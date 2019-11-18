'The Germans have a word for "grief fat" - Kummerspeck, and it should be guilt-free'

It hasn't been an easy road to get here, and I still have some way to go before I reach my final destination. In fact, there have been some really tough days when I've wanted to change gear and drive head-first into a box of chocolates. But the hard days are the ones during which you need to dig deepest into your reserves of determination and self-control while recognising that they're all part of the process.

As I wrote previously, my own journey to health is about so much more than weight loss. A huge part for me was the battle to regain some of the control around comfort eating that I lost when both my parents passed away suddenly. And while the physical change is gratifying, the transformation of the mind is so much more so. For me, finding my 'why' for starting this process has definitely helped me to stick with the programme.

It was while listening to a Niamh Fitzpatrick podcast on @zeminarevent called 'What's Out The Other Side Of Awful?' that I became more aware of this. Niamh has been an important reference point for me during my own loss. Her sister, Dara, was killed in the 2017 Irish Coast Guard Rescue 116 crash and she has spoken openly and eloquently about her grief and how she deals with it. She has also talked about weight-gain during grief.

Audrey Kane showing off her recent size 14 purchase.

One of the things Niamh said which really resonated was when she spoke about the perspective you gain on the other side of awful; you realise what matters and what doesn't. She spoke about her present shape and while her "body may be bigger than she wants it to be right now" it's that very body that comforted and took comfort from her loved ones. So you see, weight gain or loss has no part in those raw moments; all that matters is the touch of those who mean the most to us, offering us whatever solace we can find a way to accept.

KUMMERSPECK

I too feel like I'm coming out of the other side of awful and that doesn't mean I no longer grieve. It simply means I've learnt to live with my loss because grief is not something you 'get over'. So while I can celebrate where I am now, I think it's important to also send back some love to the 'me' who comfort ate to help soothe my soul during the early days, months and years of grief.

I know now that there is no wrong way to grieve. The Germans even have a word for it - Kummerspeck, or 'grief fat', excess fat gained by emotional eating in times of stress or sorrow - and the last thing someone who put on some Kummerspeck needs to feel is guilt about it.

Because you see, my overweight body was the one that helped to comfort my Mam after the loss of my Dad. Sometimes when I stayed over in the family home, I would wake early, make us some tea and buttery toast, jump into bed beside her, and have our morning chats about Dad. Then, when I was the one who needed solace after losing Mam, this body - while not in its best of shape - was the one that was held by my loving partner, the same one that comforted my siblings and allowed me to be comforted by them when needed.

So I guess I've learned how important it is to just be a little mindful of those who are going through difficult times, and if that's you today, know this ­- if you feel stuck in a rut, you'll find your 'why' when you are ready.

JOURNEY OF TWO PARTS

I also like to remind myself of all this journey has given me. I think about the women who started their own journeys to health after reading my articles and it makes me feel so proud. When I feel lacking in motivation, reminding myself that I made this choice to undertake my own transformation empowers me to keep making positive choices.

One of the most effective ways I have discovered to stay motivated is to reward yourself without food. I did just that this week - I bought myself an outfit. Get this people, a skirt with a zip and button, not an elastic band in sight, and a figure-hugging blouse! My sad little wardrobe has one shiny new outfit and I couldn't be more thrilled.

After my confession last time, I've been on good behaviour, I've learned how to make a cauliflower pizza... yes, I am now that person. But it helps on a Saturday night when my other half has his pizza, so I don't feel entirely left out.

But motivation alone won't keep you on the straight and narrow. Daniel Meany from Elate.ie explains why we need a plan and routine to keep producing results: "People who are most successful plan their day/week to ensure that they stick to it. It takes effort to be successful in long-term weight management." For the next two weeks, I'll be sticking to the same routine of lean days during the week and higher fat at the weekend, which suits me. But I'll be writing them out at the start of the week in my planner and posting them to the support group on Elate.ie.

Now, for those of you thinking I'm starving, I'm not. I actually had to show my food diary to a work colleague to convince him I wasn't malnourished.

My typical day when I'm going lean and sticking with 16:8 (intermittent fasting, which is fasting for 16 hours and eating during an eight-hour window) is: Greek yoghurt and berries for mid-morning; lunch is chicken stir-fry loaded with veg; and dinner is cod with asparagus, cherry tomatoes, and spinach. For my evening snack, I have a nice treat of four small squares of 80pc dark chocolate. A packet of chicken breast or turkey breast pieces for snacks in between as well.

On a higher-fat day, I normally combine breakfast and lunch and have two poached eggs and two big fat Supervalu sausages and turkey rashers with mushrooms - or if I'm out, I'll have eggs Florentine. Dinner would be my homemade cauliflower pizza with just about everything bar the fridge itself for toppings, or steak with veg, plus homemade treat of almond butter and dark chocolate. And, of course, a lot of tea with everything. A packet of chicken breast or turkey breast pieces for snacks, if needed.

So I'm digging deep and hopefully, with a dress size 12 in mind for my goal, I'll see some more changes over the next two weeks before we meet again; if not, well... I'm just happy to be on my journey, no matter how long it takes.

PROGRESS REPORT

⬤ Stats: I have lost three stone (19kg) and 52 inches (132cm)

⬤ My cholesterol levels are now normal.

⬤ BMI is for the first time in the healthy range.

⬤ My fat mass is in the healthy range which is good as recent studies have shown that people with too much belly fat are at a greater risk of developing diseases, and I had it by the bucketload.

Next week in 'Midlife Health', Barbara Scully updates us on her journey with type 2 diabetes. You can catch up with Audrey Kane and her journey to health on December 2. Before you start any diet, it's always advisable to get checked out by your GP.

