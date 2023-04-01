The best new children’s books to read this Easter, chosen by Sarah Webb

Keep little ones entertained over the mid-term break with these literary treats for every age

Standing On One Leg is Hard, written by Erika McGann, illustrated by Clive McFarland

Standing on One Leg is Hard by Erika McGann and Clive McFarland

Easter holidays are just around the corner. Chocolate and a book make the perfect combination and here are some tasty reads that will keep young readers of all ages engaged.

Why not try one yourself? Modern children’s books are full of inspiration and hope. Once you start you may never look back.

Age 2+

Standing on One Leg is Hard by Erika McGann and Clive McFarland

TOP CHOICE: Standing on One Leg is Hard by Erika McGann and Clive McFarland (The O’Brien Press)

A small heron chick wants to stand on one leg like the grown-up herons do, but it’s hard. Every time she tries, she falls into the water. She tries lots of different things, from standing on a rock to asking a swan, but nothing seems to work until the narrator steps in and asks the reader to stop looking at her.

Creating a picturebook this simple yet clever is also hard work, but McGann makes it look easy. McFarland’s illustrations are glorious, with attractive muted colours and lots of layers and textures, and his work gives a nod to collage masters of the past, like Eric Carle. Age 2+

Wolves in Helicopters by Sarah Tagholm and Paddy Donnelly (Andersen Press)

A little rabbit called Hop is having bad dreams. Her mother tells her to “burrow deep under the ground into another dream” and to change the narrative of the dream, because she is in control. Using this advice, Hop takes on the scary wolves of her dreams and ultimately wins. Many children have bad dreams and this book empowers them to be brave. The illustrations by Donnelly are full of colour, movement and emotion. Age 4+

Mr Wolf Goes to the Ball by Tatyana Feeney (The O’Brien Press)

Mr Wolf has found the perfect dress for the ball but some of the other animals have told him that he is a “Mister and Misters don’t wear dresses”. He’s saddened by this until Sheep tells him, “Nonsense… you can wear anything that makes you feel amazing.” A sweet story with a contemporary twist. The mixed-media illustrations are striking and carefully composed. Age 3+

The Secret Elephant by Ellan Rankin (Wren and Brook)

The true story of a zoo keeper at Belfast Zoo and the elephant she looked after and kept safe during World War II. Rankin brings the story alive in lyrical prose for young readers and her illustrations are full of colour and emotion. There’s also information about the real-life story at the back of the book. Age 4+

Kevin’s in a Mood by Sarah Bowie (The O’Brien Press)

Suzy and Kevin are best friends and do everything together. But today, Kevin the cat is in a mood. Suzy, a young girl, does everything she can to nudge him out of his slump, but nothing seems to work. However, there’s a good reason for Kevin’s humour. Bowie’s comic-book style artwork works beautifully in this picturebook about friendship and feeling left out. Age 4+

Age 5+

My Baba’s Garden by Jordan Scott and Sydney Smith

TOP CHOICE: My Baba’s Garden by Jordan Scott and Sydney Smith (Walker Books) There are picturebooks and there are Scott/Smith picturebooks. Together, they are a creative dream team. A boy is dropped off at his Baba or grandmother’s house every morning. She cooks him breakfast with care and love and walks him to school. When his Baba gets frail, she moves to live with the boy and his parents, and he brings her breakfast every morning. It’s an extraordinary book about love and family, full of lyrical writing, and Smith’s illustrations are sublime. An original, heart-squeezing hug of a book. Age 5+

Adventuremice: Otter Chaos by Philip Reeve and illustrated by Sarah McIntyre (David Fickling Books)

Small and perfectly formed, this book — the first in a new series — is a little gem. Pedro the mouse may be tiny but he longs for big adventures, so he packs his bag and heads off to find the legendary Mouse Island. With short chapters and large, well-spaced text, this book is ideal for new readers and would also make a charming read-aloud story at bedtime. McIntyre’s illustrations are full of mouse-sized details that will delight children, including a mouse toilet. Long live the Adventuremice! Age 6+

