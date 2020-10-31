The Big Read: How Joe Biden has played on his Irish Catholic roots as he bids to topple Donald Trump

If Joe Biden finally succeeds in his 32-year quest to be president of the United States, he will be the most self-consciously Irish politician in the role since John F Kennedy.

Already, there are signs that we could see the greenest White House in more than half a century. Biden is already surrounded by a coterie of influential Irish Americans, and they are ready to move into the West Wing to fill senior posts if he wins on Tuesday.

Brian O’Dwyer, a New York attorney and member of Biden’s finance committee, says: “When Biden is back, we are going to have the greatest hooley in the White House on St Patrick’s Day.”

For Barack Obama, the Irish lineage traced back to Moneygall, Co Offaly was a political afterthought and he did not always appear to take it seriously as he brandished a pint for the camera.

Although Bill Clinton played a historic role in Northern Ireland, his claims to Irish forebears are regarded as tenuous to say the least.

Biden, on the other hand, was born in the Irish heartland of Scranton, Pennsylvania, one of the most Irish cities in America. He was the daughter of a Finnegan, tracing his roots back to Louth and Mayo.

Biden was steeped in Irish history and poetry, once suggesting as a young senator that the historical figure he most admired was Wolfe Tone. He told the journalist Niall O’Dowd that he grew up hearing stories from his aunt about the Black and Tans.

He remains a devout Catholic, and clung to rosary beads as the presidential team in the White House watched on screen as Osama bin Laden was killed.

It could be said that he takes a typically Irish à la carte approach to Catholic doctrine as well, celebrating his faith, but jettisoning some of the church’s more conservative teachings.

Remarkably, Biden was the first Catholic to serve as vice-president. If he knocks out Trump, he will be only the second Catholic president in the White House, after JFK. He has fought a long, hard game, failing twice before to get a nomination. Most of those who know him see a much cannier, streetwise operator than the affable, “hey buddy” exterior indicates.

Evan Osnos, author of a new biography Joe Biden: American Dreamer, tells Review: “He knows when to go for the handshake and when to go for the punch in the ribs, and he knows how to do both with a smile.”

The Irish For Biden Campaign is launched in Biden's ancestral hometown of Carlingford, Co Louth in early October

The Irish For Biden Campaign is launched in Biden's ancestral hometown of Carlingford, Co Louth in early October

Biden’s mother, Jean Finnegan — whose ancestors left Louth after the Famine — was by all accounts a formidable presence during his upbringing. His father, who also boasted some Irish lineage, cleaned boilers and sold cars.

“The Finnegans were not to be trifled with,” Osnos says. “They were a pretty tough bunch.” In his book, Osnos tells how when Biden was in school one day, a nun mocked him for stuttering. His mother, a devout Catholic, stomped down to the school and told the sister in no uncertain terms: “If you ever speak to my son like that again, I’ll come back and rip that bonnet off your head.”

Trump may be regarded as the ultimate showman in the White House as the star of The Apprentice. But in a different way, there is also a strong element of this to Biden, and his Irish background is part of it. Like many successful reality show contestants, he knows that a backstory can help your career.

Biden bills himself as the politician who has overcome adversity, and that is understandable.

He lost his first wife, Neilia, and their infant daughter Naomi in a car accident when he was a young senator. Were it not for another tragedy before the last presidential election, he could have been president already. Biden ruled himself out of contention after his son Beau died of cancer at the age of 46.

He likes to talk about how he conquered his stutter when he was young by reciting Yeats poems in front of the mirror. He continues to pepper his speeches with Irish poetry, his favourite being Seamus Heaney’s oft-quoted line from The Cure at Troy: “But then, once in a lifetime / The longed-for tidal wave / Of justice can rise up / And hope and history rhyme.”

According to the Washington Post, when Biden told his daughter Ashley that he would be joining Obama’s ticket for the White House in 2008, she mentioned those verses.

“You know how you’re always quoting Seamus Heaney about hope and history rhyming?” she said. “This is hope and history.”

If Biden wins the presidency on Tuesday night, it is likely that he will be joined by a battle-hardened group of advisers, some of whom were part of Obama’s “Irish brigade” in the last Democrat administration.

