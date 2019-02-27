The dark side of our cleaning obsession

House-work is officially cool. Last year, it was one of social media's hottest trends. In 2019, thanks to the all-conquering Marie Kondo and cleaning influencers like Mrs Mrs Hinch (1.4 million followers and counting) blogging about her spotless bathroom, sales of cleaning products are expected to continue to rise briskly, especially among younger consumers.

On Instagram, videos of toilets being scrubbed to sparkling and kitchen floors so clean you could eat off them attract daily audiences in the tens of thousands. Many of these cleaning fans say their interest in the subject is partly therapeutic - that cleaning is a soothing, mood-boosting activity. And even Mrs Hinch, (whose full name is Sophie Hinchcliffe) has explained that she uses cleaning as a coping strategy to manage her mental health.

Cleaning influencer Mrs Hinch has 1.4 million followers

"I'm a worrier," she said in a recent interview. "For me, to keep my mind off of what was worrying me would be to clean and organise something and love the end result... it helps me control my panic attacks too. Since I've started the account, others have messaged me saying I've changed their lives and helped them with their mental health which, to me, is simply amazing."

There might be a sound psychological basis for this. Distraction is, after all, a key aspect of cognitive behavioural therapy; engaging in a purposeful task is often recommended as a way of breaking out of too much rumination, or the loops of negative thinking which are a feature of anxiety.

But sometimes cleaning itself can become an unhealthy obsession. Waterford mother-of-three Ellen O'Keeffe was never particularly preoccupied with the cleanliness of her home until she became pregnant with her first child. Very quickly, a pre-baby cleaning frenzy spiralled into what she now describes as an "addiction".

"It wasn't clean enough, nothing was clean enough," she remembers. "How could I possibly bring a child into this house? It was filthy. By the end, I was going through maybe six bottles of bleach a day, cleaning bathrooms three or four times a day. Looking back now, it seems insane, but at the time it seemed completely normal. It had completely taken over my mind. I had to clean constantly or else it wasn't good enough.

"It was not healthy. It definitely wasn't. Anyone who came to my house, the smell of bleach just completely overwhelmed them. I would be hoovering at 11.30pm when everyone else was in bed."

It got to the point that her friends and family became worried. "My close family and my partner were saying, 'Ellen, this is ridiculous'. But there was no talking to me at the time. They were wrong, I was right. Everyone else was not good enough at the cleaning, I had to do it."

After her son was born, her priorities shifted rapidly. "I realised I can't be like that and have a small baby. And then when he was born, I almost completely stopped cleaning out of fear that it would take over again. So I stepped back maybe a little bit too far." During her second pregnancy, the same thing happened again. It was only when she became pregnant a third time, "that I realised, I have two small kids. I can't go back to intense cleaning. They take up so much time, it's not good for them to be in this environment of constant bleach".

She recognises that her relationship to cleaning became "a control thing". Her eldest child has autism, which adds to the unpredictability of day-to-day life. "With any kid, to some extent, no two days are ever the same. But when there is any sort of additional needs in your house, no two days are ever the same, no two hours are the same. The only things I can control are all the external factors. So I use cleaning in my house as a way to say, ok, the house is clean, that's one thing I've accomplished. That's done. I don't need to focus on that. All my time can go towards my kids if one of them is having an off day. It's my way to keep calm or control."

Ellen eventually managed to correct the behaviour by setting strict limits for herself. These days, she sets a timer when she's cleaning and stops when the time is up. "At first, I tried just doing one job at a time. But one job never stopped at one job… it would be, 'oh I'll just clean this, oh and just that thing beside it' and X, Y, Z. So that's why I switched to the timer. Whether a job is done or not, I have to stop when the time is up. It was the only way I was going to get control back. As time went on, I realised it's ok to leave things for a little while - nothing bad is going to happen."

Indeed, now she's managed to get her obsession under control, today Ellen is a popular Instagram cleaning guru who shares her tips and tricks for time-effective ways to keep the house spick and span with her 30,000 followers. But when does cleaning stop being a constructive behaviour and start becoming a more maladaptive 'safety behaviour' - the term used by mental health professionals to describe the repetitive behaviours anxiety and OCD sufferers employ as a coping strategies when feeling overwhelmed?

According to clinical psychologist Dr Malie Coyne, maintaining a clean and tidy environment is usually a constructive thing that can contribute to feelings of calm. "Many people find that cleaning can be quite a therapeutic activity, as can ordering our environments for our well-being," she says. "As long as cleaning does not begin to interfere in a significant way with your personal, social or work life, then each to their own."

However, there are clear-cut indications of when a fixation with cleanliness begins to tip over into compulsion. "Excessive cleaning," she says, "is one of five subtypes for OCD and is also known as contamination obsession with washing/cleaning compulsion."

She explains that "OCD affects two per cent of the population or more than one in 50 people. Within this umbrella term, cleaning compulsion is one of the most prevalent OCD subtypes worldwide".

Compulsions, Dr Coyne explains, are defined as "repetitive behaviours, such as cleaning, that the individual feels driven to perform in response to an obsession or according to rigid rules".

There are certain indications that suggest that cleaning has tipped over from a hobby into a compulsion, says Dr Coyne. A clue is often how much time the activity is consuming. "If it takes up more than one hour per day, or if it interferes with the person's sense of self, their social relationships or their work performance, then it becomes a concerning issue which generally requires professional support." People who are suffering from the washing/cleaning compulsion subtype of OCD "will usually focus on feelings of discomfort associated with contamination and wash or clean excessively to reduce these feelings of distress", Dr Coyne says. "For example, you might get intrusive thoughts that your hands or surfaces are dirty, which may be based on a contamination fear of some sort of illness or disease. To get rid of these uncomfortable feelings, you might wash your hands repeatedly or clean your environment for hours at a time to regain a sense of control. This sense of control is only short-lived and can lead to great distress as the compulsion must be repeated. For those most affected, it can be like living in a 'private hell' with little apparent means to escape."

For those whose interest in cleaning has stopped being therapeutic and become part of a cycle of compulsion and distress, there is help at hand. "Thankfully," says Dr Coyne, "there are evidence-based treatments available to alleviate symptoms."

