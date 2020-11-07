| 2.3°C Dublin

The Big Read: Love and loathing in a divided America

Democracy is at stake, there is talk of civil war and the next four years could prove chaotic. Yet there is still an energy in the US today running counter to the isolation that so many citizens have inflicted on themselves, writes Colum McCann in New York

A Trump supporter clashes with a demonstrator at Black Lives Matter Plaza across from the White House on election night Expand

For America this week, it was all about the reality of waking up. The good news was that it managed to actually wake. The bad news was the nature of the reality it woke up to.

It did not matter if you were a Democrat or a Republican, north, south, east, west: the shots of dopamine that went across the brain were not going to last very long. The neurons quickly transmitted the sensory information to the cerebral cortex, and the chemical messengers of political reality kicked in.

You weren’t going to get out of bed with a bounce. Breakfast was served on a platter of doubt and dread. The occasional dollop of hope was not going to last. It quickly became clear that one person’s insanity was another’s fantasy. The news was a series of stunned submissions. The days stretched out in a series of exclamation and question marks: nerves on Monday, fear on Tuesday, confusion on Wednesday, a nagging doubt on Thursday.

