The bare essentials… and a bit of fun too as one small town strips off for charity calendar

The power of community can make people do some wild and wonderful things.

It can get you down on your knees to pull weeds for the tidiness of your town, it can get you up at the crack of dawn to coach the underage teams – and for one group of people from Abbeyfeale, it has got them posing in the nude.

The small West Limerick town has rallied together to showcase all that is good about the area – and raise some money for good causes – by creating a Calendar Girls-style nude calendar.

The calendar was created for a good cause, with €10 from each sale going to the Irish Cancer Society. Photo: John Morris

Photo: John Morris

The brainchild of local photographer John Morris, Abbeyfeale: The Bare Essentials is a visual love letter to a town that is often painted in a negative light. A ‘traffic town’ between Castleisland and Newcastlewest, it has reeled from the effects of a financial crash, immigration and a pandemic.

However, with a new greenway and a determined community, Abbeyfeale wants to show what it has to offer.

“Like so many small towns, things weren’t looking good,” says the photographer. ”I thought quite selfishly of my five kids, and wondered what their futures would hold. I didn’t want them to feel forced to leave Abbeyfeale. I wanted to illustrate how positive things are.”

The series of images showcases the town itself and its wonderful natural amenities. Most of all, it’s a big thank you to a community whose individuals add fun, mischief and love to its streets.

Cups of tea and a burning stove fend off the October chill. Photo: John Morris

Photo: John Morris

You’d think that getting over 100 volunteers to pose in their birthday suits would be difficult – but Abbeyfealers embraced the opportunity.

One of those brave souls was Marian Hartnett, who describes herself as “nearing 70.” A pillar in the community, Harnett says she is regularly pulled into town activities and was one of the first to be approached by organisers.

“I suppose I’m a community activist,” she says. “I got a call to gather a group of women and I found five.”

For Ms Hartnett, it was great to see both young and old rallying together to do something good for the town.

“It shows the future is in good hands,” she explains. “And the old timers like myself will be there to support them every step of the way.”

March: a picnic in the park with a twist. Photo: John Morris

Photo: John Morris

As for nerves about the nude shoot, Hartnett says there wasn’t any – but she notes that if her late mother knew what she was doing she would be “twisting and turning in her grave.”

“I think when you get to this stage of life, you become invisible,” she muses. “I think that’s why we had no nerves about the nude thing – but maybe after this we won’t be invisible anymore.”

The project was even a catalyst for marriage.

Daniel Ward and his then fiancée Violeta Mustafaite were asked to take part in a mock wedding scene for the calendar – but decided to make it official.

Bride and groom Daniel Ward and Violeta Mustafaite

Bride and groom Daniel Ward and Violeta Mustafaite

“It definitely put the skids under me,” chuckles Mr Ward. “Myself and Violeta had a chat and decided to do it for real. It was mad but amazing.”

The pair got married in a private ceremony on a beach the morning of the shoot and Ward says it’s an experience he will never forget.

“We were always going to keep it small,” he explains. “But it was brilliant to coincide it with the calendar. We will always have those memories and those pictures. Thankfully, I’d been going to the gym for a good few days before, so I’d no nerves about being in the nip.”

He hopes the calendar will show people the camaraderie of Abbeyfeale.

“It’s a great town and we all look out for each other,” he says. “There are good things happening here.”

The calendar is also raising funds for the Irish Cancer Society, with €10 of every sale going to the charity. For local man Jim O’Connor, this was a key reason for his participation.

“I was first diagnosed with cancer in 2018,” he explains. “I got the all-clear, but it came back. I’ve finished treatment but I’m on medication now to help manage it. It was important for me to give back to the people who gave me such incredible care in such a difficult time.

September sees the cattle mart in full swing. Photo: John Morris

Photo: John Morris

"People can fight cancer – but they can’t do it without all the doctors and nurses, and all the research involved.”

O’Connor enlisted his two nephews to take part in the shoot with him – but admits it wasn’t what they expected.

“I started stripping off and the look of shock on the lads’ faces was hilarious,” he recalls. “But we had the best laugh, it was a great day.”

He says his body has changed because of the cancer and he was understandably nervous to bare it all. Despite this, the experience made him appreciate his body and himself in a new way.

“My body has got thinner,” he explains. “I thought it wouldn’t look good, but then I remembered why I was taking part and how the proceeds of this will go towards helping people who are in a similar position to myself.

"My body has gone through so much but it is still fighting. I’m still here. We shouldn’t be ashamed of our bodies. They are just incredible.”

‘Abbeyfeale: The Bare Essentials’ is on sale now for €20 at ansiopamilsean.ie/pages/calendar – and €10 from every sale will go directly to the Irish Cancer Society