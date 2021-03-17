| 3.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The more the merrier: How we made our blended family work

Families coming together is not without its challenges, but when done right, it’s incredibly rewarding

One big happy family: Back from left, Jana Ferguson and Jarrad Ferguson; Ronia O&rsquo;Connor (14) and Muirne O&rsquo;Connor; Nathaniel Ferguson (5), Joshua Ferguson (2) and Aesien O&rsquo;Connor Ferguson (11). Photo: Dylan Vaughan Expand

Close

One big happy family: Back from left, Jana Ferguson and Jarrad Ferguson; Ronia O&rsquo;Connor (14) and Muirne O&rsquo;Connor; Nathaniel Ferguson (5), Joshua Ferguson (2) and Aesien O&rsquo;Connor Ferguson (11). Photo: Dylan Vaughan

One big happy family: Back from left, Jana Ferguson and Jarrad Ferguson; Ronia O’Connor (14) and Muirne O’Connor; Nathaniel Ferguson (5), Joshua Ferguson (2) and Aesien O’Connor Ferguson (11). Photo: Dylan Vaughan

One big happy family: Back from left, Jana Ferguson and Jarrad Ferguson; Ronia O’Connor (14) and Muirne O’Connor; Nathaniel Ferguson (5), Joshua Ferguson (2) and Aesien O’Connor Ferguson (11). Photo: Dylan Vaughan

Kathy Donaghy

When Kamala Harris became Vice President of the United States she shattered historic barriers. Her big ‘blended’ family celebrating her historic achievement at her side also highlighted something else: the different ways in which families are made.

Harris’s husband, Doug Emhoff and his two children Cole (26) and Ella (21) — from a previous marriage — were by their stepmother’s side for the inauguration. Both call Harris ‘Momala” and describe a very healthy co-parenting relationship that exists with their mother Kerstin Emhoff. The children’s mother — a good friend of Harris — also attended the inauguration.

While our understanding of the many different things family can mean has broadened beyond recognition, the elevation of Harris has put a spotlight on just how families like hers make it work.

Most Watched

Privacy