Bear and Bird: The Picnic and Other Stories by Jarvis (Walker Books)

A sweet, funny book for early readers, Bear and Bird has all the charm and wisdom of Julian Gough and Jim Field’s Rabbit and Bear series. Bear and Bird are best friends but sometimes they get things wrong. In four short stories, Jarvis explores the ups and downs of friendship with warmth and humour. The illustrations are glorious — the pops of orange and yellow, Bear’s mottled fur, the starry navy blue of the night sky. Age 5+

The Shop of Impossible Ice Creams: Big Berry Robbery by Shane Hegarty, illustrated by Jeff Crowther (Hodder Children’s Books)

Limpet and his friends are back for another adventure in this funny, fast-paced adventure story. Limpet’s mum is away, so the ice cream parlour is left in the hands of Limpet and his dad. What could possibly go wrong? There are toilet jokes and silliness galore and the short chapters and well-spaced text makes this a great book for younger readers. Age 6+

Milly McCarthy is a Complete Catastrophe by Leona Forde, illustrated by Karen Harte (Gill Books)

Milly is a smart, funny Cork girl who is also a trouble magnet. When her class visits Fota Island wildlife park, she manages to get into all kinds of scrapes. This book is carefully designed to appeal to Wimpy Kid and Dork Diary fans, with lots of line drawings and clever typography. Highly recommended. Age 8+

Age 9+

Fairy Hill by Marita Conlon-McKenna

TOP CHOICE: Fairy Hill by Marita Conlon-McKenna (The O’Brien Press) One of Ireland’s best-loved storytellers for children is back with a story inspired by WB Yeats’ poem The Stolen Child, which brings together modern Ireland and Irish folklore in a captivating way.

When Anna is sent from London to stay with her dad and his new family in rural Ireland, she is not happy but slowly her dad’s farm and the woods and animals start to work their magic. Anna’s intelligence and bravery are put to the test when her father ploughs a field said to contain a fairy fort. Strange things begin to happen, including the appearance of a mysterious woman and the disappearance of Anna’s little brother. A genuinely eerie and captivating story, with a cracking plot. Age 10+

Glitter Boy by Ian Eagleton (Scholastic)

James loves dancing, singing and Mariah Carey. He is happy in his own skin and looks forward to singing at his teacher Mr Hamilton’s wedding to his boyfriend. But things start to go wrong for James. His nan isn’t well, his dad refuses to sign the permission form to sing at the wedding and a boy starts bullying him in school. James is a beautifully drawn character, full of anxieties and flaws but with the heart of a lion, and although this book can be a tough and emotional read, there’s a lot of humour too. An honest, timely novel about being yourself. Age 10+

The Rescue of Ravenwood by Natasha Farrant (Faber & Faber)

Bea, Raffy and Noa live at Ravenwood. The old house has a beach with a seal, a Viking ship and a treehouse, and the children can be themselves there. When Ravenwood is threatened, the children fight to save it. Beautifully written and utterly gripping and immersive, this outstanding storytelling. Age 9+

The Storm Swimmer by Clare Weze (Bloomsbury)

There are money problems at home, so Ginika has to go and stay with her grandparents in a seaside town. Boring, she thinks, until she meets a sea boy. An original, gripping friendship and adventure book, with strong, realistic characters and oodles of imagination. Age 9+

Aldrin Adams and the Legend of Nemeswiss by Paul Howard, illustrated by Lee Cosgrove (Puffin)

The second fantasy adventure yarn featuring a boy called Aldrin who can enter nightmares by eating cheese. Stuffed with wonderful cheese puns and funny, fast-paced scenes. Age 9+

The Song Walker by Zillah Bethell (Usborne)

A girl wakes up in the desert with no memory of who she is. Luckily, she meets Tani who helps her cross the vast Australian Outback safely. But Tani has a quest of her own. A gripping and beautifully written adventure story with a terrific twist. Age 10+

Wider Than the Sea by Serena Molloy (Hodder Children’s Books)

Ró has difficulty with reading and feels stupid in school but with the help of a friend, a dolphin and an understanding teacher, things start to change. A beautifully written verse novel which gives insight into the experiences of a child with dyslexia. Age 10+

