The gift of love – 16 of the best Irish Valentine’s Day presents for him and her

With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, you may be on the hunt for a gift to impress your loved one — or a special treat for yourself. Though Christmas is just behind us, shipping and delivery delays mean it’s worth sorting out your shopping now so you don’t end up empty-handed on the big day.

An even better option is to shop local and with so many designers, creators and boutiques offering a fantastic selection in everything from chocolates to lingerie, there’s no excuse to go further afield. Here, we round up the best options from Irish sellers.

Food and drink

Galway’s Grá Chocolates is beloved for giant filled chocolate hearts, and this year’s edition is especially tempting: the Póigíní Giant Chocolate Heart (€35, GraChocolates.com) has a milk chocolate shell, splattered with bright pink, blue and cream colours for a vibrant finish, and filled with salted caramel, caramelised almonds and almond praline.

Lorge Chocolatier in Kenmare sells a variety of boxes ranging in size from six to 36 chocolates (from €11.50, lorge.ie), while Clare-based Wilde has a Love Box of chocolate hearts (€11.95, WildeIrishChocolates.com) including salted caramel-filled milk chocolate, white chocolate with strawberry champagne, and dark chocolate praline truffles.

For delivery within Dublin, the Cake Mantell has a Valentine’s box containing six handmade treats, featuring cake popsicles, vanilla and raspberry jam biscuits, a ruby chocolate heart cake with popping candy centre and a Mantell millionaire shortbread (€33, TheCakeMantell.shop).

If you fancy some booze with your sweets, check out the gift range from Kerry’s Skellig Six18 Distillery, including a gift set filled with its craft gin, Poacher’s tonic and Skellig’s dark chocolate and gin truffles to share (€70, SkelligSix18Distillery.ie).

Flowers

This year, choose Irish-grown flowers from one of the country’s many flower farms. In Meath, ElmgroveFarm.ie does a red rose and freesia bouquet with waxflower, green santini, eryngium, eucalyptus and gold crest (from €53.50, including nationwide delivery), with options to add on a set of Bean & Goose chocolate bars or a gift box from the Handmade Soap Company.

For local delivery in Kerry, Maura’s Cottage Flowers has a selection of wild and seasonal blooms picked from her garden outside Tralee (from €30, MaurasCottageFlowers.ie) or in west Cork, Bumblebee Flower Farm has a bouquet of scented narcissus, hyacinth and seasonal foliage available for delivery nationwide (from €50, BumblebeeFlowerFarm.ie).

Beauty

Give them the gift of an at-home spa treatment with MilkBath.ie’s Sea Soak Home Spa set, which includes the mineral-rich milk bath, organic seaweed, lemongrass soap and a moss agate crystal (€24.95).

Bring the luxury of Mink salons home with the Body Ritual gift set (€115, mink.ie), complete with decadent Bulgarian rose and apricot body oil, body cream and scented candle, or try the Be Sensual gift set from TheNatureofThings.ie, a Dublin-based producer of essential oils (€58), which contains rose, sandalwood and sweet almond oils that can be used in a diffuser, hot bath or as a massage oil.

The Liquid Lights Highlight and Blush duo (€24, SculptedbyAimee.com) from Aimee Connolly’s make-up collection is a lovely treat for beauty obsessives, while skincare nerds will appreciate the Bia Pamper Care kit from Codex Beauty, formulated in Cork (€40.20 reduced from €60, Brown Thomas).

OxmantownSkincare.ie has a great selection of gift sets, including the Men’s Kit (€58), filled with beard oil, citrus lip balm, lemongrass hand lotion and a beard and face balm.

Or for shaving kits, look to the Green Man kit from AirmidSoap.com (€43.95), based in Kilnefora, Co Clare, which features an Italian-made vegan shaving brush and an Irish-made patchouli, orange and lavender shaving soap.

Fashion

Dublin jewellery maker NJO Designs has a beautiful selection of pieces perfect for Valentine’s Day, including the chunky heart padlock bracelet (€295) and the dainty yellow gold five-heart necklace (€170, NJODesigns.com).

For pretty and stackable rings, look to BlackbirdEnnis.ie, in particular the simple yet lovely baguette ring, in yellow gold with baguette-cut cubic zirconia stones (€180).

Cayo’s super-soft Alpaca wool jumper comes in a festive pink (€240, cayo.ie), and Caoimhe Grant, who previously worked with Simone Rocha, creates striking feminine bags in lustrous duchess satin, including the scarlet mini knot tote (€230, AugustNight.ie).

In menswear, Louis Copeland’s cashmere and merino wool half-zip is an everyday favourite and currently reduced in the January sale (€132.30, down from €189, LouisCopeland.com), while Dublin boutique IndigoandCloth.com has a pale blue Oxford shirt by A Kind of Guise he can wear everywhere (€180).

Foxford’s luxury bathrobe and slipper set makes a cosy gift (€79.99, foxford.com) or for something more Valentine-appropriate, get him a pair of bright red boxer shorts from Irish underwear brand buachaill.com (€14.99, reduced from €19.99).

Lingerie is another Valentine’s staple, but this year, look to Irish boutiques like SusanHunter.ie, which sells a stunning red and beige bra (€185) and knickers (€105) from Barcelona brand Andres Sarda.

PeachesandCream.ie, meanwhile, has a matching set from Wacoal in dramatic black lace (Lumiere Douce bra, €88 and knickers, €42).

Cards

Dubliner Nadine Guerlain of Love Ink Paper Scissors has a pared-back card with a gorgeous black and red line drawing (€3.95, MimiandMartha.com), Ashwin Chacko’s You Are Special card features a playful illustration in cheery colours (€4.50, WeMakeGood.ie) and Alison Watson has sweet flamingos on her Love Birds card (€3.50, SheDesignsHePrints.com).

For a cute slogan card, see Elaine Kellegher’s witty ‘Fish in the Sea’ design (€3.50, LaineyK.com) or the ‘Mise agus Tusa’ bacon and eggs card at Designist (€3.50).

Or take things a step further with a plantable experience gift card from Kildare eco-store Jiminy.ie (€4.50): you can share your concert tickets or hotel stay on this “gift voucher” made from recycled paper pulp and filled with living seeds, which can then be planted and watered to grow beautiful wildflowers that will bring a smile to their face long after February 14 has passed.