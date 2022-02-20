The five stages of getting ready to go out post pandemic

Restrictions were lifted overnight back in January and many people have adapted to the new old way like light bulbs adapting to electricity. A flick of a switch was all that was needed to get them back into their heels and sequins for long-sought nights out with pals.

I never thought I’d fawn over someone’s drunken, slightly blurry, out-out photographs but I recently found myself curled up on the sofa, cooing over the unfiltered joy my friends were having in Dublin’s bars. It felt like I was watching Reeling In The Years when I saw the grainy videos of them queuing for chips and having garbled, shouty banter with lads in Ben Sherman shirts. A kind of vicarious lightness surged into me; maybe it’s all going to be OK.

Driven by hope and a dash of FOMO, I texted my friend to make plans to go out the following Friday for sushi. (Being a non-drinker who isn’t into crowds or loud noises, I get my fill of reckless adventure by swapping utensils for sticks and adding wasabi.) Within minutes, I got an emoji from my friend confirming it was a date.

Skip forward to Friday and I was standing in front of my mirror, rapidly cycling through all five Kübler-Ross stages of grief, triggered by the impending social engagement. Stage one is denial, and the script went something like this: “There is absolutely no way that I, Stefanie Preissner, organised an in-person gathering for a Friday night. It must have been a dream. It was a dream. Surely.”

Stage two didn’t take long to descend. It’s anger. I can’t write the words that were in my head, but the print-friendly version is: “Why in god’s name is this happening to me? I don’t like places, or people, or evenings, or activities. Why am I being invited to this hell? This is some kind of personal attack. I’m calling the guards.”

Then we were into stage three: bargaining, and my mind was getting creative. By this point I’d slid down the wall and was holding my knees, terrified by the concept of having to put on make-up. “God, if you give me a very brief dry cough I would be endlessly grateful.” I paused. “OK, look, if I go for just one hour. That way I can maintain my friendship and then never, ever, ever leave my house again.”

Realising I had to go to preserve the relationship with my friend, stage four — depression — descended upon me like a dark veil. A maudlin monologue played in my head to a melancholy violin. “Nothing in life has ever been this difficult. No one has ever been this sad. Is there anything worse in life than having a friend who wants to eat sushi with you? This is a load too terrible to bear.”

I looked at my watch. It was 90 minutes until I had to be at the restaurant which could only mean one thing — it was ‘put up or shut up’ time. It’s not offensive to cancel plans, I’ve learned. Everyone loves when people cancel plans. The offence is caused when you cancel plans when tights have already been put on; when tan has been administered. If someone has risked dislocating a shoulder fastening their push-up bra and you text them to bail, that’s like wearing white to a wedding.

I had missed my chance.

I find when I really lean into the ‘depths of the depression’ stage, the ridiculousness and self-indulgence of it sort of entertains me enough to bring me to the final stage: acceptance. My acceptance soundtrack was some retro N-Sync, peanut M&Ms and using my make-up brushes as a microphone.

By 7pm I found myself starring in a horror film called My Friend is Late and My Stomach is Rumbling. I nibbled on edamame to pass the time and my friend arrived in a flurry of umbrellas and apologies.

In her defence, her one-year-old is sleep regressing and wouldn’t settle. We whiled away the evening catching up, interrupting each other every now and again to say how mad it felt to be out again as though neither of us could trust it was actually happening. Around us, people laughed and slurped ramen. A man in the back of the restaurant, overwhelmed by wasabi, started coughing enthusiastically — and that’s when I knew we weren’t back to normal just yet.

At the first sound of a deep cough, the whole place stiffened and quietened.

The poor chap put his hands up and explained it was the spice and not the Covid-19 and, slowly, the silence surged softly backwards. Everyone, I realised, is playing at normal… we all have a bit of PTSD still.