The Lonely Book by Meg Grehan (Little Island)

Annie, along with her sister and two mums run a bookshop with a difference — it magically finds books for customers. This brave, kind novel in verse explores gender identity in an original way. Age 10+

The Time Tider by Sinéad Hart (Little Tiger)

Mara and her father live in a van because of his strange work. When he goes missing, it’s up to Mara to figure out what exactly he is involved in and how to find him. A clever, time-bending adventure tale. Age 10+

Swimming on the Moon by Brian Conaghan (Bloomsbury)

Anna is worried that her parents are going to split up and that she’ll be separated from Anto, her autistic and non-verbal brother. This is one for readers who like issue-based books with strong characters, intensity and drama. Age 11+

Teens and YA

Catfish Rolling by Clara Kumagai

TOP CHOICE: Catfish Rolling by Clara Kumagai (Zephyr)

A debut YA which brings together Japanese mythology and culture, time travel and romance. Sora is trying to find her mother, who has been lost after an earthquake. Is her mother living in another pocket of time? Sora is determined to find out and visits the strange, liminal spaces where times runs differently after the earthquake. The writing is sublime and it’s a rewarding, thought-provoking read. Age 15+

The Eternal Return of Clara Hart by Louise Finch (Little Island)

This gripping novel is Asking for It meets Groundhog Day, told from the point of view of a teenage boy called Spence. He is reliving the same day over and again — including a devastating house-party death — but can he learn from his mistakes and break the cycle?

The writing is sharp, the character of Spence is beautifully drawn and the plotting is astounding. Not an easy read, but an important one. Age 15+

What Walks These Halls by Amy Clarkin (The O’Brien Press)

A group of young people — members of a paranormal investigation business — are determined to get to the bottom of the hauntings of a local house, but at what cost? The plot whips along at a cracking rate and each of the characters is beautifully drawn. Older teens who enjoy a good scare will love it. Age 15+

The First Move by Jenny Ireland (Penguin)

Jules and Ronan are smart, articulate teenagers who meet as strangers playing online chess and fall for each other. Jules, like the writer herself, has arthritis and believes girls like her don’t get their own love stories. Is she right? A romantic page turner set in contemporary Belfast. Age 15+

A Game of Life and Death by Triona Campbell (Scholastic)

A cracking debut teen thriller by an Irish writer set in the world of gaming. Asha is convinced that her sister’s workplace — Zu Tech — is hiding something about her sister’s death and she’s determined to find out the truth. Full of twists and turns, this bold and gripping tech thriller will keep any teen enthralled. Age 14+

Gift Books for Easter

Pick A Perfect Egg by Patricia Toht and Jarvis (Candlewick Press) is perfect for the Easter season. It’s a rhyming picturebook about decorating an egg for an egg hunt and the illustrations are lively and colourful. Age 2+

Henny is Stuck by Aileen Crossley (Little Door Books) features an egg of a different kind. A small chick hatches out from her egg, but part of the egg is still stuck around her body. How can she break free? A charming debut picturebook from an Irish writer/illustrator. Age 3+

A story about kindness and cake with strong, bright illustrations? Yes please! Marvellous Margot by Lou Peacock and Ingela P Arrhenius (Nosy Crow) features Margot who has made her friend Oskar a cake and is on her way to share it with him. But along the way she meets sad people who could do with a treat and she gives all her cake away. Luckily, Oskar knows his friend only too well. Age 3+

Image from Púcaí Scmhúcaí by Gabriel Rosenstock. Illustration by Úna Woods

If you’re looking for poetry to share with children, Púcaí Schmúcaí by Gabriel Rosenstock and illustrated by Tarsila Kruse and Úna Woods (Futa Fata) fits the bill. It’s full of short, fun rhymes in Irish and if you scan the QR code on the book you can hear radio presenter Sinéad Ní Uallacháin sharing the rhymes. Age 3+

Sarah Webb is an award-winning children’s writer. She is the events manager at Halfway up the Stairs children’s bookshop in Greystones