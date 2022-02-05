The drink may flow at No 10, but the Oireachtas has undergone a detox

In Ireland, alcohol and politics have become like oil and water. The just don’t mix any more, while across the water, Boris Johnston’s inner circle seem to float along on a high tide of booze.

The ‘Drunken Paddy’ has been displaced by ‘Boozy Boris’ and his champagne-quaffing Tory toffs, who have been carting drink into No 10 Downing Street by the case load.

However, it’s not so long ago that the two bars in Leinster House accommodated a drinking culture of heroic proportions. But figures published this week showed that tippling TDs only managed a total of 900 pints between September 19, 2020 and late November last year (admittedly during a pandemic).

Heavy drinking, or ‘social drinking’ as they called it, used to be regarded as a hazard of the job, when a local TD was expected to “buy a round” in the Visitors’ Bar, for a steady procession of constituents “up in Dublin for the day”.

On the other side of the partition was the Members’ Bar, a safe haven from the prying eyes of the public and the media (no slouches at the drinking themselves), where what was known as the ‘Bar Lobby’ could while away an afternoon talking shop and watching the racing on TV.

Now Leinster House is closer to a Temperance hall than a drinking den. Pots of tea and coffee have replaced frothy pints and ‘balls of malt’ as the staple drink of the virtuous political classes.

The former Minister for Finance, Charlie McCreevy, once observed that when politicians were held in high esteem by the public, drinking would often start mid-morning, but as their standing with the public declined, the corridors of power sobered up.

The old-style drinking culture once embraced Buswell’s Hotel across Kildare Street and pubs like Doheny & Nesbitt, O’Reilly’s, Kehoes, and for those politicians who liked to keep a social distance between their public and private lives, Smyth’s on Haddington Road.

Back in the day, government ministers and TDs were also expected to participate in a continuous round of boozy lunches and late afternoon receptions, where they mixed easily with the media, business and social classes, each co-dependent on the other for patronage.

The London diarist Jeffrey Bernard was shocked and delighted to find that his drinking companion after hours in the Horseshoe Bar of the Shelbourne Hotel, with whom he was discussing horse-racing, turned out to be a Mr Haughey, “your prime minister” as he later related the story.

‘The Boss’ was more at home in such surroundings and rarely, if ever, patronised the bars of Leinster House unless seeking out his sidekick PJ Mara.

But those rollicking sessions now seem as out-of-date as a Fianna Fáil overall majority. Since politics became a full-time job (for most members of the Oireachtas) drinking at any time has become so hazardous that most of them no longer regard it as worth the risk.

Just look at the outraged reaction when it emerged that mandarins in the Department of Foreign Affairs had celebrated Ireland winning a seat on the UN Security Council by opening a modest couple of bottles of sparkling wine.

Politicians have even turned on the drinking classes with minimum unit pricing and other taxes to punish those who still favour a hedonistic lifestyle.

There was some amusement in political circles when it was revealed this week that between September 2020 and late November 2021, 900 pints of beer were consumed in the Oireachtas bars. Those with longish memories recalled that in “the good old days” that would probably amount to a week’s consumption, if there was a bit of excitement in the ‘House’ such as a heave against a party leader or an exciting late-night sitting.

The total amount spent in both Leinster House bars over the 14-month period amounted to €63,540. But as €36,279 was spent on food, that means that excluding tea and coffee, less than €25,000 was spent on drink.

It’s a far cry from 2.40am on July, 12, 2013, during the lengthy abortion debate, when Fine Gael TD Tom Barry pulled fellow TD Áine Collins onto his lap as she was passing his seat in the chamber. That night the Members’ Bar stayed open until 5am and took in €1,440 in alcohol sales.

The end of the drinking culture in Leinster House also seems to have coincided with the arrival in large numbers of Sinn Fein. The party leadership actively discourages its members from fraternising with politicians of other hues over ‘the devil’s buttermilk’ in case it might contaminate their quest for power.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is known to enjoy a pint, but his leadership has been characterised by a clean-living image that certainly was not reflected in the lifestyles of some of his predecessors.

Even Jack Lynch, who was famous for his cups of tea with the reverend mothers, enjoyed a glass of whiskey in his day. His favoured tipple was the working man‘s whiskey, Paddy, which is graced with a colourful map of Ireland on its label. In the interests of political clarity, Lynch insisted that the bottle was put away when the whiskey was drained as far as Athlone.

Boris Johnston would have an easier time if some of his colleagues had some form of an Athlone to remind him when to call it a day.