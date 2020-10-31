| 13.9°C Dublin

The Big Read: How Joe Biden has played on his Irish Catholic roots as he bids to topple Donald Trump

Behind the scenes, he is backed by a powerful network of Irish Americans who will play a role in his administration. So, what does it mean to be Irish in modern American politics? Kim Bielenberg reports

Team player: Joe Biden shows off his Irish credentials with a hurley during a visit to Dublin in 2016 Expand

Kim Bielenberg

If Joe Biden finally succeeds in his 32-year quest to be president of the United States, he will be the most self-consciously Irish politician in the role since John F Kennedy.

Already, there are signs that we could see the greenest White House in more than half a century. Biden is already surrounded by a coterie of influential Irish Americans, and they are ready to move into the West Wing to fill senior posts if he wins on Tuesday.

Brian O’Dwyer, a New York attorney and member of Biden’s finance committee, says: “When Biden is back, we are going to have the greatest hooley in the White House on St Patrick’s Day.”