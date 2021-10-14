| 11°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The best Halloween gear and decorations to put on the perfect horror show

Whether dressing up or turning your home into a haunted house, we’ve rounded up top spooky products for your fright night

Make-up artist Dee McQuillan from Vanity X Make-up Academy with Lee Furlong. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand
Children&rsquo;s pumpkin costume from Aldi Expand
Tesco pumpkin sleepsuit Expand
Kryolan Supra Palette Expand
Hanging clown with LED lights (€25) Expand
Pumpkin-head string lights from Woodie's Expand
Orange and black wreath from Woodie's Expand
Olannmor pumpkin Halloween wreath Expand

Close

Make-up artist Dee McQuillan from Vanity X Make-up Academy with Lee Furlong. Photo: Frank McGrath

Make-up artist Dee McQuillan from Vanity X Make-up Academy with Lee Furlong. Photo: Frank McGrath

Children&rsquo;s pumpkin costume from Aldi

Children’s pumpkin costume from Aldi

Tesco pumpkin sleepsuit

Tesco pumpkin sleepsuit

Kryolan Supra Palette

Kryolan Supra Palette

Hanging clown with LED lights (€25)

Hanging clown with LED lights (€25)

Pumpkin-head string lights from Woodie's

Pumpkin-head string lights from Woodie's

Orange and black wreath from Woodie's

Orange and black wreath from Woodie's

Olannmor pumpkin Halloween wreath

Olannmor pumpkin Halloween wreath

/

Make-up artist Dee McQuillan from Vanity X Make-up Academy with Lee Furlong. Photo: Frank McGrath

Meadhbh McGrath and Andrea Smith

After spending last Halloween in lockdown, we’re gearing up for a proper celebration this year. Whether it’s your house you want to decorate or you’re going all out with fancy dress and make-up, we’ve rounded up the best products from your local shops to see you through the spookiest of seasons.

Costumes

Halloween is your annual opportunity to unleash your inner witch/freak/Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala. If going the elegant route, you can’t go wrong with Dealz, where sequin half-face masks (€2) and lace masquerade masks (€1.50) are a snip.

Most Watched

Privacy