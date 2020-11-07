The Big Read: Love and loathing in a divided America

For America this week, it was all about the reality of waking up. The good news was that it managed to actually wake. The bad news was the nature of the reality it woke up to.

It did not matter if you were a Democrat or a Republican, north, south, east, west: the shots of dopamine that went across the brain were not going to last very long. The neurons quickly transmitted the sensory information to the cerebral cortex, and the chemical messengers of political reality kicked in.

You weren’t going to get out of bed with a bounce. Breakfast was served on a platter of doubt and dread. The occasional dollop of hope was not going to last. It quickly became clear that one person’s insanity was another’s fantasy. The news was a series of stunned submissions. The days stretched out in a series of exclamation and question marks: nerves on Monday, fear on Tuesday, confusion on Wednesday, a nagging doubt on Thursday.

The complicated architecture of the brain kept evolving all week long until it just became clear that we that we were part of the unbearable reality of love and loathing in a country that has, over the past few years, been plunged into almost unfathomable turmoil.

We are living, no doubt, in the exponential age. Everything seems to be going in double-quick time. Nothing is off-limits — not even the most perverse political claims of cheating, lying and scaremongering. If there is one constant, it is that we are constantly being disrupted.

Trump was winning here. Biden was gaining there. The needle was swinging in different directions. This state was going blue and then it was going red. Mail-in ballots were pro-Trump here and pro-Biden there. The pollsters stood by, a little shocked and embarrassed as Florida was called, then Texas, then North Carolina, until of course North Carolina seemed to reverse course. So much might hinge on a single electoral vote in Nebraska. Or the mail bags in Pennsylvania. Or on a broken water pipe in Fulton County, Georgia. Trump said he would go to the Supreme Court before the count was complete. The election he said, on his permanently incontinent Twitter feed, was being stolen. Biden counselled calm, but also suggested there was no doubt he was going to win.

It could have all made for Borgesian farce if it wasn’t so very real and so very consequential, not just to Americans, but to all of us waking up, disoriented, around the world.

***

Way back in 1986, I took a bicycle across the United States. The journey took a year-and-a-half. I cycled 12,000km, beginning in Boston, down to Florida, across to Texas, down to Mexico, back up through New Mexico, across to the west coast. I eventually came across the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, where I phoned my father back in Dublin and told him that I had indeed found a country that, like a Hopkins poem, was counter, original, spare and strange.

Colum McCann during his cycle around the US in the 1980s

Colum McCann during his cycle around the US in the 1980s

America was a rattlebag, but it was a profoundly friendly and open one. I had met people from an incredible array of backgrounds: the poor, the rich, the black, the brown, the brilliant, the lost, the gorgeous, the insane. The landscape, especially out west, was beautiful beyond measure. I had been shown hospitality at just about every turn. Sure, I had a few run-ins, but I was seldom scared.

What struck me most about the American spirit was how open and inquisitive it was. Where was I going? How would I get there? What was propelling me? I rode about 80km a day. I took odd jobs. I never once got a hotel room. I either slept outdoors or I was given a place to stay for however long I wanted. People would flag me down and tell me about their own lives, their small joys and their epic fears.

There was poverty on display, for sure. And there was rampant inequality. Yet there was an air of optimism about the people, even in the face of all the immediate realities of race and economy.

America felt… well, it felt democratic.

Perhaps this is just a form of intense nostalgia, because it’s more than three decades ago, but I have begun to wonder what might happen if I were to hop on my 18-speed Schwinn and head off down the blue highways of America today. A part of me really wants to believe that it would the same sort of place, that I have made an error in judgement, and that, at its core, it is still a country where people can, if they really want to, open up their ribcages, wring out their hearts a little, and begin to understand one another.