Two of his most-trusted officials are likely to be the Donilon brothers from Providence, Rhode Island. Like Biden, they come from modest Catholic Irish backgrounds and have been credited with the election strategy of allowing Trump to dominate the airwaves and ultimately fall into traps of his own making.

Tom Donilon is a former national security adviser from the Obama administration. Mike Donilon is Biden’s long-time strategist and has been described as the candidate’s “alter ego” and the “soul of the campaign”.

Osnos says: “[Mike] Donilon has written some of Biden’s most important speeches and he is the guy whispering in Biden’s ear that he should not be buffeted by the latest tweet or trend.”

Close political observers have noted Donilon’s key strategy is to emphasise Biden’s decency and steadiness in contrast to a quarrelsome and erratic president.

“This is really about character and values as opposed to issues and ideology,” Donilon said in one interview.

Biden portrays himself as the ordinary Joe, up against an entitled plutocrat, born into privilege. As he said of the Trumps in the first debate: “They look down their nose on Irish Catholics, like me, who grow up in Scranton. They look down on people who don’t have money.”

Hyping up Biden’s Irishness may be a useful tactic in an election campaign, but would it really matter in the Oval Office?

There has been mounting alarm in British diplomatic circles that the traditional “special relationship” between the UK and American governments may be supplanted by Irish-American connections at the heart of the administration, and that this could affect Britain’s prospects of a post-Brexit trade deal with the US.

Niall O’Dowd, who co-chairs the campaign group Irish Americans for Biden, says the Irish American Jake Sullivan is likely to be a key figure in the administration. Now a foreign policy adviser to Biden, Sullivan has advised Hillary Clinton on Northern Ireland, and has raised concerns about the effects of Brexit there.

British diplomats were taken aback when Biden made an intervention on Ireland in the campaign amid fears that Britain’s approach to Brexit talks could undermine the Good Friday Agreement.

Biden tweeted: “We can’t allow the Good Friday Agreement that brought peace to Northern Ireland to become a casualty of Brexit. Any trade deal between the US and UK must be contingent upon respect for the agreement and preventing the return of a hard border. Period.”

Samantha Power, who grew up in Dublin, would bring more Irish flavour to the administration. The former US ambassador to the UN would be expected to take on a senior foreign policy role.

Professor Liam Kennedy, chair of American studies at University College Dublin, says close Irish-American links to the White House are invaluable to Ireland. But he says we should not underestimate the importance of the special relationship between Britain and America, and its likely continuity.

“It’s not an empty myth. If you look at the sharing of intelligence services between the United States and the UK, for example, it’s phenomenally important.”

In areas such as defence and security, there is a deep state that continues with close co-operation behind the scenes, and that is likely to continue whether Biden or Trump is in charge. The British may even welcome Biden as a less erratic figure than Trump.

Nevertheless, Kennedy says the ‘soft power’ card that Ireland has been able to play through its lobby in Washington and the relationships between the embassy and Irish-American politicians is quiet but extremely strong.

In terms of Irish appointments in the White House, one to watch would be Michael Dowling, the former Limerick hurler who has been heavily involved in tackling the coronavirus as head of Northwell Health, New York’s largest private hospital chain.

O’Dowd says: “He has been mentioned as a possible secretary of health and human services after doing a great job on Covid in tandem with the New York state governor Andrew Cuomo, who is very close to Biden.”

There was a time when the Irish voted en masse for the Democrats, but that political bloc has faded since JFK’s time.

As they became more assimilated and moved away from their inner-city parishes, Irish Americans scattered politically — and a large contingent became more conservative.

While they remain a powerful presence in the Democrats, Irish Americans were noticeable by their presence in the Trump administration, with names such as Mick Mulvaney, John Kelly and Kellyanne Conway. They were led by Trump’s alt-right ideological powerhouse and disruptor-in-chief Steve Bannon, who declared that he “came from a blue-collar, Irish Catholic, pro-Kennedy, pro-union family of Democrats”.

