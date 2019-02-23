The bombs that broke a city’s heart

On the night of November 21, 1974, the IRA tore the lives of dozens of families apart and left a community shattered as they bombed two pubs in the centre of Birmingham.

The attacks on the Mulberry Bush and the Tavern in the Town left 21 innocent civilians dead and 182 people injured.

Many were literally blown apart, or burned beyond recognition in the carnage.

Now, as the inquests into the killings open, Julie Hambleton, whose teenage sister Maxine lost her life in the attack, stills clings to her hope for “truth, accountability and justice”.

But she is furious that families are having to raise money on the streets to meet the full legal bills of the inquest. And she is upset that the perpetrators may never be called to account.

Julie, who has campaigned for the truth to be told for over a decade, finds it galling that the men who carried out the killing, whose names have been well known for some time, were able to kill with impunity.

“What kind of a society allows mass murderers to have their liberty?”

One of the reputed ringleaders of the bomb attacks, now deceased, has a Sinn Féin party cumann named after him — a fact that might be regarded as an act of callous disrespect to the families of the victims.

In recent days, the former Labour MP and investigative journalist Chris Mullin confirmed the names of two of the bombers in an article in the London Review of Books.

Mullin says James Francis Gavin, an IRA member and former British soldier convicted for other crimes, was one of two men who planted bombs in the Tavern in the Town and the Mulberry Bush. Gavin died in 2002.

Mullin also confirmed the name of Mick Murray, who died in 1999, as one of the two bomb-makers.

Mullin interviewed the IRA man about the killings in the 1980s, but did not reveal his identity at the time.

Sinn Féin’s Mick Murray cumann in the Clontarf Ward is named after the man held responsible for the worst civilian atrocity on English soil during the Troubles.

One of the effusive tributes to Murray in the party’s in-house paper, An Phoblacht, said: “Mick dedicated his life to the cause of Irish freedom.”

After his death, Larry O’Toole, a Sinn Féin councillor in Dublin, is reported to have described Murray as “a brave freedom fighter” and “a truly dedicated Irish republican”.

But as she prepares for the inquests, Julie Hambleton this week called on Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald to drop Mick Murray’s name from the party’s branch out of respect to the families of victims.

Speaking to Review, she said the use of Mick Murray’s name for one of the party’s branches was tantamount to incitement — “It would be like the English opening a building and naming it after Myra Hindley.”

Julie says the Birmingham bombers not only caused the deaths of 21 innocent people — and the maiming of many others — they allowed other men, the “Birmingham Six”, to serve time for a crime they did not commit.

“They let the Birmingham Six rot in prison, and still they didn’t come forward to admit that they had done it,” says Julie Hambleton.

Paddy Joe Hill, Hugh Callaghan, Richard McIlkenny, Gerry Hunter, Billy Power and Johnny Walker were all sentenced to life imprisonment for the murders.

The innocent men were convicted on the basis of forensic evidence linking them with explosives that was later discredited.

The nature of the police investigation and the trial itself fell far short of decent standards of justice. As well as faulty forensic evidence, confessions were apparently forced out of the innocent men who were held by the police.

As Chris Mullin puts it in his account: “The suspects who confessed claimed they did so after being beaten and deprived of sleep, having aggressive dogs put in their cells and, in one case, being subjected to a mock execution using blank cartridges.”

While the innocent men were jailed for murder, at the same trial Mick Murray sat silently in the courtroom. He was convicted of lesser charges of conspiracy to cause explosions and served 12 years in jail.

An account of the self-confessed IRA member in the Birmingham Mail said he was a 38-year-old labourer and father-of-six who lived in Erdington, an area popular with Irish immigrants.

He was reported to be one of the IRA men who prepared the bombs, and after they were planted, he phoned two warnings from a phone box to local newspapers using IRA code words.

But these warnings were delayed because the first phone he came to had been vandalised.

In the first warning, he reportedly told operator Ian Cropper: “There is a bomb planted in the Rotunda and there is a bomb in New Street at the tax office. This is Double X.”

The bombs had been placed in bags and reportedly left in the Mulberry Bush pub in the Rotunda building and at the Tavern in the Town, the building that housed the tax office, by James Francis Gavin and another man.

On the visits to both pubs, one man ordered drinks, while another put the bomb in place.

After being notified about the warning, police arrived to clear the 25-storey Rotunda, but the first bomb in the Mulberry Bush went off just six minutes after the initial phone call.

The explosion was reported to have blown a vast crater in the concrete floor, and part of the roof collapsed, trapping victims. Others were hit by flying furniture, and passers-by out on the street were hit by flying glass.