And yet another part of me, a little ashamed of my own ageing cynicism, feels that there might be no possible way of stepping in the same river twice. America has, to a great extent, come indoors. It has closed its curtains. It has locked the room, declared itself a no-go zone. It has been caught in the glow of a handheld machine. Americans have put a very singular GPS co-ordinate on who they want to be, left or right. This is my truth, this is my world, stay away from me, you’re wrong, I’m correct, and my truth is the only proper one. Perhaps this is true in Ireland too, or all around the world, caught up in our narcissism and fear, but it feels especially poignant in the States, a dis-ease that has become an actual disease.

US President Donald Trump speaks on election night in the East Room of the White House

US President Donald Trump speaks on election night in the East Room of the White House

What we have seen in America, especially over the past four years, is a startling inability to embrace the multiplicity of the country — the immigrants and the dreamers and the forgotten and the lost. Walt Whitman celebrated America because it was large and it contained multitudes. More than anything these days, America feels singular in its intention to divide itself. Who would have thought, a decade ago, of the possibility of civil war? Who would have thought we could be propounding theories of a dissolution of the country? Who would have felt that the democracy might dissolve? Not many. But that talk that is out there now: on the airways, in the barber shops, in the classrooms. Doubt, despair, division.

How did it come about? Something Neanderthal was unleashed during the term of Donald Trump. It might still be too early to pinpoint exactly what it is; systemic racism, or latent greed, or blind bitterness. But those feelings, it can be argued, have always been there and perhaps even at a higher pitch, and he was just exposing them with a rabid honesty. But what was it that made it so newly apparent? And why were we only realising it now?

It happened not just on the right but the left too, which in some cases swung so far left that it became a mirror image of the right.

And yet. And yet. And yet.

Donald Trump may be a damp white loaf of a man, and Joe Biden might be slightly rumpled in his cardigan, but there is still an energy in America today that is counter to the rampant simplicities so prominently on display this week.

A Trump supporter in Houston, Texas on US election day

A Trump supporter in Houston, Texas on US election day

Part of the ongoing problem has been the infantilisation of the American people not only by the politicians and the media, but by the people themselves. There is an inability to declare oneself dappled or brindled or speckled or full of contradiction. So much in contemporary America demands that you be only one thing. You’re either black or you’re Muslim or you’re Irish or you’re urban or you’re rural or you’re red or you’re blue when the fact of the matter is that most people are often so many things all at once.

The essential problem is the strip-mining of nuance from contemporary debate and a bias against the intellect, as if the thinking body might be something to dread. There is a startling lack of affection for others. The official hatreds are the ones to follow. There is no such thing as “across the aisle”. The information chambers are impermeable. Some of it, of course, might have to do with “social” media, but a good deal of it stems from an innate fear, and a lack of risk, and ideas so devoid of complication that they become ruinous. America is not even running scared, it’s stumbling scared.

The president you get is the country you get. And the job of the next one will be to scuff things up a bit.

***

Monday: The boards have gone up over all the windows on Fifth Avenue. The cathedral of commerce putting on its blinkers. The Trump building is surrounded by police with machine guns. It looks like a coup has already taken place. Angry sound of helicopters over Central Park. A red sunset in the blue sky. More blue than red, but that’s true just about everywhere.

Tuesday: The line at the polling booth begins at 5am. The first in line is an older black man in a hooded Harvard sweatshirt. He sips coffee, says that he is interested in weaponising justice. An interesting construction. The queue stretches around the block. I have a vague hope that we will see today what we are connected to rather than what we’re separated from. JM texts me to say that he prefers the term “anti-social media”. Walked 12 aimless miles. No revelations but still optimistic. Dinner with the N4 crew. We are slowly stunned into silence. Florida first. Georgia. The bottles drain. Never really envisaged a loss. More people voted for Trump than 2016, who could have ever believed that. Fear of protests. How do you lift a nation out of its abulia?

Wednesday: Hangover. Better news, like a rozziner. Arizona. Wisconsin. Pennsylvania. Biden might make it. The dream of this becoming a better place. Everyone is on tenterhooks. G mentions the notion of Don Jr running for office next time around. A narrative of entitlement, loss, wounding and larger-than-life royalty. “If Trump loses, the Trumps do not go away.” Replete with anxiety every time I click on the internet. The Wall Street Journal used to run a feature where stock exchange experts were pitted against random throws of a dart against the stock pages. The darts nearly always won.

