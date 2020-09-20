The internet is forever... but do you know where to look?

The thing about the internet is that everything you do on the internet is on the internet forever. Intellectually, I know this is true - but God, I've lost so much on the internet. I grieve the things I've put down somewhere and never picked up again online as much as any sentimental old ring or single good walking sock in real life. I grieve for the multiple LiveJournals I know I started in the noughties; I weep for those first and only entries on each of them. What could have moved me to such drastic action?

What I wouldn't give for access to my MySpace, my MySpaces - all its iterations. And the one that got deleted because I used HTML to cover the adverts; I can't forget the wretched fact that I had got to 1,000 comments. This meant something to me. I wish I knew who they were from. I'm glad older culture writers weren't circling it like vultures, to dissect emerging teen-millennial culture and quote it for broadsheet newspapers. I want to know why I was proficient in HTML when now I avoid self-service checkouts.

I'd kill for transcripts of the MSN Messenger conversations that taught me how to touch-type like Satan's secretary. I'd like to know what we spoke about for hours after school every day, what crappy photos we exchanged, these friends of friends, strangers, my first internet friends. I feel now this would be horrifying, pathological behaviour for a 13-year-old girl to exhibit - but it didn't matter at all. I can't remember a single thing.

All the lost little lives floating around the internet; impenetrable little bubbles bobbing around in the cloud for the rest of time.

I have a couple of boxes of teenage memorabilia that have remained untouched, like a grave. They were assembled layer by layer as material came in, like a Heinz tin under the sink for fat. I know there's some densely passionate and passionately boring letters from a boy I was separated from for the summer of 2005 at the bottom. I have never - could never - look at them again.

