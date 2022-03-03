The best value lunch deals for the return to office dining

The past month has seen many of us returning to our workplaces after spending the bulk of two years by our makeshift desks at home.

From the daily commute to evolving dress codes, we’ve had to refamiliarise ourselves with aspects of office life we had largely forgotten about.

There’s also the matter of what we eat. With business closures during lockdown, your old reliables may have vanished, or the pandemic may have transformed your approach to sad desk lunches.

And with British megachain Pret a Manger set to arrive in Ireland later this year, the future of the office lunch is bright. Here, we round up the expert picks, meal deals and budget buys available in stores.

FOODIE FAVOURITES

Dublin

Mei Chin, Blanca Valencia and Dee Laffan are co-hosts of the Spice Bags podcast and all recommend Ayla, a Turkish food market on Capel Street. “The spinach borek (€3) is rich, greasy and delicious, but it has the spinach so it makes us feel like we’re doing the healthy thing,” says Mei. “Plus, you can get Turkish tea with it if you fancy.”

On the same street, they like Padoca, a Brazilian bakery, in particular its tapioca pancakes (€8.50). “You can choose from savoury ones like cheese, tomato and oregano, or sweet, guava and cheese,” Mei says.

Eveleen Coyle of FabFoodTrails.ie, which runs walking tours in Dublin and Cork, likes The Pepper Pot in Powerscourt Centre, highlighting the “smoked salmon, cream cheese and cucumber pickle on their own outstanding bagels” (€9), and also recommends the “fab toasties” at Loose Canon (from €7.50) in George’s Street Arcade.

Cork

Food historian and writer Regina Sexton names The Rocket Man on Princes Street as her go-to. “It does excellent takeaway crudités bowls — good value for money and good quality food,” she says of the cafe, which has salads from €3.50 and sandwiches from €6.90.

In the English Market, Eveleen likes the Farmgate Café for takeaway lunches Wednesday through Friday, with soups from €5 and sandwiches from €6. And for Palestinian cuisine, there’s Izz Café on George’s Quay, which has flatbread meals from €8.90, soup from €6.50 or, on a splurge, try Eveleen’s pick, the taster’s mix, for €18.90, containing hummus, tabbouleh, beetroot hummus, babaganoush, makdous and pickles with fresh bread.

Bloomer, €7.75 with hot drink, Insomnia

Whatsapp Bloomer, €7.75 with hot drink, Insomnia

Limerick

Food writer Valerie O’Connor names Rift Coffee on Mallow Street as her top pick for a “happy, hearty feast”, offering ham and cheese toasties (€7.50), coconut chicken baguettes (€8.50) and the bestselling hot pots (€8), which change daily.

The Grove on Cecil Street is Valerie’s “insider tip for veggie food”, and she praises their fresh salads, quiches, nut burgers and curries (from €4.50 to take away). “The cheese and spinach pie with a rainbow of salads (from €8.50) is my go-to comfort food,” she says.

Copia Green on the Dublin Road is another favourite. Valerie suggests the “crunchy and fresh” Winter Bliss Bowl (€13.50) containing chickpea falafel, spiced squash and roast carrot hummus for “health-conscious foodies”, or for something simpler, she recommends the Limerick ham hock and mature cheddar sandwich (€7.50).

Galway

McCambridge’s on Shop Street gets a shoutout from two of our experts, Sheena Dignam of GalwayFoodTours.com and food writer Barbara Collins. Sheena hails the eatery as home to “one of the best filled sandwiches in the city” (from €5.50), their honey roast ham sandwich, and Barbara is a fan of the toasted Gubbeen salami and cheese on organic ciabatta.

Barbara also recommends Marmalade Bakery on Middle Street for cinnamon rolls and sausage rolls (€3.50), while Sheena likes the sausage rolls (€4.50) at Ground and Co in Salthill. “They are stunning and they have great soups (€5.50) and sandwiches (from €8.90) too,” she says.

Tesco meal deal with sushi and a bottle of water

Whatsapp Tesco meal deal with sushi and a bottle of water

Waterford

Phoenix Yard Market on O’Connell Street is the top recommendation from Shell Holden, director and co-owner of Best in Fest, who organised both Waterford Harvest Festival and Winterval.