It was Ronald Reagan who won Bannon over to the Republicans, along with millions of other Irish Americans in the 1980s. While he would not welcome someone of Bannon’s extreme right-wing politics into the fold, Biden is bidding to win back the blue-collar, Catholic Irish vote by appealing to old-fashioned virtues of loyalty, dignity and respect.

Professor Kennedy says: “The Irish in America may no longer be a voting bloc, but there is still a sense of identity. It may mean almost nothing for some people, but for others it’s hugely important.”

“The Irish still do politics across the board — and significantly, they tend to vote.”

Brian O’Dwyer, the attorney, says there is a huge population of Irish-American voters in the swing states, particularly in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Florida. These are the marginal states that swing between Democrats and Republicans, and the Irish populations also shift their voting allegiances. That is why Irish America is seen as crucial.

“The importance of the Irish vote is that it is one of the few swing votes left in the United States,” says O’Dwyer.

O’Dowd says Biden has taken a different approach to Hillary Clinton in seeking to nail down the Irish vote.

“Unlike the Hillary campaign that was all about algorithms and slicing and dicing voting patterns, Biden went the old-fashioned way — realising there were huge numbers of Irish Americans in key states like Pennsylvania, Ohio and Michigan.”

Relatives of Irish emigrants in Ireland have even been enlisted to phone their cousins, siblings, aunts and uncles in the US in an Irish For Biden campaign, led by the Dublin PR man Paul Allen.

White House visitor: Laurita Blewitt, a cousin of Joe Biden, beside a mural of the US presidential candidate in Ballina, Co Mayo. Photo by Keith Heneghan

White House visitor: Laurita Blewitt, a cousin of Joe Biden, beside a mural of the US presidential candidate in Ballina, Co Mayo. Photo by Keith Heneghan

Biden has been a regular visitor to Ireland, and came here after he left office to turn the sod on a hospice in Ballina, Co Mayo, where his fourth cousin Laurita Blewitt works. He showed her around the West Wing in his final days as vice-president, and she joined him on the campaign trail in Las Vegas this year.

Blewitt, who presents a podcast with Tommy Tiernan and Hector Ó hEochagáin, says: “When you talk to him, it’s amazing how connected he is with Ireland. It’s not just manufactured for the election.”

If he wins, Biden will set out to heal the wounds of a fractured country in the depths of the Covid-19.

When he visited Ireland in 2016, he came up with his own variation of the James Joyce line that when he died, Dublin would be written on his heart: “Northeast Pennsylvania will be written on my heart. But Ireland will be written on my soul.”

Who’s who in Joe Biden’s Irish circle

Jake Sullivan

Sullivan served as the former vice-president’s national security adviser and is now a senior aide with a strong interest in Irish affairs. He was a former adviser to secretary of state Hillary Clinton on Northern Ireland and may take the post of national security adviser.

Mary Beth Cahill

From a large Catholic Irish family in Massachusetts, Cahill managed John Kerry’s presidential campaign in 2004. She is now chief executive of the highly influential Democratic National Committee.

Michael Dowling

The former Limerick hurler has led New York’s response to the spread of Covid-19 under the Democrat Governor Andrew Cuomo and is being tipped as a dark horse to take on the role of secretary for health in the new administration.

Samantha Power

Brought up in Ireland, the former war correspondent was US ambassador to the UN in the Obama administration and is now a Biden adviser. She should be in line for a heavyweight foreign policy role if he wins.

Mike and Tom Donilon

The Irish-American brothers are influential figures behind the scenes. Mike has been Biden’s most trusted confidant and strategist since 1981. Tom is a foreign policy adviser, who was national security adviser in the Obama administration.

Anita Dunn

She served as White House communications director for a time in 2009, and was prominent in two of Barack Obama’s election campaigns. She has been a key strategist in the Biden campaign.

Jen O’Malley Dillon

Formerly with Beto O’Rourke, O’Malley Dillon was announced as the campaign manager for Biden’s campaign. Born in Boston, her roots are in Co Galway. She has been keen to emphasise that the race will be closer than many pundits expect.

John McCarthy

A leading figure in the Irish-American community in Washington with roots in Cork, he plays an important role as deputy political director for the Biden team. He took a keen interest in Irish issues as chief of staff for congressman Brendan Boyle.

