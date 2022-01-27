| 8.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The gift of love – 16 of the best Irish Valentine’s Day presents for him and her

From bouquets to boxes of chocolate, shop local and bring a smile to their face with our guide to the most special presents from homegrown makers

Thalia Heffernan wears jewellery from njodesigns.com Expand
Wacoal Lumiere Douce bra, €88 and knickers, €42, PeachesandCream.ie Expand
Wacoal Lumiere Douce bra, €88 and knickers, €42, PeachesandCream.ie Expand
Scarlet satin mini knot tote, €230, AugustNight.ie Expand
Men's kit, €58, OxmantownSkincare.ie Expand
Curb Padlock Bracelet, €295, njodesigns.com Expand
Cayo pink jumper, €240 Expand
Giant Chocolate Heart, €35, GraChocolates.com Expand
Body Ritual set, €115, mink.ie Expand
Cashmere and merino wool half zip, €132.30 reduced from €189, LouisCopeland.com Expand
Baguette cut cubic zirconia gold ring, €180, BlackbirdEnnis.ie Expand
Green Man luxury shaving kit, €43.95, AirmidSoap.com Expand
Be Sensual gift set, €58, TheNatureofThings.ie Expand
Andrea Sardra bra, €185, and knickers, €105, SusanHunter.ie Expand
Andrea Sardra bra, €185, and knickers, €105, SusanHunter.ie Expand
Mise agus Tusa card, €3.50, Designist.ie Expand
Fish in the Sea card, €3.50, LaineyK.com Expand
Sea Soak Home Spa set, €24.95, MilkBath.ie Expand

Close

Thalia Heffernan wears jewellery from njodesigns.com

Thalia Heffernan wears jewellery from njodesigns.com

Wacoal Lumiere Douce bra, €88 and knickers, €42, PeachesandCream.ie

Wacoal Lumiere Douce bra, €88 and knickers, €42, PeachesandCream.ie

Wacoal Lumiere Douce bra, €88 and knickers, €42, PeachesandCream.ie

Wacoal Lumiere Douce bra, €88 and knickers, €42, PeachesandCream.ie

Scarlet satin mini knot tote, €230, AugustNight.ie

Scarlet satin mini knot tote, €230, AugustNight.ie

Men's kit, €58, OxmantownSkincare.ie

Men's kit, €58, OxmantownSkincare.ie

Curb Padlock Bracelet, €295, njodesigns.com

Curb Padlock Bracelet, €295, njodesigns.com

Cayo pink jumper, €240

Cayo pink jumper, €240

Giant Chocolate Heart, €35, GraChocolates.com

Giant Chocolate Heart, €35, GraChocolates.com

Body Ritual set, €115, mink.ie

Body Ritual set, €115, mink.ie

Cashmere and merino wool half zip, €132.30 reduced from €189, LouisCopeland.com

Cashmere and merino wool half zip, €132.30 reduced from €189, LouisCopeland.com

Baguette cut cubic zirconia gold ring, €180, BlackbirdEnnis.ie

Baguette cut cubic zirconia gold ring, €180, BlackbirdEnnis.ie

Green Man luxury shaving kit, €43.95, AirmidSoap.com

Green Man luxury shaving kit, €43.95, AirmidSoap.com

Be Sensual gift set, €58, TheNatureofThings.ie

Be Sensual gift set, €58, TheNatureofThings.ie

Andrea Sardra bra, €185, and knickers, €105, SusanHunter.ie

Andrea Sardra bra, €185, and knickers, €105, SusanHunter.ie

Andrea Sardra bra, €185, and knickers, €105, SusanHunter.ie

Andrea Sardra bra, €185, and knickers, €105, SusanHunter.ie

Mise agus Tusa card, €3.50, Designist.ie

Mise agus Tusa card, €3.50, Designist.ie

Fish in the Sea card, €3.50, LaineyK.com

Fish in the Sea card, €3.50, LaineyK.com

Sea Soak Home Spa set, €24.95, MilkBath.ie

Sea Soak Home Spa set, €24.95, MilkBath.ie

/

Thalia Heffernan wears jewellery from njodesigns.com

Meadhbh McGrath

With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, you may be on the hunt for a gift to impress your loved one — or a special treat for yourself. Though Christmas is just behind us, shipping and delivery delays mean it’s worth sorting out your shopping now so you don’t end up empty-handed on the big day.

An even better option is to shop local and with so many designers, creators and boutiques offering a fantastic selection in everything from chocolates to lingerie, there’s no excuse to go further afield. Here, we round up the best options from Irish sellers.

Most Watched

Privacy