| 11.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘The fashion now is to pretend the ghostwriter is not involved at all’

Many of the Christmas market's bestselling books are penned by people you've never heard of. Meet the unsung heroes of publishing

Ghostwriter Sue Leonard photographed at her home in Co Wicklow. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand

Close

Ghostwriter Sue Leonard photographed at her home in Co Wicklow. Photo: Frank McGrath

Ghostwriter Sue Leonard photographed at her home in Co Wicklow. Photo: Frank McGrath

Ghostwriter Sue Leonard photographed at her home in Co Wicklow. Photo: Frank McGrath

Edel Coffey

The best storytellers are often the ones who disappear from the tale completely. This is doubly true for ghostwriters, who must become invisible (the clue is in the name). No matter how well the books sells - and many of the festive market’s biggest sellers will be ghosted – the most a ghostwriter can hope for is a mention in the acknowledgements at the back of the book. A lucky few get their name on the cover.

Journalist Sue Leonard has published 10 books as a ghost writer, several of which were best-sellers. She first started ghostwriting as a way of earning some extra money.

“Journalism started getting harder around 2009 and then all of my editors left at the same time. So I rang a few publishers and said that I’m interested in ghostwriting.”

Privacy