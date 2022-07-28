The best fake tans to keep your summer glow, according to beauty experts

It’s high season for travel, and while the prospect of hitting the beach with skin as pale as a ghost can be a little daunting, you don’t want to overdo it with a spray tan ahead of your holiday and go too far in the other direction.

Whether you want natural-looking bronzed radiance before heading abroad or are seeking an easy summer glow for everyday, we’ve rounded up the expert picks to suit all skin types, occasions and budgets.

Best mousse

Notorious for being harder to use, foam or mousse tans can be a little off-putting, yet they tend to deliver better colour pay-off and a longer-lasting finish than other formulas.

“I’ve always avoided mousses and lotions because they seem less foolproof for me than oils and mists,” says Donegal businesswoman Una Tynan, founder of makeup brush brand Blank Canvas.

She changed her mind, however, once she came across the Self Tan Foam (€21.75, barebyvogue.com) from Vogue Williams’ range, which comes in three shades. “It really is so easy to apply and wears off so beautifully too.”

Mullingar-based makeup artist Ann-Marie Carey Judd is also a fan, and both women prefer the medium shade. “That’s a really nice one, because it’s not orangey so it suits Irish skin tones well,” says Ann-Marie.

“It’s really good for a developing tan. I would recommend you put that on the night before and then shower it off the next morning because it’s developed to its full potential by the time you get up.”

Anita Coote, the Dublin blogger behind adorn.ie, swears by St Tropez, the industry’s best-known tanning brand.

“It was the first tan I ever used and to this day, I use the range religiously,” she says, highlighting the fresh-scented Bronzing Mousse Watermelon Infusion (€39.99) and hydrating Luxe Whipped Creme Mousse (€42.99, both boots.ie) as her go-tos. “Both are high-quality, easy to apply and wear off so naturally.”

Best for the face

Although most tans claim to be suitable for use on face and body, Ann-Marie advises against using a general formula on your face to avoid breakouts. “I like something specifically designed for the face,” she says, naming Irish brand Pestle and Mortar’s Glow Drops (€38, Arnotts) as her favourite.

“They’re a skincare company and they know their stuff. There’s hyaluronic acid in it, so they’re hydrating and it doesn’t dry out your skin — the way fake tan can make your face feel a bit tight. This is like an oil and it keeps your skin hydrated.”

Once a week, she uses a brush to apply two to three drops in the morning, after completing her skincare routine. “People are always like ‘have you been out in the garden?’ because it looks so natural,” she says. “If it’s not dark enough, you can just add it again the next day to build it up. It’s just so beautiful on the skin — it’s skincare and tan in one.”

Una describes the Bare by Vogue Face Tanning Serum (€29.95) as “a real game-changer”. “It’s as easy to apply as any other serum in my normal skincare routine, but with the added bonus of a summer glow,” she explains.

On a lower budget, Anita recommends Dripping Gold Wonder Water Facial Tanning Mist (€10, sosubysj.com), available in two shades and also as a fragrance-free formula for sensitive skin.

Best on a budget

For a great tan under €5, Carlow-based make-up artist Melissa Clarke suggests the Marbella Glow Tanning Mousse from Lidl, which costs just €3.99. “That’s the best affordable tan,” she says of the vegan product, which comes in three shades. “I love the creamy texture and streak-free finish it leaves on the skin.”

Una recommends Ambre Solaire’s Natural Bronzer Self Tan Mist (€9.99 reduced from €14.99, Boots). “It’s so affordable,” she says of the mists. “I use both the face and body versions and love them both — I love that they’re super quick-drying, easy to apply and develop quickly.”

Best for beginners

Gradual tan products are a handy way to ease yourself into tanning, giving a nice hint of colour that you can build slowly.

“Some people are kind of scared of fake tan, but there are gradual tanners,” Ann-Marie notes, pointing to Garnier Summer Body, (€4.99 reduced from €9.99, Boots) as a cheap and effective entry route to tanning. “I like the Garnier one because it smells lovely, there’s apricot oil in it and it’s moisturising.”

Melissa suggests Perfect Fade Self-Tan Oil (€9.95, cocoabrown.ie) as an “excellent tan for beginners”, as it sets instantly and delivers quick results. “It’s a sun-kissed natural tan, and it develops in three hours, leaving a bronzed, radiant glow.”

Best for a deep tan

If you have a darker complexion or are looking for a deeper colour pay-off, Melissa recommends the Australian-made Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam in Ultra Dark (€24.99, Boots). “This tan will give you the ultimate deep glow with a beautiful coconut scent,” she says.

Best for quick fixes

Our experts prefer developing instant formulas, but one instant tan that gets Ann-Marie’s seal of approval is the offering from Bare by Vogue Instant Tan, priced €18.

“That’s great for emergencies, when you’re caught off guard for a night out and you’ve forgot to put your tan on. That would be the top of my list for the instant ones,” she says.

It can also come in handy if you need to top up an existing tan after shaving your legs, for example. “Just put a bit of moisturiser on a mitt, mix in a blob of the instant tan and then apply it to your legs. You get a really flawless finish,” she explains.

If you have ended up with a patchy tan, Anita suggests covering up with the Bellamianta Bronzing Powder (€25, pharmacies). “That is a standout product for me — it adds the most beautiful glow over fake tan, and it’s also a great way to disguise uneven tan,” she says.

Best application

If you can’t stand waiting around for tan to dry — or are fed up with your freshly bronzed glow leaving stains on sheets and clothes — Anita suggests checking out the drying powder from GlowDry, whose Starter Kit (€49.99, glowdry.ie) also includes a body brush and travel pouch.

“Use the drying powder after application to remove the stickiness and set your tan in place,” she says. When applying tan to the body, our experts recommend a velvet mitt such as the one by Bellamianta (€9, pharmacies), which Ann-Marie notes is machine washable.

For trickier areas like the hands and feet, she likes the densely-packed F20 Foundation Brush by Blank Canvas. She advises buying a duo set (€25 reduced from €30, blankcanvascosmetics.com) and using the second one for applying facial tanners.

To use, spray your tan product onto a mitt, then dab your brush on before applying it to your hands and feet. “It’s really good to get in around the knuckles and the toes,” Ann-Marie says.

“For the face, I apply the drops onto the back of my hand, dab the brush onto the back of my hand and then apply it to my face, down my jawline onto my neck. That gives a seamless tan, it’s undetectable.”