“It’s a fantastic street food market that is open seven days a week, offering a wide variety of cuisines from Nigeria, Caribbean, Poland, Hungary and Mexico, including vegan options,” she says. Her favourites are Socafro Kitchen, which has jerk chicken boxes from €13.99; The Crazy Vegetable, which has plant burgers, wraps and toasties from €7; and Grill Bike, selling Polish sausages, pork neck and vegan hot dogs from €7.

The cafe at the Bishop’s Palace is another favourite for soups (€5.50), salads (from €10) and toasted sandwiches (from €12), and Shell also likes the Stable Yard food hall on Barronstrand Street for grabbing flatbreads (from €9.95), salads (from €5) and sandwiches (€7.95) from the Mediterranean Deli.

MEAL DEALS

Dunnes Stores

Café Sol provides Dunnes’ great value meal deal, which includes a sandwich, wrap or salad with crisps and water for €3.95. At Dunnes locations with Baxter & Greene delis, you can get one of their lunchboxes, in either Irish chicken supreme or poached chilli salmon darne with two salads, for €5.

Tesco

For greater variety, Tesco offers two meal deals: the Good to Go deal with sushi or salad and water for €3.49, and the classic lunch offering of a sandwich, wrap or salad with a snack and drink for €3.99.

Lidl Sweet Chilli Chicken Noodle meal

Whatsapp Lidl Sweet Chilli Chicken Noodle meal

Boots

The meal deal consists of a sandwich, flatbread, wrap or salad with a snack and drink for €4.99. There’s a wide range of options for meat eaters, vegetarians and vegans, with sandwiches such as chicken and stuffing, wraps including chicken caesar, Thai-style plant-based, or falafel with pickled cabbage and caramelised onion hummus, and salad pots in chicken and sweetcorn pasta or Asian chicken noodle.

Insomnia

If you prefer a hot beverage with your lunch, the meal deal is €7.75 for your choice of hot drink and a wrap, sandwich or toastie. There are egg and watercress bloomers, vegan falafel and sweet potato wraps, gluten-free ploughman’s, chicken quesadillas, Mexican ciabattas, sourdough Croque Monsieur or tuna melt toasties to pick from.

SALAD BOWLS

Centra

For €6, you can find an array of salad bowls, such as the Mezzo, a Middle Eastern-inspired vegetarian salad with a spiced cauliflower burger, Tom Durcan’s spiced beef and supergrain salad, a BBQ salmon quinoa bowl with chunky potato salad and pickled cucumber, or the torn ham, egg and slaw with pulled Irish ham hock.

Tex Mex Burrito, €7.25, Freshii

Whatsapp Tex Mex Burrito, €7.25, Freshii

Freshii

Available in Dublin, Meath, Galway and Laois, all menu items can be served as burritos (€7.25) or bowls (€8.50). With the option to add chicken or falafel, flavours include the bestselling Tex Mex with black beans, corn, cheddar and avocado; Smoke House with tomatoes, cheddar, red onion and spicy yogurt dressing and Pangoa with salsa Fresca, avocado, coriander and spicy BBQ dressing.

BARGAIN BUYS

Lidl

On a tighter budget, Lidl has Spice Box and Thai Veg flavour wraps in its Street Kitchen range (€2.49), or its classic deli wrap selection (€2.15), featuring falafel, Cajun, turkey or hummus. Its Deluxe soups (€1.89), in vegetable and wild mushroom, are a wallet-friendly option, or there are health-conscious Fit Foods ready meals by Dublin Meat Co, including Thai red chicken curry, sweet chilli noodle, meatballs with wholemeal pasta, and turkey burrito bowl (all €4.19).

Aldi Eat and Go pasta salad

Whatsapp Aldi Eat and Go pasta salad

Aldi

The Eat & Go range contains sandwiches (€1.99), sub rolls (€3.09), wraps (€2.15) and pasta salads (€2.19), such as the Cajun chicken sub, Southern fried chicken wrap or pesto pasta with mozzarella. For a more substantial lunch, there’s readymade chicken curry, spaghetti bolognese or burrito bowls by Wicklow company Nutriquick (€3.69).