met his now wife Jana, from the Czech Republic, Muirne says it added to the complexity of the dynamic within the family and they didn’t always communicate effectively to begin with.

While Muirne admits that it wasn’t always amicable, living in the same town helps and they’ve all worked hard to create times when they all come together.

Jarrad and Jana now have their own two boys Nathaniel (5) and Joshua (2) and Muirne says if she’s dropping Aesien off, she stays for a while so they can all spend time together, although Covid has changed their routine. She sometimes minds the couple’s two sons and her eldest daughter Ronia spends time at Jarrad and Jana’s home minding the boys too.

Muirne says that going back to study brought a new level of busy-ness to her life which also became a burden on her parenting. This, she says, made her realise the value Jana brought to her children’s lives.

“I’ve really grown to love the quality of Jana’s parenting in my children’s lives. I’m really grateful for what she brings; things like cooking and hanging out and chatting and doing little crafts projects. I know there is another person in their lives that can offer those experiences to them,” says Muirne.

“What helped us was to have very clear boundaries. Initially we made a mediation agreement and no matter what the emotions were, we referred back to it. There’s a neutral document and you create this really clear structure — that’s the first piece”.

What also helped, she says, was not reacting emotionally to something. “You practice sitting with it — give yourself space and time. That’s a valuable way to respond”.

Muirne believes they were very lucky in that their family challenges didn’t involve courts or social workers but it still took a lot of work and a huge amount of self-reflection.

“Having very clear boundaries so you know what your role is, knowing when you are on and when you are off — if you know what someone’s responsibilities are, you just have to trust it’s going to be okay,” she adds.

From his point of view, Jarrad acknowledges that while it was ‘tricky’ at the beginning, time heals all wounds and they were very clear on focusing on the kids.

“Having a new relationship brought its own challenges. When it’s just two people, you work it out between the two of you. When there’s another partner, that’s three people. Muirne and Jana get on great now but initially there were challenges,” he says.

Keeping the focus on the kids gave them common ground and allowed them to find solutions to move forward, he says. “You have to deal with your ex-partner because you have kids together. By focusing on the kids it gives you common ground. When you get together with someone there are reasons for that. Don’t demonise the other person — it makes it a lot easier”.

Jarrad says his own parents separated successfully when he was growing up and this gave him a framework for how to go about things. “Clear lines of communication are really important. Kids being the go-between can be really tricky. The message can be misrepresented and that can create more tension. Muirne and I always tried to communicate between the two of us rather than send messages”.

According to Dublin-based systemic family therapist Bruce Sleeman, problems arise when people misunderstand what’s going on. “When parents separate the kids blame themselves. The kids need to understand at their own level what it’s all about; they need to know how it’s going to affect them and what’s going to happen,” he says.

Problems also arise, he says, when emotions are hugely heightened in a separation. “You have to be aware of your own emotional state as it affects how you view the world. Everything can be negotiated but it can be hard work”.

When it comes to talking to children about what’s going on, Sleeman says while you don’t have to tell them everything, you have to speak to them at their level and answer their questions. He says children might want to know things like if they’ll have to share their bedroom in a blended family home. “It’s really about creating an open dialogue. It’s important that they can keep coming back and asking the questions,” Sleeman says.

“Most things are solvable but there has to be an openness. You’re not going to get it right all the time. If everyone is doing their best, you can forgive an awful lot,” he adds.

Parenting expert Allen O’Donoghue agrees that having conversations about how things will work when new partners are involved with children is really important.

“People need to know where they stand. It’s about making sure there are boundaries and letting the children know what the rules are. There are going to be challenges; there are going to be ups and downs. It’s really about being a responsible person or being a responsible adult coming into a relationship,” says O’Donoghue.

He believes that we rarely hear from people successfully navigating blended family life. “I’ve seen it work. The ones who make it work are very clear about the roles for everyone,” he says. “If you’re getting into a new relationship, it’s important not to rush to try and introduce the children to them or have them move in or have that person rush you. You need to know that this is something that’s serious.”