Thursday: A run in the dawn. Light up earlier. It seems to come from the ground. This might happen. And then the news from Arizona. Ten thousand votes and suddenly the margin is different yet again. There are always two directions, coming and going. The key is being able to move in them both. Feels like a lesson in battlefield medicine. Cauterise the wound. Bring the body back. But you can’t prop the corpse up and pretend everything is alright.

***

The next four years promise even more chaos. Maybe not the same extent of buffoonery, indifference, hatred, narcissism and brutal ruthlessness that the past four years have shown, but it will not be easy by any manner or means. The presidency, it seems — at least at this point, barring legal chicanery — will be blue. But the US Senate will be red. That mixture will not, unfortunately, bring about a purpling of America.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Delaware a day after the US election

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Delaware a day after the US election

There will be battles over Supreme Court justices. The stink of the economy will hang over every move. There may very well be a mountain of resentment built up on the false idea that the election was stolen. Trump might hang around, or bring on another brand of merry thieves, including his sons, or even threaten another run in 2024. Oh, and of course there still might be the matter of a nasty little virus still floating about.

It certainly seems that the chalice has been poisoned. America will be more difficult to govern than ever before and, at the same time, its influence around the world will most likely continue to diminish. The new president will inhabit a sharply divided country. There is no escaping that. It seems to some like two distinct countries, but the truth is, it may be that it’s so much more than that. There are several states, several countries, several pathways. These “states” might be marvellous in their diversity if only they could talk to another. But they can’t. Or rather they don’t seem to want to. They have decided they don’t like one another and they never will. They have invented their own isolation. And they are stuck in their own certainty that they are entirely correct.

So, how with such division can anyone sew things back together?

Bertolt Brecht once asked if there would be singing in the dark times. His answer was that, yes, there would be singing about the dark times.

Still, there have been some spectacular leaps forward in the American realm in recent years, not least the long-awaited full recognition and possible countering of a racist past. Also, a suggested reconfiguration of how to police, and how to create more viable forms of community. Young politicians — the likes of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — have broken through the ranks and brought squads of dreamers along with them. A Harvard poll taken in July of this year found that 92pc of Americans support racial equality. And 71pc said we “have more in common with each other than many people think”.

Young politicians — the likes of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — have broken through the ranks and brought squads of dreamers along with them

Young politicians — the likes of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — have broken through the ranks and brought squads of dreamers along with them

There are several scenarios that still shore up hope. It has to be recognised that the voter turnout and the voter participation, even when Neanderthal, was phenomenal in terms of pure mathematics. It revealed a good extent of possibility. Biden might just well be the experienced, guiding hand. A wise, kind head is needed. His running mate, Kamala Harris, is a woman of colour, and it’s quite likely that she will one day be in power, several years too late for sure, but the first female president, and the second person of colour, long awaited.

There is light, too, among the very young, a truly engaged and enraged Generation Z. They have shown an unflinching, unswerving determination. They have a capacity to surprise, to haul out of themselves what it means to care about others. The key is trying to find a way to access these pinpoints of light.

Change has to happen, real change. It cannot only come from above: it must be crowd-sourced and surprising, like a thousand Greta Thunbergs all at once slipping out of the classrooms in Alabama, or Rhode Island, with a little bit of sacred rage pushing them into new territory. Maybe then they will recognise that they are not nearly as powerless, or even vapid, as their political parties and TV channels seem to want them to be.

This capacity for nuance and complication is vital to this sense of change. The humbling ability to stand up and say “I don’t know”, or “I would like to learn”, or “I am confused”, might be a gateway to dissolve the disease of certainty that has taken a grip on the American imagination.

This past week has been a wound. But scars have the power to remind us that our past is real. In the meantime, in between time, we wait for the tissue to heal.