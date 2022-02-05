| 3°C Dublin

The drink may flow at No 10, but the Oireachtas has undergone a detox

Boris Johnson's No 10 parties have been in the spotlight, but closer to home, Leinster House is more Temperance hall than a drinking den Expand

Liam Collins

In Ireland, alcohol and politics have become like oil and water. The just don’t mix any more, while across the water, Boris Johnston’s inner circle seem to float along on a high tide of booze.

The ‘Drunken Paddy’ has been displaced by ‘Boozy Boris’ and his champagne-quaffing Tory toffs, who have been carting drink into No 10 Downing Street by the case load.