‘My eardrums are burst’

The second bomb exploded in the Tavern in the Town 10 minutes later, with the blast blowing many victims into a brick wall.

A survivor, Steve Cox, described the feeling in an interview with ITV: “With a noise like I’ve never heard before, I’m lifted up and half somersaulting, I’m thrown into the wall.

“My eardrums are burst, I’ve lost all my hair, my eyebrows and lashes are burned off and my sweater has melted to my body.”

Among those who died in the Tavern in the Town were two “inseparable brothers”, Desmond and Eugene Reilly, the sons of Irish immigrants from Donegal.

According to local accounts, their mother Bridget initially believed one son was dead, only to find out that both had been killed by the blast.

Maxine Hambleton, aged just 18, was killed soon after entering the pub and was reported to be standing near the bomb when it exploded. The teenager was studying for her A-Levels, and had recently worked in a vineyard in France to brush up on her language skills. She had gone into the pub to give out invitations to friends for a house-warming party.

Her sister Julie remembers her older sister as a forward-thinking, lovely girl with a hippy style — she made flared jeans for her younger sister.

“That night, we knew Maxine was in town but it never entered our heads that she was in the bomb. We saw the ITN newsflash about the explosions.”

Julie’s stepfather broke the news to her and her sister Jane on the following day after she returned from school.

She describes her reaction after hearing that her older sister had died: “You go into another universe where everything becomes surreal.

“You think you are dreaming. Your world and your mind and your body are outside themselves.

“They are all working independently because your body goes into shock — and your life is never the same again.”

There was naturally revulsion at the scale of the slaughter and a sense of shame in Ireland.

In an editorial after the bombings, the Irish Independent said the actions of the IRA bombers “can make one ashamed to be Irish”.

As the editorial put it: “The Irish at home and abroad condemn utterly and without qualification any acts of violence, let alone atrocities on the scale of the bombs in Birmingham.”

On the day after the bombings, the IRA denied responsibility for the attacks.

But Kieran Conway, who had just been appointed as the IRA’s Director of Intelligence, told Review that there was shock among the leadership in the aftermath.

“I was outraged at the time as were Dáithí Ó Conaill (a senior IRA commander) and other members of the leadership,” he tells Review.

Conway said he was in the building when a “debrief” took place in the aftermath of the killings, but says he had no knowledge of the bombings in advance.

Although he described the operation as a “disgrace”, the former IRA spymaster takes a curiously ambivalent attitude to the bomb attacks.

Asked if the IRA was not reckless in placing bombs in pubs, where crowds would be gathering, Conway tells Review: “It was accidental and absolutely not intended.

“If you were asking was it reckless to plant a bomb when you were informed that a bomb warning would be given, I would say not really, not reckless.”

The ex-IRA man and alumnus of Blackrock College said he supported the “Nuremberg defence” — where the actions of junior ranks could be excused because they were obeying orders.

Citing the example of the death of Jean McConville, the mother murdered by the IRA in 1972, said: “If three people take her to a beach and shoot her, they are less reprehensible than the person who ordered it.”

Conway, who now practises in Dublin as a lawyer, says he has been asked to attend the inquest through the coroner’s solicitor.

“I am aware that I am wanted in the UK. Unless the authorities give me safe passage there and back, I would not be in a position to travel.”

He says he is now scheduled to give evidence by video link on March 21, and he will make his “personal apologies” to the families.

Julie Hambleton insists she is not interested in apologies from the IRA, but wants to see justice done. She dismisses out of hand the suggestion from Kieran Conway or other ex-IRA men that the Birmingham bombings were in any way accidental.

“There is nothing accidental about any bombing,” says Julie. “If you are going to go and plant bombs in a pub or any other building where you know there are crowds of people then you should know that there are going to be fatalities and injuries.

“A five-year-old could work that out — he is talking out of his backside.”

On the night of November 21, the self-styled “freedom fighters” of the IRA not only broke the hearts of ordinary working-class Birmingham families, depriving them of their loved ones, they also made life extremely difficult for the Irish community in the city as they suffered an inevitable backlash.

Maurice Malone, a second generation Irishman who is now chief executive of the Birmingham Irish Association, tells Review: “It was not just 21 people who died that night on November 21. The Irish community in Birmingham died.”

Irish workers at British Leyland’s car plant and in other factories were attacked, and Irish businesses were petrol bombed.

Maurice says the community suffered a loss of confidence from that moment and he says the backlash affected his own family directly.

