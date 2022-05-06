The cheap cuddly toys that drove a man to murder

Is it (a) a small plush toy, (b) an extremely speculative investment, or (c) a fascinating social phenomenon?

The Beanie Babies produced by Ty Inc between 1993 and 1999 tick all three boxes. The American soft toy animals were a massive craze. Children loved them.

Being under-stuffed, with plastic pellets at the base, they were tactile and cuddly. In Ireland, they sold for €4.99 apiece.

Originally, there were nine designs: Patti the platypus, Spot the dog, Squealer the pig, Brownie the bear, Chocolate the moose, Pinchers the lobster, Splash the killer whale, Legs the frog, and Flash the dolphin.

The series came to include around include 822 types of animals, 144 of which had multiple versions. Each one had a heart-shaped ear-tag, printed with name, poem and birthday, which made them seem individual. And there was always something new to want.

Then, in the mid-1990s, the craze known as “Beanie Mania” took hold. Somewhere along the line, adult collectors came to imagine they could make their fortunes by investing in small plush toys.

It was a period of sheer lunacy, comparable to the Tulip Mania of the Dutch Golden Age and also to the current willingness to invest in NFTs. Beanie Babies became a consumer craze like no other.

Its heartland was in the United States, particularly Chicago, but Ireland caught the tail wind of the hurricane.

The ratio between supply and demand was cleverly manipulated by the creator of Beanie Babies, Ty Warner. By 1995, he had started subtly marketing the toys as collectibles. Designs were produced and then “retired”, creating a sense of scarcity.

Zac Bissonnette, author of The Great Beanie Baby Bubble: Mass Delusion and the Dark Side of Cute Hardcover (2015) quotes a teenage collector in Chicago: “It was mad in the stores after a retirement was announced. There would be queues out the door before a delivery of new Beanies had even arrived, and I even saw grown women fighting over stock a few times.”

In 1997, McDonald’s began distributing Teenie Beanie Babies in Happy Meals. These too became collectible.

The advent of eBay, which was founded in 1995, helped to create a perfect storm. The auction site offered an international marketplace for collectibles. Bissonnette writes that, Beanie Babies were ten percent of eBay’s sales in its early days, with an average selling price of $30, six times the retail price.

He also includes an interview with a man imprisoned for killing his co-worker over a Beanie Baby debt.

In 1998, a reporter for the Seattle Times recorded the moment when the Canadian border opened up to Beanie Babies, which had previously been smuggled into the US as contraband.

“As long as the Beanie Babies are for personal use and people buy no more than three of the same kind, crossing over the Canadian border with more than one Beanie Baby won't be a problem anymore, said Kathy Lisius, supervisory import specialist for the US Customs Service.”

By 1999, Ty was (briefly) the world’s biggest toy company and Ty Warner was the 877th richest man in the world. Then, the bubble burst.

The toys that many had considered as their retirement fund, became almost worthless. Nowadays, Beanie Babies are most likely to be found at car boot sales amid boxes of unwanted toys.

The story does have winners. The biggest of these is Ty Warner who was No. 359 on the Forbes 400 list of the richest people in America in 2020. Then, there are the those who are clever (or lucky) enough to have rare Beanie Babies in their collection. Some of these can sell for thousands of euro.

The value depends on rarity and condition (without intact tags, no toy will be worth much). The original nine are still collectible. So is the first edition of the purple bear made to commemorate Princess Diana in 1997. At the time of writing, there are several of these on eBay with prices up to €29,000 but there are almost identical looking bears listed for a great deal less.

Tread carefully. Not all reports are reliable and not all toys are as they appear to be.

According to the Action Network, a website that publishes betting insights and analytics, the most expensive Beanie Baby sold in 2021 was Gobbles the turkey who fetched $24,000 (€21,522) with Halo bear and Princess bear in second place.

The real winners, though, are the kids who somehow persuaded their parents to buy them endless cuddly toys.