Irish workers assaulted

One day his father, also called Maurice, a worker in the Lotus factory, was able to enjoy banter with his fellow workers, playing dominoes and going out for pints. But that all changed when the bombs went off.

“Soon after the bombings, he was verbally abused and assaulted during a tea break, and came home battered and bruised.

“On the following Monday, he was told to leave his job for his own safety.”

None of this deflected the IRA, which was to continue its campaign of violence for another two decades.

Some of the bombers returned to Ireland, and there has been little in the way of public remorse in the intervening years, or acknowledgement of the scale of the slaughter.

One of the tributes to Mick Murray in An Phoblacht merely mentions in passing how he was “captured in Birmingham in November 1974” and that he sat in complete silence throughout his trial, refusing to plead or take part in the proceedings.

Another tribute said: “After Mick returned home, not unlike many other comrades, he continued to unselfishly give his support and commitment to the struggle.”

In recent years in Birmingham, attempts have been made to heal the scars that have affected the Irish community for two generations. The Birmingham Irish Association was instrumental in supporting the building of an impressive new memorial to the victims, which opened late last year.

Julie Hambleton is grateful for the support received for the victims’ families, and was particularly moved by the visit of the President Michael D Higgins to the memorial in recent weeks.

“He was so kind, respectful and thoughtful,” she says.

The bomb attacks were regarded as the darkest day in the history of the city, and Julie Hambleton appreciates the support from the victims of other atrocities in the Troubles — including the Kingsmill Massacre, Bloody Sunday and Ballymurphy.

“Their grief is equal to our grief, and we share each other’s pain.”

Birmingham pub bombings: a timeline

November 1974

Powerful explosions take place in two pubs in Birmingham - the Mulberry Bush and Tavern in the Town. The bombings kill 21 people and injure 182. The dead are aged between 17 and 51. It is - at the time - the worst terrorist attack ever to hit Britain.

August 1975

Six men, all originally from Northern Ireland, Patrick (Paddy) Joseph Hill, Hugh Callaghan, Richard McIlkenny, Gerard Hunter, William Power and John Walker, are convicted of 21 counts of murder and each is given a life sentence.

March 1976

The so-called Birmingham Six make their first appeal against their convictions. This is refused by the Court of Appeal.

1985

Granada TV's World in Action documentary series casts serious doubt on the case against the Birmingham Six, as journalist Chris Mullin (below) investigates.

1986

Mullin's book, Error of Judgment: The Truth About the Birmingham Pub Bombings, sets out a detailed case supporting the men's claims that they were innocent. This includes his claim to have met some of those who were actually responsible for the bombings.

January 1987

The British Home Office refers the convictions of the Birmingham Six to the Court of Appeal.

January 1988

The original convictions are ruled to be "safe and satisfactory".

August 1990

The Home Secretary David Waddington (right) again refers the convictions of the Birmingham Six to the Court of Appeal as a result of fresh evidence.

March 1991

The Birmingham Six are freed after serving 16 years in prison. Their case is now regarded as one of the worst miscarriages of justice in British history. West Midlands Police begin re-investigating the case but no new arrests are made.

2001

The Birmingham Six receive compensation for their wrongful imprisonment ranging from £840,000 to £1.2m

November 2011

Julie and Brian Hambleton, who lost their 18-year-old sister Maxine in the bombs, set up the group Justice4the21. Their aim is to reopen criminal investigations and secure convictions for the violent death of their family members. They finance their legal expenses through crowdfunding.

April 2014

The West Midlands Police refuses to reopen an inquiry into the case.

Kieran Conway

December 2014

A former senior officer of the Provisional Irish Republican Army (IRA), Kieran Conway (above), admits the group's involvement in the Birmingham pub bombings.

June 2016

Senior Coroner Louise Hunt rules that the inquests should be resumed and highlights two occasions when police were warned of imminent IRA attacks in the city.

July 2017

Coroner decides that the new inquests will not identify any potential suspects. Meanwhile, a self-confessed IRA bomb maker Michael Hayes tells the BBC he was part of the group responsible for the Birmingham pub bombings and issues an apology.

January 2018

After protests from relatives of victims, the High Court rules that the suspects will be named. The coroner appeals.

September 2018

The High Court rules the coroner doesn't have to name the suspects. The inquest is now due to start in February 2019.

November 2018

The Birmingham Irish Association erect a memorial to the victims of the bombs, exactly 44 years after they occurred.

President Michael D Higgins with wife Sabina in Birmingham

February 2019

President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina (above) visit the Birmingham bomb memorial site. In a lengthy article on the bombings, Chris Mullin again identifies two of the four men he said were responsible for the crime.

Indo Review